 Fringe players for Germany′s World Cup squad with the most to prove | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.03.2018
Sports

Fringe players for Germany's World Cup squad with the most to prove

There are 65 days left until Germany coach Joachim Löw announces Germany's squad for the World Cup. Some of the spots appear to be set, but several players will still have something to prove to make the team.

Germany after their friendly with Brazil (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

Sebastian Rudy

He earned his first senior team cap after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, clearly missing out on the tournament. He also didn't make the cut for the 2016 European Championship in France. This year, might be Rudy's best chance of representing Germany at a major tournament.

Rudy was a central figure for Germany in their 2017 Confederations Cup victory, playing all but 16 minutes in central midfield during the five game tournament. He also started two of Germany's last four World Cup qualifiers after completing a move from Hoffenheim to Bayern Munich in August.

Read more: Sebastian Rudy: From Germany outsider to midfield staple

Sebastian Rudy (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/M. Ulmer)

Sebastian Rudy was key in Germany's Confederations Cup victory

However, Germany coach Joachim Löw has since brought Ilkay Gündogan and Sami Khedira back into the fold, increasing the competition for a spot in midfield. Additionally, Löw seems keen on bringing Emre Can, who has played consistently for Liverpool at the club level.

Rudy has not been able to get as much playing time at Bayern as he had at Hoffenheim, which is a minor factor that could tip the scales. After not playing in both March friendlies, he will need to impress in his limited opportunities with Bayern, or risk missing the cut for a third straight major tournament.

Matthias Ginter Archiv 2014 (Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Matthias Ginter traveled with Germany to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

Matthias Ginter

Ginter was one of the nine defenders Löw took to the 2014 World Cup, although he did not feature once in Brazil. This time around, the Gladbach defender may have a tougher time earning a seat on the plane to Russia.

Read more: Germany's loss to Brazil just a reminder of how different they are in friendlies

His career has progressed in the right direction at club level; after failing to secure a place in Dortmund's team, he moved to Gladbach before the start of the season and has played every possible minute for the Foals. But other young German defenders have made similar progressions — Niklas Süle has become a viable third option for Bayern Munich behind starters Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng, while Antonio Rüdiger has become a regular at Chelsea.

Ginter acknowledged the competition he faces before Germany's game against Brazil, but added that central defender is not the only area of the field with a plethora of options.

In fact, his inclusion may simply depend on how many defenders Löw decides to take. Rüdiger and Süle appear ahead of him currently, but if the German coach decides to take five central defenders to Russia — like he did in 2014 in Brazil — Ginter may have a chance. If not, he could be watching the World Cup from his living room instead of Germany's bench.

Mario Götze (picture-alliance/Pressefoto Baumann/H. Britsch)

Mario Götze (right) won just one Germany cap in 2017

Mario Götze

Götze has seen his career plummet since he scored the World Cup winning goal against Argentina in 2014. He was shipped out of Bayern in 2016 after failing to break into the starting lineup and has largely disappeared from the national team outside a call-up in November.

Fitness issues have certainly played a role for the Borussia Dortmund attacker — he missed four and a half months after suffering from myopathy, a metabolic disease that causes fatigue in weight gain. In that time, other forwards such as Lars Stindl and Timo Werner have risen up the ranks in his place.

Löw may still consider the one-time German prodigy, but unless he improves his form — and his fitness — over the next two months, it is unlikely Götze will participate in this year's World Cup.

Deutschland - England 1:0 (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Eisenhuth)

Julian Brandt did not miss a call-up to Germany's team in 2017

Julian Brandt

Brandt has become a poster boy for how Germany continues to churn out talent. His emergence with Bayer Leverkusen over the past two and a half years has opened several opportunities with the national team — he did not miss a single call-up during 2017.

But it was Leroy Sané and Julian Draxler who Löw used in Germany's friendlies against Spain and Brazil, and Brandt only received a half-an-hour cameo against Brazil. His inclusion in the final squad may also depend on the status of Marco Reus. Löw elected to spare Reus, who missed the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 due to injuries, for this month's friendlies, but if the Dortmund forward is healthy, the German coach will have to include him simply due to his game-changing potential.

Brandt is rather versatile — he played as both a winger and a wingback for Germany in 2017 — but that may not be enough to convince Löw to bring him to Russia.

Fußball Nationalmannschaft Deutschland - Spanien (picture-alliance/H. Rudel)

Mario Gomez and Sandro Wagner both played against Brazil on Tuesday

Mario Gomez and Sandro Wagner

After missing out on the World Cup in 2014, Gomez was the man of the hour for Germany at Euro 2016 — he scored two goals in four games before suffering an injury in the quarterfinals. But the Stuttgart striker seems to has fallen behind another quality target man: Sandro Wagner

With Werner seemingly the primary option, Gomez and Wagner appear to be the battling out for a spot as Germany's target man. Wagner has the advantage of playing with Bayern, a team that has many Germany internationals in the squad. However, Gomez is Stuttgart's central figure, which means he will be playing more than Wagner at the club level.

With similar skill sets, Löw will likely only take one of the two, and the way each performs the rest of the club season may tip the scales.

  • Timo Werner mit goldenem Schuh (picture-alliance/GES/M. Ibo )

    Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification

    Winner: Timo Werner

    No player has risen faster in Germany's team than RB Leipzig's Timo Werner. He received his first cap back in March and now appears to be Joachim Löw's main man up front, despite missing the latest match through injury. Germany have already won a tournament - the Confederations Cup - with Werner playing up front. Can they win another in 2018?

  • Fußball - England - Deutschland (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification

    Loser: Mario Gomez

    He had a renaissance at last year's European Championship – two goals in four games – to the point where Germany fell apart when he got injured. But Gomez has played just twice in World Cup qualifying. Euro 2016 may have been the last hurrah for a striker who once again appears to have found himself down the pecking order.

  • Fußball Chile v Deutschland - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Finale Torjubel (Reuters/G. Dukor)

    Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification

    Winner: Lars Stindl

    Several Bundesliga stars got an opportunity at the Confederations Cup, but Lars Stindl was the one who made the most of it. The Gladbach attacker received his first cap in June, and now Löw is choosing him over some more established players. With the depth Löw has in attacking midfield, Stindl may not make the World Cup squad, but he has made a strong case for his inclusion.

  • Fußball WM-Qualifikation Aserbaidschan - Deutschland - Torschütze Andre Schürrle (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification

    Loser: Andre Schürrle

    He assisted the winning goal in the World Cup final, but now André Schürrle can barely get on the field, for club or country. As the Dortmund forward has struggled with his form, several others have passed him on Germany's depth chart. He got two goals and an assist against Azerbaijan in March, but he looks unlikely to win another cap anytime soon.

  • Leon Goretzka in Germany's Confederations Cup game against Australia (picture-alliance/GES/M. Gilliar)

    Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification

    Winner: Leon Goretzka

    Germany has a plethora of central midfielders yet Leon Goretzka has still found a way to break into the squad. The Schalke midfielder was arguably Germany's best player at the Confederations Cup, scoring three goals in four starts. His spot may not be completely secure if Ilkay Gündogan and Julian Weigl return strongly from injury, but he has certainly made the decision tougher for Löw.

  • Deutschland - England 1:0 (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Eisenhuth)

    Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification

    Loser: Julian Brandt

    After a strong performance at last year's Olympics and a solid season with Leverkusen, Julian Brandt seemed poised for an extended run in Germany's first team. But it wasn't to be. He made just one start at the Confederations Cup and played poorly in the World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic last month. Considering Germany's depth, he may need to wait a little longer for his World Cup debut.

  • Fußball Chile v Deutschland - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Finale (Reuters/G. Dukor)

    Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification

    Winner: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

    The back-up goalkeeper spot is no longer up for grabs. Marc-André ter Stegen has secured his place behind Manuel Neuer after another solid performance against the Czech Republic. He was named as starter after just two matches at the Confed Cup, a tournament where Löw was supposedly going to try out several players. In truth ter Stegen has made the number two spot his own.

  • Kevin Trapp und Bernd Leno vor der Bank (picture-alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto/S. El-Saqqa)

    Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification

    Losers: Kevin Trapp and Bernd Leno

    With Neuer injured, 2017 was the year these two were to solidify their standing with Germany. Neither of them have. Bernd Leno (right) made two big errors in his only Confed Cup start. Kevin Trapp (left) got his first cap in June, but a lack of first team football at Paris Saint-Germain may be his downfall. The pair's issues mean the third goalkeeper spot in the World Cup squad up for grabs.

  • Antonio Rüdiger, deutscher Fußballspieler (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification

    Winner: Antonio Rüdiger

    His performances with Germany have been far from perfect and he may not live up to the €35 million ($40.3 million) price tag placed on him when he signed for Chelsea in July but Rüdiger he seems to have Löw's backing. He has played in seven of Germany's 10 matches in 2017 and although he may not be in the country's top tier of central defenders, he appears to be in the mix if injury strikes.

  • Niklas Süle mit Arturo Vidal (picture-alliance/AA/A. Nasyrov)

    Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification

    Losers: Niklas Süle and Jonathan Tah

    A year ago, the two seemed to be Germany's defensive future - Jonathan Tah made the Euro 2016 squad while Niklas Süle (left) played at the Olympics. But neither has made a big enough recent impact to warrant a spot in the World Cup squad. Tah has had injury problems but even Matthias Ginter, who was not good enough for Dortmund, seems to be ahead of the youngsters.

  • Thomas Müller mit Kapitänsbinde (picture-alliance/S. Simon)

    Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification

    Somewhere in between: Thomas Müller

    He has scored five goals in World Cup qualifying, so it may seem harsh to call him a loser. But Müller hasn't moved past his Euro 2016 woes, so he's not a winner either. His recent decline with Bayern Munich doesn't seem to have carried over too much in the national team, but he's still not the Müller Germany fans know. Hopefully he becomes a winner in 2018, or Germany may not be winning anything.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


