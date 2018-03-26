Germany’s loss to Brazil just a reminder of how different they are in friendlies

Just like that fateful night in the Maracana four years ago, Germany's latest meeting with Brazil probably meant more to the samba nation than Joachim Löw's men. For Brazil, the ghost of that semifinal defeat four years ago was put to bed with an impressive display in the German capital. For Germany, the defeat comes exactly when defeats should come for teams hoping to win World Cups – before the tournament has even started.

Read more: How Germany's players rated against Brazil

"If the Brazilian soul finds peace again after the 7-1, then that's okay,” Löw quipped afterwards. Most head coaches who had just witnessed what he had might not have delivered such a relaxed response, but Löw knows this team. Above all he also knows – like many watching on - that Germany in friendlies are different to Germany in competitions.

The defending World Cup champions failed to breakthrough Brazil's lines, were slow in the build-up and often out of place positionally. It was just one of those nights – and Germany's players said as much afterwards. Joshua Kimmich said Germany "found no answers in attack”, Löw criticised the body language of his team and Toni Kroos told ZDF rather bluntly: "Brazil showed us that we are not as good as everyone always says and as some of us maybe think.”

Germany's mid-field maestro Toni Kroos had a quiet night

It's true – on this viewing Germany are not going to win the World Cup in Russia. The decision to start Mario Gomez looked the wrong one, particularly when Lars Stindl and Julian Brandt came on and injected some of the intent Brazil showed for most of the first half. Kevin Trapp looked rusty, Ilkay Gündogan was sloppy, and too often it took the long-ranging ball from Jerome Boateng or Antonio Rüdiger to open the play.

But this is one game – and it's always dangerous to take too much from one international friendly. If there was anything to take it was Jerome Boateng's night, because in many ways it was more his than Germany's.

A black man from Berlin captaining Germany against Brazil in the world's most popular sport – it was a moment that overshadowed any result or performance that followed. A leader in the team, a favorite in the crowd, Boateng might well be the man Löw has to consider as captain given Manuel Neuer's long-term injury. Germany looked to have lost Boateng to injury – but the Bayern Munich defender shook off any serious concerns.

Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification Winner: Timo Werner No player has risen faster in Germany's team than RB Leipzig's Timo Werner. He received his first cap back in March and now appears to be Joachim Löw's main man up front, despite missing the latest match through injury. Germany have already won a tournament - the Confederations Cup - with Werner playing up front. Can they win another in 2018?

Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification Loser: Mario Gomez He had a renaissance at last year's European Championship – two goals in four games – to the point where Germany fell apart when he got injured. But Gomez has played just twice in World Cup qualifying. Euro 2016 may have been the last hurrah for a striker who once again appears to have found himself down the pecking order.

Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification Winner: Lars Stindl Several Bundesliga stars got an opportunity at the Confederations Cup, but Lars Stindl was the one who made the most of it. The Gladbach attacker received his first cap in June, and now Löw is choosing him over some more established players. With the depth Löw has in attacking midfield, Stindl may not make the World Cup squad, but he has made a strong case for his inclusion.

Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification Loser: Andre Schürrle He assisted the winning goal in the World Cup final, but now André Schürrle can barely get on the field, for club or country. As the Dortmund forward has struggled with his form, several others have passed him on Germany's depth chart. He got two goals and an assist against Azerbaijan in March, but he looks unlikely to win another cap anytime soon.

Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification Winner: Leon Goretzka Germany has a plethora of central midfielders yet Leon Goretzka has still found a way to break into the squad. The Schalke midfielder was arguably Germany's best player at the Confederations Cup, scoring three goals in four starts. His spot may not be completely secure if Ilkay Gündogan and Julian Weigl return strongly from injury, but he has certainly made the decision tougher for Löw.

Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification Loser: Julian Brandt After a strong performance at last year's Olympics and a solid season with Leverkusen, Julian Brandt seemed poised for an extended run in Germany's first team. But it wasn't to be. He made just one start at the Confederations Cup and played poorly in the World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic last month. Considering Germany's depth, he may need to wait a little longer for his World Cup debut.

Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification Winner: Marc-Andre ter Stegen The back-up goalkeeper spot is no longer up for grabs. Marc-André ter Stegen has secured his place behind Manuel Neuer after another solid performance against the Czech Republic. He was named as starter after just two matches at the Confed Cup, a tournament where Löw was supposedly going to try out several players. In truth ter Stegen has made the number two spot his own.

Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification Losers: Kevin Trapp and Bernd Leno With Neuer injured, 2017 was the year these two were to solidify their standing with Germany. Neither of them have. Bernd Leno (right) made two big errors in his only Confed Cup start. Kevin Trapp (left) got his first cap in June, but a lack of first team football at Paris Saint-Germain may be his downfall. The pair's issues mean the third goalkeeper spot in the World Cup squad up for grabs.

Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification Winner: Antonio Rüdiger His performances with Germany have been far from perfect and he may not live up to the €35 million ($40.3 million) price tag placed on him when he signed for Chelsea in July but Rüdiger he seems to have Löw's backing. He has played in seven of Germany's 10 matches in 2017 and although he may not be in the country's top tier of central defenders, he appears to be in the mix if injury strikes.

Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification Losers: Niklas Süle and Jonathan Tah A year ago, the two seemed to be Germany's defensive future - Jonathan Tah made the Euro 2016 squad while Niklas Süle (left) played at the Olympics. But neither has made a big enough recent impact to warrant a spot in the World Cup squad. Tah has had injury problems but even Matthias Ginter, who was not good enough for Dortmund, seems to be ahead of the youngsters.

Winners and Losers in Germany's World Cup qualification Somewhere in between: Thomas Müller He has scored five goals in World Cup qualifying, so it may seem harsh to call him a loser. But Müller hasn't moved past his Euro 2016 woes, so he's not a winner either. His recent decline with Bayern Munich doesn't seem to have carried over too much in the national team, but he's still not the Müller Germany fans know. Hopefully he becomes a winner in 2018, or Germany may not be winning anything. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



Joachim Löw said before the game that Germany "can, must and will get better.” On tonight's showing, that statement rings perhaps truer than even before kick off, but the reaction to defeat was fairly relaxed. Some might argue too relaxed for a man under more pressure to defend a World Cup title than most in recent memory. Two and half months out, Löw still knows best though, and the defeat was just a reminder of how different this Germany team is in games that don't matter.

In four months, we'll likely look back and say Germany only lose friendlies. Before then, Germany have two more ‘tests' – against Austria and Saudi Arabia. If history is anything to go by, lessons will have be learned and by the time they reach the Russian sunshine, they'll be bristling with quality all over again.