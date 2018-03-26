Kevin Trapp error hands Brazil friendly win over lackluster Germany

Germany 0 - 1 Brazil

(Jesus 38')

Better now than in Russia, but Joachim Löw won't be happy to see his team's long unbeaten sequence squandered by an individual error in a patchy team performance.

Neither side had managed an effort on target when Jesus lost first-time captain Jerome Boateng, who later left the field injured, to find a yard of space in the box and meet Willian's right wing cross with his head. The effort was decent but straight at Trapp, who could only spoon it up and backwards before failing to prevent it crossing his goalline.

Read more: Player ratings: Germany vs. Brazil

Brazil grew in to the half and the game, with Germany struggling in the final third, despite some slick approach play at times.

A series of second half changes eventually shook the hosts in to life late in the piece, with substitute Sandro Wagner almost getting on the end of a series of crosses before Julian Draxler finally worked Brazil keeper Alisson in injury time.

But, in truth, an equalizer would have flattered Germany, who will know they have to improve if they are to defend their crown in Russia.

As it happened

FULL TIME: That's it, a first half goal from Gabriel Jesus is enough to secure Brazil a win in Berlin. It's not a game Kevin Trapp will remember fondly.

90+2 - Germany's first shot on target is a stinger from Draxler. He strikes a loose ball sweetly but it's straight at Alisson, who palms away.

90' - In to injury time now, which - I think - will be three minutes.

87' - Germany have definitely looked brighter since the changes, as another cross just eludes Wagner and Draxler coming in behind him.

86' - Wagner's flick from a corner nearly drops over Werner, but he surely would'Ve been flagged offside.

83' - The pace of Costa and Jesus on the break has highlighted the lack of a rapid player in the German starting XI, it could be a night that cements Werner's spot at the head of the striker queue.

81' - Germany roll the dice and go two up top. Werner on for Gündogan.

79' - Costa is in behind on the left but without support. Süle makes sure by cleaning him out with a strong sliding tackle.

77' - Kroos loads in a dangerous free kick towards Wagner but he's offside. Germany starting to threaten aerially.

75' - Another half chance falls to the head of Wagner. This time it's Brandt who crosses from the right but the Bayern forward can't quite get in front of his man.

72' - Wagner spurns what is probably Germany's best chance. Draxler, now wearing the captain's armband stands one up to the Bayern man who can't get enough on the header. Still no shot on target for the home side. Douglas Costa replaces Coutinho for Brazil.

68' - Nearly more embarrassment for Trapp who comes for a corner that is flicked on by Boateng before he can get there. Poor communication there from the pair and it presented a decent chance to Jesus, who headed wide. It's Boateng's last action as he's replaced by Süle and heads to the bench to get that ankle iced.

67' - Wagner is prepared to drop deeper than Gomez and Germany look a little more dangerous after those substitutions.

65' - Kimmich getting a little more involved now with a couple of decent crosses from the left, the second of which forces a corner, which comes to nothing.

62' - Wagner on for Gomez less than a minute later. Quite why that couldn't be done with the other two I have no idea.

61' - That's the last we'll see of Sane. He comes off from Brandt and it's Stindl on for the largely anonymous Goretzka.

59' - Germany try down the left - their most productive area so far - again but Sane leaves the layoff to Plattenhardt short.

57' - Coutinho fires just over from the edge of the box. Germany rocking a bit here.

55' - Germany keep getting caught playing out from the back. This time Trapp's chipped pass is cut out and a lovely Coutinho dummy gives Willian a shooting chance. His shot is blocked but Trapp atones somewhat with a smart save from Paulinho's follow up effort.

52' - Kroos is caught in possession - Brazil have pressed well tonight - and Coutinho fires one off from distance - but it's over. Boateng is back on the pitch but hobbling a little.

50' - Boateng requires treatment afterJesus caught him late on the ankle. He's off the pitch for now.

49' - Germany look to work something on the left through Draxler and Sane but it breaks down. The ball is eventually sent out right to Kimmich but his deflected cross is claimed by Alisson under his crossbar.

46' - Jesus gets the second half going. It doesn't look like there are any changes for either side, which is something of a surprise.

HALF TIME: Even the ref's had enough, there's not a second of injury time. A fairly mundane half saw Germany have more of the ball but Brazil create the only two genuine chances and generally look more threatening. Gabriel Jesus missed the first and should have spurned the second but for a blunder from Kevin Trapp.

42' - Germany put a couple of half-hearted crosses in but, for all their possession, Jesus has had the best two chances of the game.

38' - GOAL! Oh, Kevin Trapp, what have you done? An absolute stinker from the PSG keeper. Jesus was given far too much space in the area by Boateng but he headed straight at Trapp who could only spoon it up and backwards in to his own net. That could cost him a ticket to Russia this summer.

36' - Plattenhardt stands one up invitingly to the back post, but Kimmich can't get high enough to direct a header on target. Seconds later, Gabriel Jesus wriggles his way through backtracking defenders before blasting over.

34' - No shots on target but at least one Mexican wave, at least according to our man in Berlin.

30' - Gomez somehow gets a Goretzka cross down, using his midriff and the defender to do so, but can't get any sort of shot away.

27' - Plattenhardt whips in a ball from the left. It shapes nicely but Alisson clatters in to Thiago Silva to clear the danger and temporarily injure his teammate.

24' - Goretzka gets in to the game for the first time and charges down the right but Miranda beats Gomez to the cross.

20' - Gomez thinks he's in but the flag is up.

17' - Best chance so far goes to Germany. Sane slips Draxler away down the left edge of the box. The PSG man waited for Gündogan's run and picked him out but he blazed over a difficult first time effort. Nice stuff from Germany.

15' - Brazil's midfield three are a fairly defensive looking trio and they've shut down the space, particularly for Kroos, well so far. The latest turnover almost gives Jesus a chance but Coutinho is forced wide by his pass.

12' - The visitors starting to warm up here as Willian tries to whip one in from the right. But Plattenhardt, who has started well, is equal to it.

10' - First flash from Brazil as Coutinho picks it up, gets his head up and looks for the run of Jesus in behind. But the Barcelona man just overcooks it.

7' - Some nice work from Plattenhardt and Draxler sets Sane off again but he's unusually indecisive and is bundled over, fairly according to the referee.

5' - Draxler, playing further infield than he often does, finds Sane in space down the left but his cross is blocked. At the other end, Trapp's clearance is nearly charged down by Jesus.

2' - Every German player has already touched the ball - I think - but it's started at a slow tempo.

1' - And we're off. Germany get us underway.

20:44 - Jerome Boateng leads his team down the long stretch of concrete, over the running track and on to the pitch. It's the first time he's captained the side from the start and it comes in his home city.

20:40 - Former Germany skipper Philipp Lahm is on the pitch having a chat to broadcaster ZDF and the players are in the tunnel. We're almost ready to go.

20:29 - We have official confirmation of that team now.

20:22 - Brazil's official team Twitter account has deigned not to name their team but, according to pictures from various journalists, it is as follows: Alisson, Alves, Miranda, Silva, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Fernandinho; Coutinho, Willian; Gabriel Jesus.

20:15 - Almost four years since one of the darkest days in their history, Brazil take on Germany in Berlin tonight. The 7-1 humbling of the host nation at the 2014 World Cup provided plenty of tears and introspection in Brazil and plenty of schadenfreude to fans of other nations.

This is a different Brazil side and tonight's match is just a friendly but that seismic clash is bound to play a part. Jerome Boateng, one of several starting tonight who played on that day, will lead Germany out for the first time tonight in Sami Khedira's absence while goalkeepers Kevin Trapp and Bernd Leno will switch at half time. Here's the German team, with Brazil to follow shortly.