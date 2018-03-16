French ex-president Sarkozy in custody over campaign funding | News | DW | 20.03.2018

Police are questioning former French President Nicolas Sarkozy over irregularities in his 2007 election campaign funding. Sarkozy has been under investigation since 2013 over allegations he received funds from Libya.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was in police custody on Tuesday, where he was being questioned as part of a probe into the funding of his 2007 election campaign, a French judiciary official said.
Sarkozy has been under investigation since 2013 over claims that Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi's regime secretly gave him €50 million ($61.7 million) for the 2007 campaign.
The sum is more than double the legal campaign funding limit. The payments would also violate French rules against foreign financing.
It is the first time Sarkozy has been questioned in the inquiry and his questioning takes place weeks after a former associate, Alexandre Djouhri, was arrested in London and later released on bail.
Sarkozy denies allegations
Sarkozy, who served as French president from 2007-2012, has denied allegations he received funding from the Libyan regime.
In 2016, following a fresh wave of Libyan funding allegations, his lawyer Thierry Herzog told news agency Reuters that, "Once more, and always before an election, Mediapart is trying to taint Nicolas Sarkozy with allegations [that are] as untrue today as they were yesterday."
In November 2016, ahead of the 2017 presidential election, investigative website Mediapart published a video that depicted French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine saying he had delivered suitcases containing €5 million euros ($6.2 million) in cash to Sarkozy and his former chief of staff in 2007.
Sarkozy and Gadhafi
Sarkozy had a complex relationship with Gadhafi. Not long after he became president, Sarkozy invited the Libyan leader to France for a state visit, but he then put France at the forefront of NATO-led airstrikes against Gadhafi's troops that helped rebel fighters topple his regime in 2011.
law/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy is to be tried over alleged fraudulent financing of his 2012 re-election bid, prosecutors say. Sarkozy has been fighting for months to keep the case out of court. (07.02.2017)
The heads of France and Britain, leaders of the NATO bombing campaign to oust Moammar Gadhafi from power in Libya, have visited the country to meet with representatives of the rebel-led government they helped install. (15.09.2011)
French voters will have to decide between Sarkozy and Hollande in a run-off election. But it's the strong results of the extreme right and left that is more telling about the country's problems, says DW's Andreas Noll. (23.04.2012)
The website Mediapart has published a document which allegedly shows that the Gadhafi regime sought to finance French President Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign. Sarkozy has called the document a fake. (30.04.2012)
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been formally charged in a case relating to PR firm Bygmalion, which is accused of false accounting. The scandal could wreck plans to contest the 2017 presidential election. (16.02.2016)