 Ex-FBI director Comey′s memos detail Trump conversations | News | DW | 20.04.2018
News

Ex-FBI director Comey's memos detail Trump conversations

The memos reveal conversations between Trump and Comey on the Russia probe, prostitutes and jailing journalists. The papers are expected to play a key role in an investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.

Donald Trump and James Comey shake hands (Getty Images/A. Harrer)

Copies of memos documenting ex-FBI director James Comey's meetings and phone calls with US President Donald Trump were posted online late Thursday.

The release of the documents has been highly anticipated since their existence was made public last year, as they are believed to be critical to special counsel Robert Mueller's  investigation into whether the Trump tried to interfere with a probe into potential collusion between his campaign team and Russia in the 2016 US elections.

Read more: Why the question of how James Comey understood Donald Trump is so crucial

  • Former FBI Director James Comey

    Who is James Comey?

    A divisive figure

    The seventh in a lineage of FBI directors with law degrees, James Comey has shaped politics in the US as the head of the law enforcement agency. But who is the man behind the headlines? From prosecuting an American celebrity to refusing to sanction the NSA's mass surveillance program, DW explores the contentious life of James Comey.

  • Martha Stewart leaving a courthouse in New York

    Who is James Comey?

    Taking down a celebrity

    Serving as Manhattan's chief federal prosecutor, Comey rose to notoriety in 2002, when he led the prosecution of US celebrity Martha Stewart for securities fraud and obstruction of justice. Stewart, widely known in the US for her cooking and lifestyle shows, served a 5-month jail sentence following the highly-publicized case.

  • A prisoner being escorted by military personnel at the Guantanamo Bay detention center

    Who is James Comey?

    Enhanced interrogation

    In late 2003, Comey was confirmed as the US deputy attorney general, making him the second-highest-ranking official in the Justice Department. Serving under former President George W. Bush, Comey endorsed a memorandum approving the use of 13 enhanced interrogation techniques during the War on Terror, including waterboarding. He later said he lobbied to have the policy toned down.

  • Security cameras at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum

    Who is James Comey?

    Mass surveillance

    Comey has warned of the consequences of domestic mass surveillance, saying in March: "There is no such thing as absolute privacy in America." While serving as acting attorney general during the hospitalization of John Ashcroft in 2004, he refused to endorse the legality of the NSA's domestic surveillance program, even when pressured by the Bush administration.

  • James Comey and Barack Obama

    Who is James Comey?

    Obama's choice

    In 2013, then-President Barack Obama nominated Comey to serve as the seventh director of the FBI. He received the nomination despite being a registered member of the Republican party. Later that year, he received congressional approval to takeover the office. In his installation speech, he said the bureau's work is founded on integrity. "Without integrity, all is lost," he said.

  • Jews wearing Star of David badges

    Who is James Comey?

    More Holocaust education

    In 2015, Comey penned an op-ed on why he required new FBI special agents and intelligence analysts to visit the Holocaust Museum in Washington. He said the reason was to have them understand the consequences of abusing power and to be confronted by the atrocities humans are capable of. "I believe that the Holocaust is the most significant event in human history," he said.

  • Hillary Clinton speaking during the Women in the World Summit in New York

    Who is James Comey?

    Election scandal

    In July 2016, Comey announced that the FBI had found no evidence of criminal intention in Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as state secretary. But days before the presidential election, he issued a letter to lawmakers informing them of new emails deemed "pertinent to the investigation." He later said no evidence was uncovered. Clinton has since blamed Comey for losing the election.

  • US President Donald Trump and then-FBI Director James Comey shake hands

    Who is James Comey?

    'You're fired'

    On May 9, Trump sent Comey an unusual letter firing the FBI director, cutting short his 10-year mandate to lead the bureau. Given the ongoing FBI-led investigation into election-meddling by Russia, critics have warned that the move may amount to obstruction of justice for undermining the probe. Trump later appeared to threaten Comey over the existence of "tapes" of their conversations.

  • US President Donald Trump speaks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia's ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak

    Who is James Comey?

    Trump-Russia nexus

    Comey reportedly kept memos of interactions between him and President Donald Trump, which appear to implicate the head of state in attempts to obstruct a federal probe into Russia's alleged involvement in influencing the 2016 election. The day after US media reported on the existence of the memos, the Justice Department named a special counsel to lead the probe amid fears of White House influence.

  • Then-FBI Director James Comey speaking before a Senate Judiciary Committee

    Who is James Comey?

    Damning testimony?

    US media have reported that Comey is expected to testify in a public congressional hearing that Trump tried to pressure him into dropping an investigation concerning former national security adviser Michael Flynn. US lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have pushed for Comey to testify on the investigation. But will his testimony have anything new to add? Only time will tell.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


 

 

law/ (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

