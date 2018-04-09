Donald Trump cast as lying 'mafia boss' in James Comey book

Ex-FBI chief James Comey has blasted Donald Trump as a mobster-like figure who is "untethered to the truth," in a new book. The account comparing the presidency to a "forest fire" has provoked a concerted backlash.
In a forthcoming book, former FBI Director James Comey paints US President Donald Trump as a "mafia boss," who exists in "a cocoon of alternative reality," according to excerpts quoted by US media.
"His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty," Comey writes in the book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," which is due to be released next week.
Trump fired Comey in May 2017 while he was investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Soon afterwards, Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel to probe allegations of Moscow meddling in the 2016 presidential election. That investigation has since expanded to examine whether the president obstructed justice by dismissing Comey.
What did Comey write in the book?
Excerpts from the book obtained by the Washington Post inculde damning indictments of the Trump presidency, including:
The ex-FBI chief says Trump doesn't know the difference between right and wrong and tried to blur the line between law enforcement and politics by attempting to personally pressure him to drop an investigation into Russian election interference.
The book claims Trump was obsessed with trying to discredit rumors that he insisted were untrue but could distress his wife, Melania — in particular a video that allegedly showed Trump and Russian prostitutes urinating on a bed in a Moscow hotel. Trump reportedly raised the subject with Comey at least four times: He "strongly denied the allegations, asking — rhetorically, I assumed — whether he seemed like a guy who needed the service of prostitutes," Comey said.
"I'm a germaphobe," Trump reportedly said. "There's no way I would let people pee on each other around me. No way."
Comey also describes Trump as shorter than he expected with a "too long" tie and "bright white half-moons" under his eyes that he suggests came from tanning goggles.
The former FBI director also writes that then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly — now Trump's chief of staff — offered to quit out of disgust at how Comey was dismissed.
How has the White House reacted?
The White House has not directly responded to the 305-page book, but the Rebublican National Committee this week launched a website called "Lyin' Comey," in an attempt to undermine the text.
The website displays a string of video clips of various politicians, including Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, attacking Comey's credibility during his time as FBI director.
In the past, Trump has slammed Comey as a "showboat" and "liar."
