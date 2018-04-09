Donald Trump cast as lying 'mafia boss' in James Comey book

In a forthcoming book, former FBI Director James Comey paints US President Donald Trump as a "mafia boss," who exists in "a cocoon of alternative reality," according to excerpts quoted by US media.

"His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty," Comey writes in the book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," which is due to be released next week.

Trump fired Comey in May 2017 while he was investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Soon afterwards, Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel to probe allegations of Moscow meddling in the 2016 presidential election. That investigation has since expanded to examine whether the president obstructed justice by dismissing Comey.

What did Comey write in the book?

Excerpts from the book obtained by the Washington Post inculde damning indictments of the Trump presidency, including:

"Meetings with Trump gave me flashbacks to my earlier career as a prosecutor against the Mob."

"The silent circle of assent. The boss in complete control. The loyalty oaths. The us-versus-them worldview. The lying about all things, large and small, in service to some code of loyalty that put the organization above morality and above the truth."

"Donald Trump's presidency threatens much of what is good in this nation."

"This president is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values."

The ex-FBI chief says Trump doesn't know the difference between right and wrong and tried to blur the line between law enforcement and politics by attempting to personally pressure him to drop an investigation into Russian election interference.

The book claims Trump was obsessed with trying to discredit rumors that he insisted were untrue but could distress his wife, Melania — in particular a video that allegedly showed Trump and Russian prostitutes urinating on a bed in a Moscow hotel. Trump reportedly raised the subject with Comey at least four times: He "strongly denied the allegations, asking — rhetorically, I assumed — whether he seemed like a guy who needed the service of prostitutes," Comey said.

"I'm a germaphobe," Trump reportedly said. "There's no way I would let people pee on each other around me. No way."

Comey also describes Trump as shorter than he expected with a "too long" tie and "bright white half-moons" under his eyes that he suggests came from tanning goggles.

The former FBI director also writes that then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly — now Trump's chief of staff — offered to quit out of disgust at how Comey was dismissed.

Who is James Comey? A divisive figure The seventh in a lineage of FBI directors with law degrees, James Comey has shaped politics in the US as the head of the law enforcement agency. But who is the man behind the headlines? From prosecuting an American celebrity to refusing to sanction the NSA's mass surveillance program, DW explores the contentious life of James Comey.

Who is James Comey? Taking down a celebrity Serving as Manhattan's chief federal prosecutor, Comey rose to notoriety in 2002, when he led the prosecution of US celebrity Martha Stewart for securities fraud and obstruction of justice. Stewart, widely known in the US for her cooking and lifestyle shows, served a 5-month jail sentence following the highly-publicized case.

Who is James Comey? Enhanced interrogation In late 2003, Comey was confirmed as the US deputy attorney general, making him the second-highest-ranking official in the Justice Department. Serving under former President George W. Bush, Comey endorsed a memorandum approving the use of 13 enhanced interrogation techniques during the War on Terror, including waterboarding. He later said he lobbied to have the policy toned down.

Who is James Comey? Mass surveillance Comey has warned of the consequences of domestic mass surveillance, saying in March: "There is no such thing as absolute privacy in America." While serving as acting attorney general during the hospitalization of John Ashcroft in 2004, he refused to endorse the legality of the NSA's domestic surveillance program, even when pressured by the Bush administration.

Who is James Comey? Obama's choice In 2013, then-President Barack Obama nominated Comey to serve as the seventh director of the FBI. He received the nomination despite being a registered member of the Republican party. Later that year, he received congressional approval to takeover the office. In his installation speech, he said the bureau's work is founded on integrity. "Without integrity, all is lost," he said.

Who is James Comey? More Holocaust education In 2015, Comey penned an op-ed on why he required new FBI special agents and intelligence analysts to visit the Holocaust Museum in Washington. He said the reason was to have them understand the consequences of abusing power and to be confronted by the atrocities humans are capable of. "I believe that the Holocaust is the most significant event in human history," he said.

Who is James Comey? Election scandal In July 2016, Comey announced that the FBI had found no evidence of criminal intention in Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as state secretary. But days before the presidential election, he issued a letter to lawmakers informing them of new emails deemed "pertinent to the investigation." He later said no evidence was uncovered. Clinton has since blamed Comey for losing the election.

Who is James Comey? 'You're fired' On May 9, Trump sent Comey an unusual letter firing the FBI director, cutting short his 10-year mandate to lead the bureau. Given the ongoing FBI-led investigation into election-meddling by Russia, critics have warned that the move may amount to obstruction of justice for undermining the probe. Trump later appeared to threaten Comey over the existence of "tapes" of their conversations.

Who is James Comey? Trump-Russia nexus Comey reportedly kept memos of interactions between him and President Donald Trump, which appear to implicate the head of state in attempts to obstruct a federal probe into Russia's alleged involvement in influencing the 2016 election. The day after US media reported on the existence of the memos, the Justice Department named a special counsel to lead the probe amid fears of White House influence.

Who is James Comey? Damning testimony? US media have reported that Comey is expected to testify in a public congressional hearing that Trump tried to pressure him into dropping an investigation concerning former national security adviser Michael Flynn. US lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have pushed for Comey to testify on the investigation. But will his testimony have anything new to add? Only time will tell. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



How has the White House reacted?

The White House has not directly responded to the 305-page book, but the Rebublican National Committee this week launched a website called "Lyin' Comey," in an attempt to undermine the text.

The website displays a string of video clips of various politicians, including Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, attacking Comey's credibility during his time as FBI director.

In the past, Trump has slammed Comey as a "showboat" and "liar."

