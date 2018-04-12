James Comey: 'Trump morally unfit to be president'

In an interview with ABC News, former FBI Director James Comey has said that US President Donald Trump is "morally unfit" to be president. He also deplored the way Trump treats women "like pieces of meat."
Former FBI director James Comey said in an ABC News interview on Sunday that US President Donald Trump was "morally unfit" to be president.
Comey was fired by Trump in May of last year as the FBI was probing possible connections between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia's alleged meddling in the American elections.
The interview was his first major appearance since being removed from office.
Read more: Donald Trump cast as lying 'mafia boss' in James Comey book
Trump has lashed out at Comey and his book, A Higher Loyalty on Twitter calling him a "slimeball" and the "WORST FBI Director in history, by far!"
The Republican National Committee accused Comey of being willing to "say anything to sell books," and that the interview showed "his true higher loyalty is to himself."
Here are the key excerpts:
On Trump's suitability to be president
"I don't buy this stuff about him being mentally incompetent or early stages of dementia. I don't think he's medically unfit to be president. I think he's morally unfit to be president.He is morally unfit to be president.
"Our president must embody respect and adhere to the values that are at the core of this country. The most important being truth. This president is not able to do that."
On obstruction of justice
Comey said he thinks there's "certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice" in the actions of Trump when he asked Comey to end an FBI investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn. Trump has denied that conversation, but Comey insisted that it definitely occurred. However, he noted that he's just a witness in the case and not an investigator or prosecutor.
Read more: Yale constitutional scholar: Trump’s justification of firing Comey looks like obstruction of justice
On Russia
Comey said he believes the source of a "dossier" containing raw intelligence"dossier" containing raw intelligence on Trump's connections with Russians to be "credible." He said he believed from the outset in the credibility of the source — former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.
Read more: What you need to know about the five inquiries looking into Donald Trump, James Comey and Russia
On Trump's treatment of women
"A person ... who talks about and treats women like they're pieces of meat, who lies constantly about matters big and small and insists the American people believe it, that person's not fit to be president of the United States, on moral grounds. And that's not a policy statement," Comey said.
On questions of loyalty
"He asked for my loyalty personally as the FBI director. My loyalty's supposed to be to the American people and to the institution," said Comey. Trump responded on Twitter, "I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty. I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies."
av/rt (AFP, DPA, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
News reports have emerged alleging Hillary Clinton's campaign funded compromising research into Trump during the 2016 presidential election. Trump had repeatedly denied the validity of the research's findings. (25.10.2017)
Former US national security adviser Michael Flynn is cooperating with investigators and has admitted to lying to the FBI. Prosecutors said a "very senior member" of Trump's transition team directed him to contact Russia. (01.12.2017)
Whoever boasts of committing violence against women has no place in the White House. Donald Trump's latest comments about women may sink his presidential bid, writes Ines Pohl. (08.10.2016)
Ex-FBI chief James Comey in his new book has blasted Donald Trump as a mobster-like figure who is "untethered to the truth." Tweeting back, the president said Comey was a "slime ball" who should be prosecuted for leaks. (13.04.2018)
Senior US lawmakers have warned President Trump after he fired off a series of controversial tweets about the FBI's Russia probe. In his latest tweetstorm, Trump again denied he had tried to obstruct the investigation. (04.12.2017)
Does the Trump-Comey saga make a case for the impeachment of the president? DW asked Yale legal scholar Jack Balkin to weigh in. He also explains that as Donald Trump’s legal advisor he would resort to drastic measures. (17.05.2017)
With fired FBI director James Comey’s testimony on Thursday the focus is on the Senate Intelligence Committee. But that inquiry is only one of five active investigations into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia. (08.06.2017)