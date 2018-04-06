Dozens killed as Syrian forces launch assault on rebel-held Douma

At least 40 civilians were killed on Friday as heavy airstrikes pounded the Syrian city of Douma, the last pocket of rebel-controlled territory near the capital, Damascus.

Hundreds of air raids took place, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, whose director Rami Abdel Rahman described the barrage as "hysterical.”

The airstrikes backed the launch of the Syrian army's ground assault on the southwest and eastern part of Douma, which is held by the Jaysh al-Islam Islamist faction.

Evacuations on hold

Syrian state television said the country's elite Republican Guard forces were pushing into the city, after the evacuation of civilians and rebel fighters was halted a day earlier.

Jaysh al-Islam characterized Friday's ground and air operations as a massacre, having started after several days of little to no fighting.

A medic inside Douma told Agence France-Press that the local hospital "is in a state of panic,” and that the dead bodies being brought in were "unrecognizable.”

In recent weeks, Syrian forces have recaptured most of the wider eastern Ghouta area through a combination of ground assaults and Russia-brokered evacuation deals.

The one-time opposition stronghold near Damascus had remained out of Syrian President Bashar Assad's grip since 2012.

One group holding out

While several rebel groups have agreed the safe evacuation of their fighters and thousands of civilians from Ghouta to close to the Turkish border in northern Syria, Jaish al-Islam has resisted any talk of leaving.

On Friday, the group's political official called for new talks to spare civilian bloodshed. However, the faction still continues to believe its fighters and their families are safer remaining where they are, alongside tens of thousands of civilians still holed up in Douma.

The Observatory said that a split within Jaysh al-Islam meant that while some members wanted to quit Douma, hardliners insisted that they all stay and fight.

On borrowed time

Abdel Rahman said if discussions with the Russians — whose intervention in the seven-year Syrian conflict has swung the conflict in Assad's favor — were to fail by Saturday, Douma would likely see a large military operation.

The recapture of the final stretch of rebel territory near Damascus would be the Syrian president's biggest victory since 2016 and underline his unassailable position, despite having been close to being toppled barely three years ago.

Meanwhile, several shells also fell on Damascus neighborhoods on Friday, killing at least four people and wounding 20 others, according to the Observatory.

Earlier in the day, a bomb went off near a mosque in the Syrian capital, killing at least one person and injuring six others, the state-run Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures Enclave under siege More than 1,500 people have been killed since Syrian government troops backed by Russia launched a ferocious attack on eastern Ghouta on February 18. Airstrikes have reduced much of the area near Damascus to ruins. According to the UN, there were an estimated 400,000 people trapped inside the besieged enclave without access to food and water when the offensive began.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures 'Hell on earth' The town of Douma, with its 200,000 residents, is now the only remaining Ghouta pocket still under rebel control. The full recapture of eastern Ghouta would mark a significant victory for Syrian President Bashar Assad. Referring to the month-long assault on the enclave, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanded "this hell on earth" be stopped immediately.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures Reports of chemical attack According to activists and doctors in the region, several people have suffered symptoms consistent with those triggered by a chlorine gas attack and had to be treated in hospital. French President Emmanuel Macron has warned the Syrian regime that the use of chemical weapons will result in French retaliation, but the Syrian government claims it has never used this kind of munition.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures 300,000 killed A man and child look at the remains of a missile in Douma, the largest in eastern Ghouta. More than 300,000 people have been killed since the conflict began in 2011, when the government cracked down on protesters who were calling for the release of political prisoners and for President Assad to step down.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures 'Rapid spread of malnutrition' Activists say people in Douma have little food or water. Marten Mylius, the emergency relief coordinator for CARE in the Middle East, told DW that "after the tunnels were destroyed and the crossings closed, the price of basic foods skyrocketed. One kilo of rice now costs $4.50 (€3.66). A lot of people cannot afford that anymore. In other words, we are witnessing a rapid spread of malnutrition."

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures At the mercy of the regime Aid access to eastern Ghouta is difficult because there is no direct route from neighboring countries. "In Idlib, for example...you can get in directly from the Turkish border. You can wait with supplies at the border and then bring in the convoy. It is much more difficult in eastern Ghouta," Mylius told DW. Author: Natalie Muller



mm/bw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)