Dozens killed as Syrian forces launch assault on rebel-held Douma

The ground assault to recapture the last opposition-held area near Damascus has begun, backed by hundreds of airstrikes. Time is running out for an evacuation deal for the last remaining civilians and fighters in Douma.
At least 40 civilians were killed on Friday as heavy airstrikes pounded the Syrian city of Douma, the last pocket of rebel-controlled territory near the capital, Damascus.
Hundreds of air raids took place, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, whose director Rami Abdel Rahman described the barrage as "hysterical.”
The airstrikes backed the launch of the Syrian army's ground assault on the southwest and eastern part of Douma, which is held by the Jaysh al-Islam Islamist faction.
Read more: Trump freezes Syria recovery funds amid rumors of early exit
Evacuations on hold
Syrian state television said the country's elite Republican Guard forces were pushing into the city, after the evacuation of civilians and rebel fighters was halted a day earlier.
Jaysh al-Islam characterized Friday's ground and air operations as a massacre, having started after several days of little to no fighting.
A medic inside Douma told Agence France-Press that the local hospital "is in a state of panic,” and that the dead bodies being brought in were "unrecognizable.”
In recent weeks, Syrian forces have recaptured most of the wider eastern Ghouta area through a combination of ground assaults and Russia-brokered evacuation deals.
Read more: Syrian forces: Most of eastern Ghouta has been retaken
The one-time opposition stronghold near Damascus had remained out of Syrian President Bashar Assad's grip since 2012.
One group holding out
While several rebel groups have agreed the safe evacuation of their fighters and thousands of civilians from Ghouta to close to the Turkish border in northern Syria, Jaish al-Islam has resisted any talk of leaving.
On Friday, the group's political official called for new talks to spare civilian bloodshed. However, the faction still continues to believe its fighters and their families are safer remaining where they are, alongside tens of thousands of civilians still holed up in Douma.
The Observatory said that a split within Jaysh al-Islam meant that while some members wanted to quit Douma, hardliners insisted that they all stay and fight.
Read more: Turkish, Russian and Iranian leaders vow to protect Syria's territorial integrity
On borrowed time
Abdel Rahman said if discussions with the Russians — whose intervention in the seven-year Syrian conflict has swung the conflict in Assad's favor — were to fail by Saturday, Douma would likely see a large military operation.
The recapture of the final stretch of rebel territory near Damascus would be the Syrian president's biggest victory since 2016 and underline his unassailable position, despite having been close to being toppled barely three years ago.
Meanwhile, several shells also fell on Damascus neighborhoods on Friday, killing at least four people and wounding 20 others, according to the Observatory.
Earlier in the day, a bomb went off near a mosque in the Syrian capital, killing at least one person and injuring six others, the state-run Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported.
mm/bw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
