Donald Trump to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un on June 12

The leaders of the US and North Korea are set to meet on June 12 in Singapore, Donald Trump said on Twitter on Thursday. The meeting comes amid a historic diplomatic thaw which saw North Korea pledge to work towards denuclearization.

"We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" Trump added.

The summit will mark the first time a sitting US president meets with a North Korean leader.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has traveled to North Korea twice in recent months to meet Kim Jon Un in preparation for the meeting with Trump.

A day before Trump's announcement, North Korea released three American prisoners. The move was greeted by Trump, who thanked the North Korean strongman and expressed his belief that Kim wanted to bring his country "into the real world."

"I think we have a very good chance of doing something very meaningful," Trump said at the time. "My proudest achievement will be - this is part of it - when we denuclearize that entire peninsula."

Less than two weeks ago, Kim Jong Un met South Korea's Moon Jae-in in what was hailed as a major breakthrough after Pyongyang's nuclear tests caused tensions to rise between the countries. Kim also traveled to China to meet President Xi Jinping this week. China is the key ally of the isolated country, which has been ruled by the Kim family since 1948.

The peace effort marks a notable U-turn for Trump, whose incendiary tweets prompted fear of armed conflict on the Korean peninsula last year. Amid the latest thaw, however, South Korea's Moon Jae-in suggested awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to the President Trump.

Following Trump's announcement on Thursday, Seoul officials said they had high hopes for the upcoming meet.

"We welcome the North Korea-US summit to be held in Singapore on June 12," the South Korean government said in a statement. "We hope the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula as well as permanent peace on the peninsula will successfully come about through this summit."

Seoul and Pyongyang have yet to formally end the Korean war, despite the conflict being de facto over since 1953.

January 2, 2017: Missile test imminent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year's address that his country was in the "final stages" of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). US President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration was set for January 20, said on Twitter: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US. It won't happen!"

July 4, 2017: North Korea's 'gift packages' North Korea tested its first ICBM — the Hwasong-14 — on US Independence Day. Kim reportedly told his scientists that "the US would be displeased" by the launch. This, he said, was because "it was given a 'package of gifts' ... on its 'Independence Day.'" Trump wrote on Twitter in response: "North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

July 28, 2017: US mainland threatened Pyongyang tested its second Hwasong-14 weeks later. Experts estimated the new rocket could reach the US mainland. Trump lashed out at North Korean ally China, writing in a Tweet: "I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk."

August 8, 2017: 'Fire and fury' Trump appeared to threaten swift military action against Pyongyang when he told reporters: "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." North Korea responded by threatening to fire a medium-range ballistic missile into the waters around Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean. It did not follow through.

August 29, 2017: Japan rocket test Pyongyang sparked international outcry when it test-launched a mid-range ballistic missile — the Hwasong-12 — over Japan. The UN Security Council unanimously condemned the test. Trump said in a White House statement: "Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime's isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table."

September 3, 2017: Hydrogen bomb test North Korea announced it had successfully tested its sixth nuclear weapon. Pyongyang said it was a powerful type of nuclear weapon called a hydrogen bomb and that it could be placed on top of a ballistic missile. Trump wrote on Twitter: "The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea."

September 19, 2017: Threat to 'Rocket Man' In his first speech at the United Nations, Trump called North Korea a "rogue state" and said Washington "will have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea" if Pyongyang failed to stop its nuclear weapons program. Referring to Kim, he added: "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime." Kim called Trump a "mentally-deranged US dotard" two days later.

November 29, 2017: Third ICBM test North Korea test-fired its third ICBM of 2017. Pyongyang claimed it was a new missile, the Hwasong-15, which was superior to the Hwasong-14 and could hit any target on the US mainland. The US urged allies, including Germany, to break diplomatic ties with North Korea. Berlin ignored the call. Trump also called Kim a "sick puppy."

January 3, 2018: Who's got the bigger button? Kim said in his 2018 New Year's address that the North had completed its nuclear weapons program and that a "nuclear button" was on his desk at all times. Trump wrote two days later on Twitter: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

February 10, 2018: Tensions thawing? South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, at the presidential house in the South Korean capital. She handed a letter to Moon inviting him to meet the North Korean leader in Pyongyang. Tensions appeared to be thawing. Seoul and Pyongyang had already agreed to send a unified hockey team to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

March 6, 2018: Momentum builds South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong led a delegation on March 5 to Pyongyang to discuss the potential for peace talks. The next day, Chung said both sides had agreed to hold a joint summit in April and set up a telephone hotline between the two capitals. He also said Pyongyang would agree to stop its nuclear weapons and missile tests if the US agreed to hold talks with the North.

March 9, 2018: Trump agrees Chung flew on to Washington, D.C. to speak with Trump. After the meeting, Chung told reporters the US president had agreed to meet Kim by May. Trump later wrote on Twitter: "no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!" Foreign leaders welcomed the historic breakthrough.

April 19, 2018: South Korea says North Korea wants end to hostile relations A week before the scheduled meeting at the border between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Moon said North Korea wanted "an end to the hostile relations" and had expressed a commitment to "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula. The next day, the telephone hotline was connected for the first time since February 2016, so Moon and Kim could talk directly.

April 21, 2018: Kim Jong Un announces end to missile tests Kim announced North Korea would stop nuclear and missile tests. Kim said: "We no longer need any nuclear test or test launches of intermediate and intercontinental range ballistic missiles, and because of this the northern nuclear test site has finished its mission." However, no mention was made of its stored nuclear materials and equipment.

April 27, 2018: Historic summit Kim and Moon Jae-in meet in the border town of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that has divided the two Koreas since the Korean War in 1953. The two leaders vowed to work towards a nuclear-free Korea and pledged an end to war. It was the first time a North Korean leader had set foot across the border since the 1950s and paves the diplomatic way for a Trump-Kim meeting in May or June.

April 30, 2018: South Korea turns off border propaganda broadcasts South Korea announces its propaganda loudspeakers are to be switched off for good. They had been silenced temporarily ahead of the inter-Korean summit, which prompted the North to halt its broadcasts, too. Pyongyang also said it would adjust its time zone to that of the South as a symbolic gesture. North Korea has been half an hour behind the South since 2015.



While North Korea signaled it may be willing to give up its nuclear arsenal, it is not yet known what Pyongyang would ask from Seoul and Washington in return. The US has 35,000 troops in South Korea and its military conducts regular exercises with the South Korean army, much to the chagrin of their rivals in the North.

The US also maintains a "nuclear umbrella" over South Korea, meaning the US is expected to retaliate to a nuclear attack against the ally country.

North Korea tested its first nuclear weapon in 2006 and worked to enlarge and improve its nuclear arsenal in recent years. Pyongyang also claims to have missiles powerful enough to deliver nuclear warheads to US mainland.

dj/kms (AP, Reuters)