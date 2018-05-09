Donald Trump greets freed prisoners after North Korean release

The US president has met the plane bearing the three ex-prisoners of Pyongyang as it arrives in the DC area. North Korea's release of American men has come amid preparations for a summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un.
US President Donald Trump was present and waiting to greet the three former prisoners of North Korea in the early hours of Thursday as they landed at the Andrews Air Force base in the Washington, DC area.
The American men had been released by Pyongyang one day earlier in what the White House called a "positive gesture of good will" in preparation for Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who had helped secure the prisoners' release, and Vice President Mike Pence, also waited in the darkness at Andrews Air Force Base to welcome the men. First Lady Melania Trump and National Security Adviser John Bolton were also present.
'Great men' arrive in DC
The plane bearing the freed prisoners rolled to a stop on the air force base's tarmac under a large American flag before President Trump and the first lady boarded the plane to greet the men.
The three released detainees smiled and flashed victory signs as they stepped out of the aircraft alonside Trump and his wife. After descending the rolling staircase, they shook hands with the other administration officials.
Trump repeatedly praised the men as "great people" the to the press. "Congratulations on being in this country," he added.
He also alluded to his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un, stating that a meeting and location had been scheduled. The president said that the meeting was "something that many said was not going to happen for many, many years" and added that a further announcement would be forthcoming soon.
Trump stated that the greatest honor would be the denuclearlization of the Korean peninsula.
The ex-prisoners, who were reported to be in good health, were expected to be taken to the nearby Walter Reed Military Medical Center.
Speaking to reporters through a Korean interpreter, one of the former prisoners said he had been subjected to forced labor.
Read more: Kim-Trump summit: is the world expecting too much from it?
The three US citizens, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, had previously touched down on American soil in Alaska for a refueling stop. The US State Department shared a statement from the men expressing gratitude for their release:
Release as preparations for summit underway
North Korea's unannounced release of the men coincided with a visit by Secretary of State Pompeo to the internationally isolated nation. Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un to arrange the final details for a highly anticipated meeting between the North Korean leader and President Trump that is expected to take place in Singapore in late May or early June.
North Korea had accused the three Korean-American men of anti-state activities. Their detention, which had lasted between one to two years, was seen as a politically motivated move that added to the tension stemming from Kim Jong Un's persistent pursual of nuclear activites.
The Trump-Kim summit, and North Korea's avowal that it was committed to "complete denuclearization", have been viewed by some as a breakthrough in the two leader's standoff over North Korea's nuclear program that dominated the early portion of Trump's presidency. However, others have reacted more cautiously over Pyongyang's ultimate intentions.
Read more: North Korea denuclearization: can Pyongyang be trusted?
cmb/rt (AP, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The meeting between Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state and Kim Jong Un raises the stakes for potential future talks, a former Pentagon official says. A big issue will be that of American prisoners. (18.04.2018)
The White House has described their release as a "positive gesture of good will." Analysts believe North Korea is trying to shore up support for sanctions relief as it shifts from its "weapons phase" to development. (09.05.2018)
Despite the diplomatic advances of recent weeks, there's little trust in Japan for the North Korean regime. Pyongyang is critical of Tokyo's firm stance on "maximum pressure" and is desperate for sanctions to be relaxed. (09.05.2018)
A week before his summit with Kim Jong Un, South Korea's Moon Jae-in says North Korea wants "an end to the hostile relations." Moon's comments come as the US vows to "maintain pressure" on North Korea to denuclearize. (19.04.2018)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed in Pyongyang to meet with North Korean officials ahead of a planned meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un. There is also hope for the release of detainees. (09.05.2018)