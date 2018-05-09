Donald Trump greets freed prisoners after North Korean release

US President Donald Trump was present and waiting to greet the three former prisoners of North Korea in the early hours of Thursday as they landed at the Andrews Air Force base in the Washington, DC area.

The American men had been released by Pyongyang one day earlier in what the White House called a "positive gesture of good will" in preparation for Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who had helped secure the prisoners' release, and Vice President Mike Pence, also waited in the darkness at Andrews Air Force Base to welcome the men. First Lady Melania Trump and National Security Adviser John Bolton were also present.

Trump and First Lady Melania arrived after midnight Thursday at Andrews Air Force Base

'Great men' arrive in DC

The plane bearing the freed prisoners rolled to a stop on the air force base's tarmac under a large American flag before President Trump and the first lady boarded the plane to greet the men.

The three released detainees smiled and flashed victory signs as they stepped out of the aircraft alonside Trump and his wife. After descending the rolling staircase, they shook hands with the other administration officials.

Trump repeatedly praised the men as "great people" the to the press. "Congratulations on being in this country," he added.

He also alluded to his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un, stating that a meeting and location had been scheduled. The president said that the meeting was "something that many said was not going to happen for many, many years" and added that a further announcement would be forthcoming soon.

Trump stated that the greatest honor would be the denuclearlization of the Korean peninsula.

The ex-prisoners, who were reported to be in good health, were expected to be taken to the nearby Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

Speaking to reporters through a Korean interpreter, one of the former prisoners said he had been subjected to forced labor.

The three US citizens, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, had previously touched down on American soil in Alaska for a refueling stop. The US State Department shared a statement from the men expressing gratitude for their release:

Release as preparations for summit underway

North Korea's unannounced release of the men coincided with a visit by Secretary of State Pompeo to the internationally isolated nation. Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un to arrange the final details for a highly anticipated meeting between the North Korean leader and President Trump that is expected to take place in Singapore in late May or early June.

North Korea's history of taking US prisoners 'Crimes against the state' In 2016, US student Otto Warmbier was arrested for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster as a "trophy." He was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for "crimes against the state." In June 2017, he was returned by North Korea to the US in a coma and died a week later. What happened to him in captivity is a mystery. His death prompted a ban on US citizens traveling to North Korea.

North Korea's history of taking US prisoners 'Subversion and espionage' Kim Dong Chul, a South Korea-born US citizen, was sentenced in 2015 to 10 years hard labor for "subversion and espionage" after North Korean officials said he received a USB stick containing nuclear-linked and military secrets from a South Korean source in North Korea. Chul was arrested while visiting the special economic zone of Rason. He remains imprisoned and his condition is unknown.

North Korea's history of taking US prisoners 'Trying to overthrow the regime' In 2013, North Korea sentenced US citizen Kenneth Bae to 15 years hard labor for "crimes against the state." He was arrested while on a tour group in the port city of Rason. A North Korean court described Bae as a militant Christian evangelist. He was allowed to talk to the media once, and said he was forced to work eight hours a day and was in poor health. Bae was released in November 2014.

North Korea's history of taking US prisoners 'Rash behavior' and 'hostile acts' In 2013, US citizen Matthew Miller was arrested when he arrived in Pyongyang and reportedly tore up his US passport, demanding asylum in North Korea. He was later sentenced to six years of hard labor on charges of espionage. The court said Miller had a "wild ambition" to experience prison life so that he could secretly investigate North Korea's human rights situation. He was released in 2014.

North Korea's history of taking US prisoners 'Criminal involved in killing civilians' In 2013, Merrill Newman an 85-year-old Korean War US Army veteran, was detained for one month in North Korea. Arrested as he was departing, he was accused of "masterminding espionage and subversive activities." He was freed after he expressed "sincere repentance" and read a statement that said he was "guilty of a long list of indelible crimes against the DPRK government and Korean people."

North Korea's history of taking US prisoners Freed by a diplomatic gesture US journalists Euna Lee and Laura Ling were captured in 2009 after briefly entering North Korea to report on refugees. After a month in confinement, they were sentenced to 12 years hard labor for "illegal entry and "hostile acts." Two months later, after former US President Bill Clinton met with former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, the two women were pardoned and freed. Author: Wesley Rahn



North Korea had accused the three Korean-American men of anti-state activities. Their detention, which had lasted between one to two years, was seen as a politically motivated move that added to the tension stemming from Kim Jong Un's persistent pursual of nuclear activites.

The Trump-Kim summit, and North Korea's avowal that it was committed to "complete denuclearization", have been viewed by some as a breakthrough in the two leader's standoff over North Korea's nuclear program that dominated the early portion of Trump's presidency. However, others have reacted more cautiously over Pyongyang's ultimate intentions.

