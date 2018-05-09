Trump: Three US detainees released from North Korea

US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had successfully secured the released of three American citizens detained in North Korea.

The president tweeted that Pompeo was on his way back to the US from Pyongyang with the three released prisoners. "I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting," he tweeted, adding the former detainees appeared "to be in good health."

Who are three US citizens released by North Korea?

Kim Hak-song, who is in his mid-50s, was working at Pyongyang's University of Science and Technology (PUST), specializing in agricultural development.

He was arrested in May 2017 on suspicion of planning to commit "hostile acts" against the government.

Kim Sang-duk , who also goes by the name Tony Kim, is a former professor at China's Yanbian University of Science and Technology, close to the Korean border. The university website lists his speciality as accounting.

Kim, who also reportedly in his 50s, was arrested at Pyongyang, after teaching a class for several weeks at PUST. It remains unclear why he was arrested.

Kim Dong-chul is a South Korea-born American businessman and pastor in his 60s.

He was in charged by North Korean authorities in April 2016 with subversion and espionage, and sentenced to 10 years' hard

In a January 2016 interview with CNN, Kim said he was a naturalized American living in Fairfax, Virginia. He said he had once ran a hotel services company in North Korea's special economic zone of Rason, located near the border with China and Russia.

