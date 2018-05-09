 Trump: Three US detainees released from North Korea | News | DW | 09.05.2018
News

US President Donald Trump has announced that three American citizens detained in North Korea have been released and are on their way back to the US along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Mike Pompeo and Kim Jong Un (Getty Images/Chung Sung-Jun)

Mike Pompeo pictured with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had successfully secured the released of three American citizens detained in North Korea. 

The president tweeted that Pompeo was on his way back to the US from Pyongyang with the three released prisoners. "I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting," he tweeted, adding the former detainees appeared "to be in good health."

Who are three US citizens released by North Korea?

  • Kim Hak-song, who is in his mid-50s, was working at Pyongyang's University of Science and Technology (PUST), specializing in agricultural development.
  • Kim was born in Jilin, China, and went to university in California, according to CNN. He returned to China after living in the US for 10 years, before going on to work in Pyongyang.
  • He was arrested in May 2017 on suspicion of planning to commit "hostile acts" against the government. 
  • Kim Sang-duk, who also goes by the name Tony Kim, is a former professor at China's Yanbian University of Science and Technology, close to the Korean border. The university website lists his speciality as accounting.
  • South Korea media reported that Kim had taken part in relief work in North Korea's rural parts.
  • Kim, who also reportedly in his 50s, was arrested at Pyongyang, after teaching a class for several weeks at PUST. It remains unclear why he was arrested.
  • Kim Dong-chul is a South Korea-born American businessman and pastor in his 60s. 
  • He was arrested in October 2015 after allegedly receiving a USB stick containing confidential military information and nuclear secrets from a North Korea soldier.
  • He was in charged by North Korean authorities in April 2016 with subversion and espionage, and sentenced to 10 years' hard 
  • In a January 2016 interview with CNN, Kim said he was a naturalized American living in Fairfax, Virginia. He said he had once ran a hotel services company in North Korea's special economic zone of Rason, located near the border with China and Russia.

Watch video 02:51

Koreas pledge to pursue final peace, denuclearization

More to come...

dm/kms (AP, AFP, dpa)

