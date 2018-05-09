Trump: Three US detainees released from North Korea

US President Donald Trump has announced that three American citizens detained in North Korea have been released and are on their way back to the US along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had successfully secured the released of three American citizens detained in North Korea.
The president tweeted that Pompeo was on his way back to the US from Pyongyang with the three released prisoners. "I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting," he tweeted, adding the former detainees appeared "to be in good health."
Who are three US citizens released by North Korea?
Read more: North Korea: Prisoner issue looms large after Mike Pompeo's secret trip
More to come...
dm/kms (AP, AFP, dpa)
Despite the diplomatic advances of recent weeks, there's little trust in Japan for the North Korean regime. Pyongyang is critical of Tokyo's firm stance on "maximum pressure" and is desperate for sanctions to be relaxed. (09.05.2018)
Families of Japanese held captive for decades in North Korea have little hope that dialogue between Seoul, Washington and Pyongyang will result in their loved ones being released. Julian Ryall reports from Tokyo. (19.04.2018)