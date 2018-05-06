 North Korea′s Kim Jong Un makes second China visit for talks with Xi Jinping | News | DW | 08.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

North Korea's Kim Jong Un makes second China visit for talks with Xi Jinping

Chinese state media has reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid a second visit to China to hold talks with President Xi Jinping. The meeting comes ahead of the planned summit between Kim and Donald Trump.

Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un (picture-alliance/dpa/XinHua/Ju Peng)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China's Xi Jinping have held a two-day meeting this week in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian, official state media from both countries reported on Tuesday.

It marks the second meeting between the two leaders in recent weeks, following Kim's first official visit to Beijing in March, his first since taking power in 2011.

Read more: China supports North Korea's commitment to denuclearization

According to China's official Xinhua news agency, Xi and Kim discussed bilateral issues, with the Chinese president expressing his support of a historic planned meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Dalian (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/Xie Huanchi)

China's Xi Jinping reportedly made clear during talks with Kim Jong Un that he strongly supports North Korea's denuclearization efforts.

Chinese state media broadcast pictures of Xi and Kim meeting outdoors and walking together along Dalian's waterfront.

North Korea has been very cautious over coverage of Kim's summits, choosing to only feature them a day or two after they are over and he was returned back to Pyongyang.

Trump welcomes warming relations

Shortly after details of the meeting, Trump said that he himself would be holding talks with Xi later on Tuesday. Trump tweeted that they would discuss trade, an area where "good things are happening," as well as North Korea, "where relationships and trust are building."

Trump scheduled summit with Kim is expected to take place late May or early June, according to the White House, although the date and time have yet to be announced.

Read more: Kim-Trump summit: is the world expecting too much from it?

North Korea's denuclearization pledge

A series of fast developments has seen North Korea go from belligerent nuclear power, to pledging to shut down its nuclear weapons facilities.

China is North Korea's only major ally, but relations between the two sides plummeted earlier this year as Pyongyang continued to conduct a series of nuclear missile tests. In response, Beijing enforced United Nations economic sanctions that crippled large parts of the North Korean economy.
Watch video 02:51

Koreas pledge to pursue final peace, denuclearization

 Kim has since taken his country in a historic new direction by pledging to rebuild relations with the North's regional neighbors, including South Korea.

Read more: Opinion: Hand in hand into no man's land

According to Xinhua, Kim was quoted as telling Xi he hoped that all parties involved in the denuclearization efforts would take "phased" and "synchronized" measures to ensure lasting peace on the Korean peninsula. 

"So long as relevant parties eliminate hostile policies and security threats toward North Korea, North Korea has no need for nuclear (capacity), and denuclearization can be realized," Chinese media cited Kim as saying.

Last month saw the leaders of North and South Korea hold a historic summit their shared border, where they vowed to negotiate a peace treaty to replace the shaky truce agreement that has left the peninsula divided since the Korean War.

  • Kim Jong Un's New Year's address 2017

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    January 2, 2017: Missile test imminent

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s address that his country was in the "final stages" of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). US President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration was set for January 20, said on Twitter: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US. It won't happen!"

  • Hwasong-14 public viewing (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    July 4, 2017: North Korea's 'gift packages'

    North Korea tested its first ICBM — the Hwasong-14 — on US Independence Day. Kim reportedly told his scientists that "the US would be displeased" by the launch. This, he said, was because "it was given a 'package of gifts' ... on its 'Independence Day.'" Trump wrote on Twitter in response: "North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

  • North Korean rocket test (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    July 28, 2017: US mainland threatened

    Pyongyang tested its second Hwasong-14 weeks later. Experts estimated the new rocket could reach the US mainland. Trump lashed out at North Korean ally China, writing in a Tweet: "I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk."

  • Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Anderson)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    August 8, 2017: 'Fire and fury'

    Trump appeared to threaten swift military action against Pyongyang when he told reporters: "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." North Korea responded by threatening to fire a medium-range ballistic missile into the waters around Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean. It did not follow through.

  • North Korea shoots a rocket over Japan

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    August 29, 2017: Japan rocket test

    Pyongyang sparked international outcry when it test-launched a mid-range ballistic missile — the Hwasong-12 — over Japan. The UN Security Council unanimously condemned the test. Trump said in a White House statement: "Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table."

  • Pyongyang celebrates successful nuclear test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    September 3, 2017: Hydrogen bomb test

    North Korea announced it had successfully tested its sixth nuclear weapon. Pyongyang said it was a powerful type of nuclear weapon called a hydrogen bomb and that it could be placed on top of a ballistic missile. Trump wrote on Twitter: "The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea."

  • Trump's first speech at the UN General Assembly (Getty Images/S. Platt)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    September 19, 2017: Threat to 'Rocket Man'

    In his first speech at the United Nations, Trump called North Korea a "rogue state" and said Washington "will have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea" if Pyongyang failed to stop its nuclear weapons program. Referring to Kim, he added: "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime." Kim called Trump a "mentally-deranged US dotard" two days later.

  • North Korea rocket test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    November 29, 2017: Third ICBM test

    North Korea test-fired its third ICBM of 2017. Pyongyang claimed it was a new missile, the Hwasong-15, which was superior to the Hwasong-14 and could hit any target on the US mainland. The US urged allies, including Germany, to break diplomatic ties with North Korea. Berlin ignored the call. Trump also called Kim a "sick puppy."

  • Kim Jong Un (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    January 3, 2018: Who's got the bigger button?

    Kim said in his 2018 New Year's address that the North had completed its nuclear weapons program and that a "nuclear button" was on his desk at all times. Trump wrote two days later on Twitter: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

  • Moon Jae-in and Kim Yo Jong (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Ju-sung)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    February 10, 2018: Tensions thawing?

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, at the presidential house in the South Korean capital. She handed a letter to Moon inviting him to meet the North Korean leader in Pyongyang. Tensions appeared to be thawing. Seoul and Pyongyang had already agreed to send a unified hockey team to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

  • North Korean delegation meets South Korean delegation (Reuters/Yonhap/Reuters/Yonhap/South Korean Presidential Blue House)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    March 6, 2018: Momentum builds

    South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong led a delegation on March 5 to Pyongyang to discuss the potential for peace talks. The next day, Chung said both sides had agreed to hold a joint summit in April and set up a telephone hotline between the two capitals. He also said Pyongyang would agree to stop its nuclear weapons and missile tests if the US agreed to hold talks with the North.

  • Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP/dpa/Wong Maye-E)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    March 9, 2018: Trump agrees

    Chung flew on to Washington, D.C. to speak with Trump. After the meeting, Chung told reporters the US president had agreed to meet Kim by May. Trump later wrote on Twitter: "no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!" Foreign leaders welcomed the historic breakthrough.

  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un onseparate TV screens in Seoul Railway station.

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    April 19, 2018: South Korea says North Korea wants end to hostile relations

    A week before the scheduled meeting at the border between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Moon said North Korea wanted "an end to the hostile relations" and had expressed a commitment to "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula. The next day, the telephone hotline was connected for the first time since February 2016, so Moon and Kim could talk directly.

  • Südkorea TV Trump Kim Jong Un (picture-alliance/AP/A. Young-joon)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    April 21, 2018: Kim Jong Un announces end to missile tests

    Kim announced North Korea would stop nuclear and missile tests. Kim said: "We no longer need any nuclear test or test launches of intermediate and intercontinental range ballistic missiles, and because of this the northern nuclear test site has finished its mission." However, no mention was made of its stored nuclear materials and equipment.

  • People watching Kim and Moon on TV (DW/Alexander Freund)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    April 27, 2018: Historic summit

    Kim and Moon Jae-in meet in the border town of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that has divided the two Koreas since the Korean War in 1953. The two leaders vowed to work towards a nuclear-free Korea and pledged an end to war. It was the first time a North Korean leader had set foot across the border since the 1950s and paves the diplomatic way for a Trump-Kim meeting in May or June.

  • Border between North and South Korea

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    April 30, 2018: South Korea turns off border propaganda broadcasts

    South Korea announces its propaganda loudspeakers are to be switched off for good. They had been silenced temporarily ahead of the inter-Korean summit, which prompted the North to halt its broadcasts, too. Pyongyang also said it would adjust its time zone to that of the South as a symbolic gesture. North Korea has been half an hour behind the South since 2015.

    Author: Alexander Pearson, Nicole Goebel


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dm/kms (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)

 

DW recommends

Kim-Trump summit: is the world expecting too much from it?

Developments to date on the Korean Peninsula have been swift and positive, but the real test of peace and security in Northeast Asia hinges on what each side is willing to cede ground on when the two leaders meet. (08.05.2018)  

China supports North Korea's commitment to denuclearization

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has praised Pyongyang's efforts towards "denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula." Wang's visit is part of an international effort to further peace on the Korean Peninsula. (03.05.2018)  

North Korea hails summit with South as 'immortal achievement'

North Korea's news agency has glorified leader Kim Jong Un's "historic meeting" with South Korean's Moon Jae-in. Meanwhile, South Korean media expressed cautious optimism, saying "there is a long way to go." (28.04.2018)  

Opinion: Hand in hand into no man's land

The two Korean brother states approach each other in a demonstrative and cordial manner. More important than the agreed measures, however, is that years of silence have come to an end, says DW's Alexander Freund. (27.04.2018)  

After Kim-Xi meeting, Abe eager to advance Japan's interests

Japan's PM Abe has quickly arranged a trip to Washington to "coordinate policy" with the US president – but will Abe be forced to concede issues like security and human rights over US interests? Julian Ryall reports. (29.03.2018)  

China's trade with North Korea slumps on UN sanctions

Bilateral trade between the Asian economic powerhouse and its isolated neighbor dropped to its lowest level in nine months, indicating that UN sanctions against North Korea are beginning to take a toll. (23.11.2017)  

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

North Korea's "rocket man" and America's "dotard" once threatened to fire nuclear weapons at each other. Now they want to discuss peace. DW charts the major events in the Trump-Kim story. (09.03.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ping-pong diplomacy Korean style  

Koreas pledge to pursue final peace, denuclearization  

Related content

Korea-Gipfel

Sieren's China: A war of diplomacy on the Korean peninsula 03.05.2018

Even if North Korea's Kim Jong Un seems more prepared than ever to cooperate, US President Donald Trump will not be able to dispel China's influence on the Korean peninsula. Quite the opposite, says DW's Frank Sieren.

Südkorea Pyeongchang- Abschlussfeier der Olympischen Spiele - Look-Alike Donald Trump und Kim Jong Un

Kim-Trump summit: is the world expecting too much from it? 08.05.2018

Developments to date on the Korean Peninsula have been swift and positive, but the real test of peace and security in Northeast Asia hinges on what each side is willing to cede ground on when the two leaders meet.

Nordkorea Chinas Außenminister Wang Yi in Pjöngjang

China supports North Korea's commitment to denuclearization 03.05.2018

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has praised Pyongyang's efforts towards "denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula." Wang's visit is part of an international effort to further peace on the Korean Peninsula.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 