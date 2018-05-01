 China supports North Korea′s commitment to denuclearization | News | DW | 03.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

China supports North Korea's commitment to denuclearization

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has praised Pyongyang's efforts towards "denuclearization on the Korean peninsula." Wang's visit is part of an international effort to further peace on the Korean peninsula.

Wang Yi, Ri Yong Hu shaking hands in Pyongyang (Getty Images/AFP/Kim Won-Jin)

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi congratulated his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho on last week's historic meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea, Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in.

He also said that he hoped talks between the United States and the North would be "smooth and achieve substantial progress." US President Donald Trump is set to meet Kim in May or June, with denuclearization high on the agenda.

Beijing "fully backs... [North Korea's] efforts to achieve the goal of denuclearization on the Korean peninsula," Wang said in Pyongyang, according to China's official Xinhua news agency.
Watch video 00:27

Germany welcomes move towards peace on the Korean peninsula

Read more: South Korea's Moon Jae-in: Give the Nobel to Donald Trump

Ri said Pyongyang will "maintain close communications with China on how to realize denuclearization and establish peace mechanisms on the Korean peninsula, while enhancing dialogue with all parties concerned," according to Xinhua.

Wang also met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to a one-line statement by the Foreign Ministry on its official microblog. No further details were given.

China keen to be seen as peace broker

Wang's visit is the first of a high-ranking Chinese politician since 2007 despite China being North Korea's primary ally since the fall of the Soviet Union. China supported UN sanctions against North Korea after the North's missile and nucelar tests last year.

Read more: North Korea to shut down nucelar test site in May, Seoul says

Beijing is now keen, however, to show it is part of a subsequent international effort to bring about peace between the two Koreas, who are still technically at war, as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, with no peace deal signed. Kim and Moon agreed, among other things, to work towards a peace accord during last week's meeting.

Kim had traveled to China in April, his first overseas trip since taking power in 2011, just days after the countries' foreign ministers met in China.

Wang emphasized China's role in what many hope will be a turn into a genuine peace process, saying that Beijing hopes to "continue to play a positive role in seeking a political solution to the Korean peninsula issue."

Read more: Korean family reunions: too little, too late?

ng/msh (AFP, AP)

  • Kim Jong Un's New Year's address 2017

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    January 2, 2017: Missile test imminent

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s address that his country was in the "final stages" of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). US President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration was set for January 20, said on Twitter: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US. It won't happen!"

  • Hwasong-14 public viewing (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    July 4, 2017: North Korea's 'gift packages'

    North Korea tested its first ICBM — the Hwasong-14 — on US Independence Day. Kim reportedly told his scientists that "the US would be displeased" by the launch. This, he said, was because "it was given a 'package of gifts' ... on its 'Independence Day.'" Trump wrote on Twitter in response: "North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

  • North Korean rocket test (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    July 28, 2017: US mainland threatened

    Pyongyang tested its second Hwasong-14 weeks later. Experts estimated the new rocket could reach the US mainland. Trump lashed out at North Korean ally China, writing in a Tweet: "I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk."

  • Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Anderson)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    August 8, 2017: 'Fire and fury'

    Trump appeared to threaten swift military action against Pyongyang when he told reporters: "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." North Korea responded by threatening to fire a medium-range ballistic missile into the waters around Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean. It did not follow through.

  • North Korea shoots a rocket over Japan

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    August 29, 2017: Japan rocket test

    Pyongyang sparked international outcry when it test-launched a mid-range ballistic missile — the Hwasong-12 — over Japan. The UN Security Council unanimously condemned the test. Trump said in a White House statement: "Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table."

  • Pyongyang celebrates successful nuclear test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    September 3, 2017: Hydrogen bomb test

    North Korea announced it had successfully tested its sixth nuclear weapon. Pyongyang said it was a powerful type of nuclear weapon called a hydrogen bomb and that it could be placed on top of a ballistic missile. Trump wrote on Twitter: "The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea."

  • Trump's first speech at the UN General Assembly (Getty Images/S. Platt)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    September 19, 2017: Threat to 'Rocket Man'

    In his first speech at the United Nations, Trump called North Korea a "rogue state" and said Washington "will have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea" if Pyongyang failed to stop its nuclear weapons program. Referring to Kim, he added: "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime." Kim called Trump a "mentally-deranged US dotard" two days later.

  • North Korea rocket test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    November 29, 2017: Third ICBM test

    North Korea test-fired its third ICBM of 2017. Pyongyang claimed it was a new missile, the Hwasong-15, which was superior to the Hwasong-14 and could hit any target on the US mainland. The US urged allies, including Germany, to break diplomatic ties with North Korea. Berlin ignored the call. Trump also called Kim a "sick puppy."

  • Kim Jong Un (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    January 3, 2018: Who's got the bigger button?

    Kim said in his 2018 New Year's address that the North had completed its nuclear weapons program and that a "nuclear button" was on his desk at all times. Trump wrote two days later on Twitter: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

  • Moon Jae-in and Kim Yo Jong (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Ju-sung)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    February 10, 2018: Tensions thawing?

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, at the presidential house in the South Korean capital. She handed a letter to Moon inviting him to meet the North Korean leader in Pyongyang. Tensions appeared to be thawing. Seoul and Pyongyang had already agreed to send a unified hockey team to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

  • North Korean delegation meets South Korean delegation (Reuters/Yonhap/Reuters/Yonhap/South Korean Presidential Blue House)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    March 6, 2018: Momentum builds

    South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong led a delegation on March 5 to Pyongyang to discuss the potential for peace talks. The next day, Chung said both sides had agreed to hold a joint summit in April and set up a telephone hotline between the two capitals. He also said Pyongyang would agree to stop its nuclear weapons and missile tests if the US agreed to hold talks with the North.

  • Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP/dpa/Wong Maye-E)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    March 9, 2018: Trump agrees

    Chung flew on to Washington, D.C. to speak with Trump. After the meeting, Chung told reporters the US president had agreed to meet Kim by May. Trump later wrote on Twitter: "no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!" Foreign leaders welcomed the historic breakthrough.

  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un onseparate TV screens in Seoul Railway station.

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    April 19, 2018: South Korea says North Korea wants end to hostile relations

    A week before the scheduled meeting at the border between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Moon said North Korea wanted "an end to the hostile relations" and had expressed a commitment to "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula. The next day, a telephone hotline was opened for the first time so Moon and Kim could communicate directly.

  • Südkorea TV Trump Kim Jong Un (picture-alliance/AP/A. Young-joon)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    April 21, 2018: Kim Jong Un announces end to missile tests

    Kim announced North Korea would stop nuclear and missile tests. Kim said: "We no longer need any nuclear test or test launches of intermediate and intercontinental range ballistic missiles, and because of this the northern nuclear test site has finished its mission." However, no mention was made of its stored nuclear materials and equipment.

  • People watching Kim and Moon on TV (DW/Alexander Freund)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    April 27, 2018: Historic summit

    Kim and Moon Jae-in meet in the border town of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that has divided the two Koreas since the Korean War in 1953. The two leaders vowed to work towards a nuclear-free Korea and pledged an end to war. It was the first time a North Korean leader had set foot across the border since the 1950s and paves the diplomatic way for a Trump-Kim meeting in May or June.

  • Border between North and South Korea

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    April 30, 2018: South Korea turns off border propaganda broadcasts

    South Korea announces its propaganda loudspeakers are to be switched off for good. They had been silenced temporarily ahead of the inter-Korean summit, which prompted the North to halt its broadcasts, too. Pyongyang also said it would adjust its time zone to that of the South as a symbolic gesture. North Korea has been half an hour behind the South since 2015.

    Author: Alexander Pearson, Nicole Goebel


DW recommends

North and South Korea: how different are they?

As Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in held their landmark meeting, the world's attention turns to the Korean Peninsula — a region with deep historical and cultural similarities but stark ideological differences. (26.04.2018)  

Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting: How the world reacted

US President Donald Trump has said he will meet the North Korean leader by the end of May. South Korea said the meeting would put denuclearization "on track," while China warned things would "not be smooth sailing." (09.03.2018)  

Kim Jong Un pledges 'denuclearization' in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese and South Korean state media have confirmed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Kim told Xi his regime was "committed to denuclearization" ahead of talks with the US. (28.03.2018)  

Korean family reunions: Too little, too late?

Leaders of the two Koreas agreed to resume reunions of war-separated Korean families at their recent summit. But this hasn't brought much solace to the affected North and South Korean families. Alexander Freund reports. (30.04.2018)  

North Korea hails summit with South as 'immortal achievement'

North Korea's news agency has glorified leader Kim Jong Un's "historic meeting" with South Korean's Moon Jae-in. Meanwhile, South Korean media expressed cautious optimism, saying "there is a long way to go." (28.04.2018)  

North Korea to shut nuclear test site in May, Seoul says

South Korea has said Pyongyang has promised to close its nuclear testing site next month in the presence of US experts. The pledge follows last week's historic inter-Korean summit. (29.04.2018)  

South Korea's Moon Jae-in: Give the Nobel to Donald Trump

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has put forth a surprising nominee for the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize: Donald Trump. The US president hopes to meet Kim Jong Un at the site where the Korean leaders held talks days ago. (30.04.2018)  

South Korea's self-appointed 'patriots' protest against rapprochement with North Korea

After the historic summit of the two Korean heads of state, South Korea's nationalists are mobilizing to oppose closer ties. But, the majority of the population remains optimistic. Alexander Freund reports from Seoul. (30.04.2018)  

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

North Korea's "rocket man" and America's "dotard" once threatened to fire nuclear weapons at each other. Now they want to discuss peace. DW charts the major events in the Trump-Kim story. (09.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany welcomes move towards peace on the Korean peninsula  

Related content

Südkorea TV Trump Kim Jong Un

North Korea: Kim Jong Un announces pause of nuclear program 20.04.2018

In a historic move, North Korea's leader has announced an indefinite halt to nuclear and ballistic missile programs. With major international summits ahead, Pyongyang is hoping to consolidate diplomatic gains.

Nordkorea Atomtestgelände Punggye-ri

North Korea to shut nuclear test site in May, Seoul says 29.04.2018

South Korea has said Pyongyang has promised to close its nuclear testing site next month in the presence of US experts. The pledge follows last week's historic inter-Korean summit.

Korea-Gipfel 2018

North and South Korean leaders make nuclear pledge 27.04.2018

After a historic summit, Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in have committed to achieving "a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula." The two plan to meet again in May to further discuss reducing tensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 