 Deadly dust storms hit northern India, more bad weather forecast | News | DW | 04.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Deadly dust storms hit northern India, more bad weather forecast

Dust storms and squalls have killed more than 120 people, mainly in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Forecasters are expecting more bad weather at the weekend.

Man standing in front of collapsed hut (Getty Images/AFP/S. Kanoija)

Winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour (80 mph), accompanied by rain and thunder, tore through the northern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, killing more than 120 people on Wednesday and Thursday.

Many of the dead were sleeping when their houses collapsed after being struck by lightning or wind.

The sandstorms and squalls also destroyed hundreds of huts, uprooted trees, caused power cuts and major damage to crops and livestock.

A collapsed pylon on top of a roof in Rajasthan (Reuters/ Stringer)

The storms led to damaged pylons and power cuts in many areas

Taj Mahal unharmed

The district of Agra, where the Taj Mahal is located, was particularly hard hit. Forty-three people died there, but the monument was unaffected.

On Thursday, workers and residents began clearing uprooted trees and rubble, as weather forecasters warned of more bad weather ahead. Another powerful dust storm is expected to sweep parts of the two states this weekend.

People clearing away rubble, trees in Alwar, Rajasthan (Reuters)

Residents began clearing trees and rubble on Thursday

Storms and lightning strikes kill thousands of people every year in India. This storm was one of the most severe series of storms in recent decades. It took many by surprise as the monsoon season is still six weeks away.

ng/msh (AP, AFP)
Watch video 01:19

Dust storm kills dozens in northern India

 

DW recommends

Scores dead in dust storms in Northern India

At least 90 people were killed as squalls and dust storms tore across parts of northern India, weeks ahead of the monsoon rains. More thunderstorms are expected. (03.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Dust storm kills dozens in northern India  

Related content

Indien Sturmschaden in Agra / Uttar Pradesh

Scores dead in dust storms in Northern India 03.05.2018

At least 90 people were killed as squalls and dust storms tore across parts of northern India, weeks ahead of the monsoon rains. More thunderstorms are expected.

Äthiopien Gode - Dürre-Krise

UN: Last three years hottest to date, costing billions and destroying livelihoods 22.03.2018

The 2017 UN climate report has found extreme weather and climate-related events cost a devastating $320 billion in 2017. The UN says 2018 has followed in the footsteps of 2017 with extreme weather destroying livelihoods.

Indien - Hitzewelle - Alltag

Sizzling heat wave hits hard India's poor 06.06.2017

Many parts of India have been gripped by scorching heat over the past couple of months. As the mercury has shot up to deathly temperatures, hundreds of vulnerable people pay a heavy price.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 