Deadly dust storms hit northern India, more bad weather forecast

Winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour (80 mph), accompanied by rain and thunder, tore through the northern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, killing more than 120 people on Wednesday and Thursday.

Many of the dead were sleeping when their houses collapsed after being struck by lightning or wind.

The sandstorms and squalls also destroyed hundreds of huts, uprooted trees, caused power cuts and major damage to crops and livestock.

The storms led to damaged pylons and power cuts in many areas

Taj Mahal unharmed

The district of Agra, where the Taj Mahal is located, was particularly hard hit. Forty-three people died there, but the monument was unaffected.

On Thursday, workers and residents began clearing uprooted trees and rubble, as weather forecasters warned of more bad weather ahead. Another powerful dust storm is expected to sweep parts of the two states this weekend.

Residents began clearing trees and rubble on Thursday

Storms and lightning strikes kill thousands of people every year in India. This storm was one of the most severe series of storms in recent decades. It took many by surprise as the monsoon season is still six weeks away.

