 Crime in Germany drops 10 percent in 2017 report shows | News | DW | 22.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Crime in Germany drops 10 percent in 2017 report shows

Crimes of almost every nature dropped across Germany in 2017, according to police statistics. But there were a few categories where crimes rates increased.

German police in Neuss

The number of crimes reported in Germany fell by almost 10 percent in 2017, according to police statistics published by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

It is reportedly the sharpest year-on-year drop in more than 25 years.

Read more: German police launch crackdown on human trafficking, organized crime
Watch video 12:03

Fighting burglary: police under pressure

Breakdown of crimes

The report showed:

  • There were 5.76 million crimes reported in 2017, 9.6 percent less than 2016.
  • About one third of all crimes were theft offences, dropping by 11.8 percent.
  • Shoplifting decreased by 6.6 percent to 353,384 cases and pickpocketing by 22.7 percent to 127,376.
  • 33,263 cars and 300,006 bicycles were stolen — down 8.6 and 9.8 percent respectively.
  • Burglary fell 23 percent to 116,540 cases, although 80 percent of burglaries are still not solved.
  • Violent crime declined by 2.4 percent to 188,946 cases, of which 137,058 involved serious bodily injury.
  • Murders increased by 3.2 percent to 785 cases.
  • Drug offences rose 9.2 percent to 330,580 cases.
  • Child pornography cases rose 14.5 percent to 6,512 cases.
  • The number of non-German suspects fell 22.8 percent to 736,265.

Read more: German states look to reintegration to reduce migrant crime
Watch video 04:21

"No-go areas" - Is Germany unsafe?

Decrease in migrants

Chairman of the police union Oliver Malchow told Welt am Sonntag to avoid "premature conclusions regarding the security situation."

He said a large part of the drop was related to the fact that fewer asylum seekers have come to Germany. But he conceded that "since the report started in 1993 we have not recorded such a large decline."

Read more: Germans fear the rise of 'lawless' neighborhoods, poll shows

Public opinion: The sharp drop in crime numbers comes in sharp contrast to a recent poll that found about half of Germans believe there are places in the country so lawless, even police will not venture there. Immigrants are often blamed for increased crime rates, despite the Federal Criminal Police reporting that foreigners are less likely than native-born Germans to commit every category of crime.

Official release: Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer will present the numbers at the Conference of Interior Ministers on May 8.

Read more: Amid controversy, Germany's police struggle to find recruits

aw/jlw (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

German states look to reintegration to reduce migrant crime

The number of migrants in German prisons has steadily risen since 2015, according to data obtained by DW from five state justice ministries. German states are putting more resources into reintegrating them into society. (18.04.2018)  

German police launch crackdown on human trafficking, organized crime

Germany's Federal Police have started a nationwide crackdown on forced prostitution and a "network of organized crime," officials say. The raids mark the largest police action in the decadeslong history of the force. (18.04.2018)  

Germans fear the rise of 'lawless' neighborhoods, poll shows

A new survey has shown that about half of Germans believe there are places in the country so lawless, even police won't venture there. However, whether the facts support this perception is doubtful. (15.04.2018)  

Amid controversy, Germany's police struggle to find recruits

Serious accusations leveled at the Berlin police academy include violent and even criminal trainees. Meanwhile, police forces around the country are struggling to find suitable recruits. (08.11.2017)  

WWW links

Welt am Sonntag

Kriminalität geht in Deutschland so stark zurück wie seit 1993 nicht

Audios and videos on the topic

"No-go areas" - Is Germany unsafe?  

Fighting burglary: police under pressure  

Related content

Deutschland Bundesweite Razzia gegen Organisierte Kriminalität

German police launch crackdown on human trafficking, organized crime 18.04.2018

Germany's Federal Police have started a nationwide crackdown on forced prostitution and a "network of organized crime," officials say. The raids mark the largest police action in the decadeslong history of the force.

Deutschland Puppe sorgt für Großeinsatz

German police say headless 'human corpse' was just a doll 17.04.2018

A woodsy stroll took a gruesome turn when what appeared to be a human body was spotted lying beside a stream — without its head. When a path was finally cleared to the "body," the find did not confirm first impressions.

Bayerische Grenzpolizei

German state of Bavaria plans to bring back border police 20.04.2018

Locals lost faith in Germany's federal authorities when tens of thousands of refugees entered Bavaria in the summer of 2015. Now the southern state plans to reinstate its border guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 