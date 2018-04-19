Crime in Germany drops 10 percent in 2017 report shows

The number of crimes reported in Germany fell by almost 10 percent in 2017, according to police statistics published by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

It is reportedly the sharpest year-on-year drop in more than 25 years.

Breakdown of crimes

The report showed:

There were 5.76 million crimes reported in 2017, 9.6 percent less than 2016.

About one third of all crimes were theft offences, dropping by 11.8 percent.

Shoplifting decreased by 6.6 percent to 353,384 cases and pickpocketing by 22.7 percent to 127,376.

33,263 cars and 300,006 bicycles were stolen — down 8.6 and 9.8 percent respectively.

Burglary fell 23 percent to 116,540 cases, although 80 percent of burglaries are still not solved.

Violent crime declined by 2.4 percent to 188,946 cases, of which 137,058 involved serious bodily injury.

Murders increased by 3.2 percent to 785 cases.

Drug offences rose 9.2 percent to 330,580 cases.

Child pornography cases rose 14.5 percent to 6,512 cases.

The number of non-German suspects fell 22.8 percent to 736,265.

Decrease in migrants

Chairman of the police union Oliver Malchow told Welt am Sonntag to avoid "premature conclusions regarding the security situation."

He said a large part of the drop was related to the fact that fewer asylum seekers have come to Germany. But he conceded that "since the report started in 1993 we have not recorded such a large decline."

Public opinion: The sharp drop in crime numbers comes in sharp contrast to a recent poll that found about half of Germans believe there are places in the country so lawless, even police will not venture there. Immigrants are often blamed for increased crime rates, despite the Federal Criminal Police reporting that foreigners are less likely than native-born Germans to commit every category of crime.

Official release: Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer will present the numbers at the Conference of Interior Ministers on May 8.

