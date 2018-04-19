Crime in Germany drops 10 percent in 2017 report shows

Crimes of almost every nature dropped across Germany in 2017, according to police statistics. But there were a few categories where crimes rates increased.
The number of crimes reported in Germany fell by almost 10 percent in 2017, according to police statistics published by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.
It is reportedly the sharpest year-on-year drop in more than 25 years.
Breakdown of crimes
The report showed:
Decrease in migrants
Chairman of the police union Oliver Malchow told Welt am Sonntag to avoid "premature conclusions regarding the security situation."
He said a large part of the drop was related to the fact that fewer asylum seekers have come to Germany. But he conceded that "since the report started in 1993 we have not recorded such a large decline."
Public opinion: The sharp drop in crime numbers comes in sharp contrast to a recent poll that found about half of Germans believe there are places in the country so lawless, even police will not venture there. Immigrants are often blamed for increased crime rates, despite the Federal Criminal Police reporting that foreigners are less likely than native-born Germans to commit every category of crime.
Official release: Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer will present the numbers at the Conference of Interior Ministers on May 8.
