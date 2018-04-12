 Germans fear the rise of ′lawless′ neighborhoods, poll shows | News | DW | 15.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germans fear the rise of 'lawless' neighborhoods, poll shows

A new survey has shown that about half of Germans believe there are places in the country so lawless, even police won't venture there. However, whether the facts support this perception is doubtful.

German police car

A poll published on Sunday by Germany's biggest tabloid found that just a little over half of Germans believe that there are neighborhoods in the country so dangerous that even police fear to tread there.

About 51 percent of participants said that they believed lawless "no-go" zones existed, whereas 41 percent said there were no such areas in Germany. About 77 percent said they wished police would crack down harder on crime syndicates.

The somewhat dubious concept of lawless areas in Germany has been promoted in no small part by disproportionate reporting of crimes committed by migrants and foreigners in popular media, particularly outlets like Bild.

Statistics published biannually by the Federal Criminal Police (BKA) paint a different picture. According to the BKA, foreigners are less likely than native-born Germany to commit every category of crime.  For example, of the about 150,000 cases of assault registered in the country in 2016, only 38 percent of the culprits were non-Germans.

Their latest report from January 2018 further clarifies that the majority of the crimes committed by foreigners are things such as riding public transport without a ticket and petty theft.
Watch video 04:21

"No-go areas" - Is Germany unsafe?

The reality of 'lawless' neighborhoods

These facts have not stopped some lawmakers, including Chancellor Angela Merkel's new Health Minister Jens Spahn from promoting the idea that there are "neighborhoods in Essen, Duisburg and Berlin where you get the impression that the state is no longer willing or able to enforce the law there."

However, a recent visit to one of the most notorious of these "no-go" areas, a neighborhood called Marxloh in the rust-belt city of Duisburg, revealed that, at least in this case, there wasn't much to substantiate the media hype.

Indeed, Marxloh is like many neighborhoods in many German cities – a little run-down, with some visible unemployment. However, on the whole, Duisburg, known for its relatively high rate of foreign residents, actually has a lower crime rate than nearby Aachen, which is known as a quiet, quaint university town.

DW recommends

German president visits 'no-go' Duisburg neighborhood

At the risk of being labeled a catastrophe tourist, the German president has visited Marxloh, an area synonymous with crime and unemployment. But does it really deserve that reputation? DW's Elizabeth Schumacher reports. (13.03.2018)  

Amid controversy, Germany's police struggle to find recruits

Serious accusations leveled at the Berlin police academy include violent and even criminal trainees. Meanwhile, police forces around the country are struggling to find suitable recruits. (08.11.2017)  

In Berlin’s trendy Neukölln, right-wing attacks rattle activists

With its clubs, cafes and a cuisine as varied as its inhabitants, Berlin’s Neukölln district draws in international tourists and expats alike. But it’s being rocked by a series of arson attacks and hate crimes. (06.04.2018)  

German media 'distort' refugee crime rates, study finds

Despite increasing violence against refugees in Germany, the media focus is on migrant criminality, a new study says. The refugee crisis has dominated headlines since the summer of 2015. (01.08.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

"No-go areas" - Is Germany unsafe?  

Related content

Symboldbild Judentum

Anti-Semitic migrants could be denied right to stay in Germany – Interior Ministry 09.04.2018

Germany's Interior Ministry supports the Central Council of Jews, whose chairman said those who disrespect German values should be stripped of their right of abode. It comes as Germany grapples with rising anti-Semitism.

Iranische Flüchtlinge in Serbien

Lost in Belgrade: Iranian refugees head to Serbia as tourists 12.04.2018

For months now, Iranian tourists have been able to enter Serbia visa-free. Once there, many hope to make their way through the Balkans to northern Europe. But for thousands of travelers, the dream ends in a refugee camp.

Essener Tafel

Embattled German food bank reopens membership to migrants 03.04.2018

The NGO unwittingly became the center of a heated national debate when it started refusing membership to foreigners. Now, it says, it will focus on single parents and the elderly, regardless of nationality.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 