German police launch crackdown on human trafficking, organized crime

Security forces in Germany conducted multiple raids early on Wednesday, reportedly targeting human traffickers and criminals involved in forced prostitution.

Around 1,500 police officers, including Germany's GSG9 elite SWAT teams, took part in the raids.

According to the mass-circulation Bild newspaper, the Federal Police searched over 60 brothels and massage parlors, most of them in the northwest German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The security forces targeted a gang suspected of smuggling sex workers from Thailand, police spokesman Jens Flören said.

In a separate statement, police officials said the gang used forged visas to bring women and transgender people from Thailand to Germany. The group allegedly charged between €16,000 and €30,000 ($19,800 to $37,120) for the visas and then forced the newcomers into sex work as a way to repay their debts. Hundreds of such workers were then moved from brothel to brothel to avoid suspicion. The investigators are focusing on 17 ringleaders across Germany.

On Twitter, the police said it was a "nationwide hit against the network of organized crime."

Police detained a 59-year-old Thai woman in the town of Siegen alongside several other people, according to Bild. The woman is suspected of being a leader of the gang. Raids are expected to continue for several more hours.

"There will be more [arrests]," a police spokesman said in Siegen.

The investigation was first launched in April last year, according to a police spokesman cited by the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Officials also said the Wednesday crackdown was the biggest in the history of the organization, which was established in 1951.

