 Bundesliga Bulletin: World Cup injuries and great escape on again for Hamburg | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bundesliga Bulletin: World Cup injuries and great escape on again for Hamburg

They'd been written off once again, but a sudden run of form has given Hamburg real hope of another miraculous escape. But for a couple of German World Cup contenders, this weekend didn't go quite so well.

Fußball 1. Bundesliga | VfL Wolfsburg vs Hamburger SV | Elfmeter (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Rose)

Good week for: Bobby Wood, Hamburg, Sandro Wagner, Bote Baku, Andrej Kramaric

Bad week for: Cologne, Lars Stindl, Bruno Labbadia Serge Gnabry, RB Leipzig, 

The table

The lowdown

- After winning just two games from late August to early April, Hamburg have won three of their last four to put them within touching distance of yet another dramatic late act of escapology. After a narrow win over fellow strugglers Freiburg last time out, their 3-1 win on Saturday puts them within two points of their opponents Wolfsburg, who sit in the relegation playoff spot where they finished last season. Lewis Holtby, who scored the second, now has four goals in his last five games while Bobby Wood (top) opened the scoring on his first start for two months. With HSV facing out-of-sorts Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg travelling to Leipzig next weekend, Hamburg could yet have their fate in their own hands on the last day.

- Despite their recent heroics, that playoff spot still looks the best Christian Titz's men can realistically hope for, after Freiburg and Mainz both picked up critical wins. Freiburg finally relegated Cologne with a 3-2 win but it was the Zero Fivers who recorded the biggest shock of the weekend with an emphatic 3-0 win over struggling RB Leipzig on Sunday. A win for Freiburg or Mainz next week (Gladbach away and Dortmund away respectively) would secure another season in the top flight. Both also have favorable home fixtures on the season's last day.

-  At the top of the table, a much-changed Bayern Munich, captained for the first time by Mats Hummels, brushed aside an Eintracht Frankfurt side managed by their next boss Niko Kovac, in a dress rehearsal for the German Cup final on May 19. But before that, the champions have a mountain to climb in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal in Madrid on Tuesday. Sandro Wagner got Bayern's second in a 4-1 win and the target man wasn't slow in suggesting to Jupp Heynckes that he could be the man to make the difference (see The quotes).

- Hoffenheim started the weekend off with a 3-1 win over Hannover that featured a hat-trick from Andrej Kramaric and lifted them to fourth, but it came at a cost. Serge Gnabry limped off early after an early goal while Kerem Demirbay was also withdrawn. Hoffenheim said Gnabry has "torn a groin muscle" but made no mention of a timeframe for recovery, putting his potential World Cup participation in doubt. With Jerome Boateng's fitness unclear and Lars Stindl ruled out of Russia 2018 after picking up an ankle knock on Saturday, Joachim Löw's options seem to be narrowing by the day.

- Though a 1-1 draw with Glabach after being reduced to 10 men early is creditable, Schalke are making heavy weather of guaranteeing participation in next season's Champions League. Their 2-0 win over Dortmund on matchday 30 is their only victory in the last four and they could still be caught by both Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen. A win in Augsburg next weekend looks essential if Domenico Tedesco's men aren't to take the race to the last day.

- Along those lines, Schalke may want to send a thank you basket to Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka. The Czech shot stopper came up with several big saves in his side's 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund, many of them in the final moments of the game. He batted away a header from André Schürrle from point-blank range in the 86th minute before denying Marco Reus in second half stoppage time. Because of Pavlenka's heroics, Dortmund were unable to snatch second place away from Schalke. 

Fußball Bundesliga TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hannover 96 | Serge Gnabry, Verletzung (Imago/J. Huebner)

Serge Gnabry's groin injury has cast doubt over his World Cup hopes

The stats

- Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Naldo (Schalke), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Christian Günter (Freiburg) are the only outfield players still in with a chance of playing every minute of this Bundesliga season.

- Sandro Wagner's goal against Frankfurt means he's scored against every side currently playing in Germany's top flight.

The quotes

"Of course today is really bitter for us. But I can promise you one thing: we will most certainly be coming back." Goalkeeper Timo Horn will stay with Cologne in the second division, but he doesn't intend on being there long.

I am sure that we will remain in the Bundesliga next year. We are not giving up." Hamburg's Gotoku Sakai has no intention of joining Horn and co. next term.

 "I don't know what to say. Unbelievable. Today couldn't have gone better for me!" Debutant Bote Baku is almost speechless after his goal helped Mainz take a big step towards safety.

"I think Real were all at sea defending every cross, so we know what we have to do...It goes without saying that I want to play a part. We have injuries, and the coach will have to make changes." Sandro Wagner states his case to start in Madrid on Tuesday. 

"To injure myself at this time is very tough to take. Not only can I not help the team at a crucial part of the season but also my World Cup dream is now over." Gladbach skipper Lars Stindl on the ankle injury that means he'll be watching the World Cup from afar.

"We did not do enough. We did not take our chances and then when we went behind we didn't manage any more shots on their goal. You can't win a game of football playing like that." RB Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi doesn't pull any punches after his side slipped to defeat at Mainz.

The weird

- Two weeks ago, Freiburg was called back from the dressing room so that Mainz will be able to take a penalty that was awarded after the halftime whistle has already been blown. Freiburg's ultras have replied to the incident cheekily against Cologne, calling for fans to remain close to their seats, as they might miss a goal! 


  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | Abstieg des 1. FC Köln (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    'Through the fire, if we must'

    So goes Cologne's famous stadium anthem in which the fans pledge allegiance to their club through thick and thin — and it's going to get very thin now after the Billy Goats were officially relegated to the second division after a 3-2 defeat to Freiburg. Nevertheless, the traveling Cologne fans applauded their relegated players.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | VfL Wolfsburg vs Hamburger SV | Elfmeter (imago/Contrast)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    Wrong way

    Hamburg's Bobby Wood sends Koen Casteels the wrong way as he puts HSV 1-0 up against Wolfsburg. Lewis Holtby doubled Hamburg's lead moments later before Josip Brekalo halved the deficit for the Wolves. But Luca Waldschmidt's late third allowed the Northerners to take another step towards what would be their most miraculous escape yet.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig | Jubel (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Hofmann)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    Penalty savior

    Pablo De Blasis kept Mainz's survival hopes alive by converting a penalty in the first half. His spot kick on Sunday gave Mainz a 3-0 win over Leipzig and was his third goal in his last three games.

  • 1. Bundeslig: Hertha BSC vs FC Augsburg (Imago/Camera 4/E. Thonfeld)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    So close

    Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Rune Jarstein scrambles across his goal to try and stop Michael Gregoritsch's deflected effort - in vain. Visitors Augsburg took a two-goal lead in the Olympic Stadium before goals from Vedad Ibisevic and Davie Selke drew the Berliners level.

  • Thomas Delaney header over Roman Bürki (Imago/Team 2)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    Handsome header

    Thomas Delaney (far left) took advantage of Roman Bürki (second from right) being off his line, lobbing a header over the Dortmund goalkeeper. The strike leveled the score at 1-1 (also the final score) and denied Dortmund a chance to go second.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | FC Schalke 04 v Borussia Mönchengladbach (Getty Images/AFP/L. Kuegeler)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    Early bath

    Schalke's Nabil Bentaleb is sent off by referee Harm Osmers. Bentaleb was initially only shown a yellow card for a foul on Borussia Mönchengladbach captain Lars Stindl but he received a straight red on top of that when he proceeded to slap Stindl in the face. The game finished 1-1 in Gelsenkirchen.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart (Imago/T. Frey)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    Golden oldie

    Few players are as closely tied to a club as Christian Gentner is to Stuttgart. The captain came up through Stuttgart's youth setup, went for a mediocre spell at Wolfsburg, then returned and has stayed with the club in the first and second divisions alike. Still a key cog in the midfield, he was left all alone at the back post to head in the game's only goal.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | FC Bayern München v Eintracht Frankfurt (Reuters/M. Dalder)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    A captain's goal

    Bayern Munich took the lead against Eintracht Frankfurt thanks a captain within their ranks, Niklas Dorsch. However, the 20-year-old is actually the captain of Bayern's U23 reserve team, who play in the fourth tier. But with a huge game in Madrid looking in midweek, coach Jupp Heynckes had drafted in several youth players as Bayern beat Frankfurt 4-1. Hummels wore the armband on Saturday.

  • Bundesliga 1899 Hoffenheim - Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    The wrong side of the post

    Hoffenheim's Adam Szalai does everything he can to force the ball over the line against Hannover but it ends up just the wrong side of the post. Hoffenheim won the game 3-1 on Friday night as Julian Nagelsmann's team took an important step towards the Champions League.

    Author: Matt Ford


DW recommends

Injury rules Lars Stindl out of World Cup

Lars Stindl will miss three months after injuring his ankle in Borussia Mönchengladbach's draw with Schalke on Saturday. The injury takes the German forward out of the running for a spot in Germany's World Cup squad. (29.04.2018)  

Bundesliga: Cologne relegated despite late drama, Hamburg two points from safety

Cologne have been relegated from the Bundesliga for the sixth time in their history after a 3-2 defeat away at SC Freiburg. Elsewhere, Hamburg beat Wolfsburg to move them within two points of a miraculous escape. (28.04.2018)  

Sandro Wagner's Bayern Munich gamble is paying off

There was a lot of scepticism around Sandro Wagner's return to Bayern Munich in January. But just three months later the 30-year-old has proven himself to be an asset to the club, and a gamble worth taking. (11.04.2018)  

Bundesliga: Kramaric hat trick moves Hoffenheim fourth but Gnabry limps off

A stunning Andrej Kramaric hat trick led in-form Hoffenheim to a 3-1 win over Hannover on Friday, and lifted them in to fourth. But it wasn't all good news for Julian Nagelsmann's side, with Serge Gnabry injured early. (27.04.2018)  

Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

Cologne have been relegated from the Bundesliga for the sixth time in their history after a 3-2 away defeat at SC Freiburg. Elsewhere, Hamburg beat Wolfsburg to move them within two points of a miraculous escape. (28.04.2018)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund | Marco Reus

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund draw with Werder Bremen, pass up chance to go second 29.04.2018

Borussia Dortmund were unable to leapfrog Ruhr valley rivals Schalke after playing Werder Bremen to a 1-1 draw. Thomas Delaney canceled out Marco Reus' early goal with a header just before halftime.

Fußball 1. Bundesliga | VfL Wolfsburg vs Hamburger SV | Lewis Holtby Jubel

Bundesliga: Cologne relegated despite late drama, Hamburg two points from safety 28.04.2018

Cologne have been relegated from the Bundesliga for the sixth time in their history after a 3-2 defeat away at SC Freiburg. Elsewhere, Hamburg beat Wolfsburg to move them within two points of a miraculous escape.

1. Bundesliga | Hamburger SV - SC Freiburg - Hamburgs Torschütze Lewis Holtby

Bundesliga Bulletin: New hope for Hamburg, Borussia Dortmund bounce back 22.04.2018

English teenager Jadon Sancho starred as Borussia Dortmund bounced back from their derby defeat with a 4-0 thumping of Bayer Leverkusen. Seemingly doomed Hamburg have hope after beating Freiburg.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 