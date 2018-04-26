Bundesliga: Cologne relegated despite late drama, Hamburg two points from safety

Freiburg 3 - 2 Cologne

(Petersen 14', 52', Höler 90+3' – Bittencourt 82', 87')

Cologne needed a win on Saturday to preserve even a slim chance of survival, and could not secure it — despite a late flurry of false hope for the Billy Goats' fans. Striker Lucas Höle drove the final nail into the Billy Goats' coffin after a frenetic close to the game. Claudio Pizarro had had the winning goal on the tip of his boot moments before Freiburg restored their lead. Three points provides breathing space for Freiburg in their battle to avoid 16th place and the relegation playoff.

Wolfsburg 1 - 3 HSV

(Brekalo 78' - Wood 43' pen, Holtby 45+1', Waldschmidt 90+3')

Hamburg live to fight another day. A flurry of activity before the break sealed three points in Wolfsburg against one of the teams now looking over their shoulders at the bottom two places. The win pulls HSV within two points of Wolfsburg in 15th place. Mainz, on 30 points like the Wolves, have a tough Sunday fixture at home to RB Leipzig.

Bayern 4 - 1 Eintracht Frankfurt

(Dorsch 43', Wagner 76', Rafinha 87', Süle 90' – Haller 78')

Frankfurt hadn't scored a goal in Munich in more than seven years, but lifting this curse ultimately proved scant consolation. Bayern, meanwhile, focused on their Champions League return leg against Real Madrid, rested as many senior players as possible. Youngsters Lars Lukas Mai, Niklas Dorsch, Meritan Shabani and Franck Evina all started for Bayern — all bar Mai were making their professional debuts. Dorsch even capped his with a goal.

Hertha 2 - 2 Augsburg

(Ibisevic 84' pen, Selke 88' - Gregoristch 32', Cordova 61')

Hertha's late comeback means nothing was decided in the battle for ninth in the Bundesliga. In fact, the draw opens the door for Stuttgart, if they can score points in the tough evening game against Bayer Leverkusen. Davie Selke won the penalty for Ibisevic (with the help of some jostling and theatrics of his own) before going on to score the equalizer.

Schalke 1 - 1 Borussia Mönchengladbach

(Caligiuri 45+3' – Raffael 32')

The Royal Blues lose ground in their battle to secure second spot in the league, as Borussia Dortmund could reclaim the position with a win in Bremen on Sunday. Worryingly for Gladbach fans - and for Germany - the Foals' captain Lars Stindl had to be helped off the pitch after turning his ankle in the first half.

--- FULL TIME IN WOLFSBURG - Wolfsburg 1-3 Hamburg - HSV move to within two points of safety with two games to play ---

--- FULL TIME IN FREIBURG - Freiburg 3-2 Cologne - Cologne are relegated from the Bundesliga ---

90+3' GOAL! Wolfsburg 1-3 Hamburg (Waldschmidt)

Filip Kostic's awful penalty staight down the middle and Casteels saves! Kostic goes for the rebound but he's too slow and the ball falls to Luca Waldschmidt who lashes it home.

PENALTY FOR HSV

90+2' GOAL! Freiburg 3-2 Cologne (Höler)

90' What a chance for Cologne! Hector beats his man and crosses from the left but Claudio Pizarro can't connect just yards out!

87' GOAL! Hertha 2-2 Augsburg (Selke)

88' Off the line! Freiburg almost restore their lead immediately but, with the Cologne defence all over the place and Timo Horn stranded, Cologne somehow manage to clear the ball off the line.

87' GOAL! Freiburg 2-2 Cologne (Bittencourt)

Cologne are level and it's Bittencourt again, heading back across goal from Risse's cross!

84' GOAL! Hertha 1-2 Augsburg (Ibisevic - pen)

Captain Vedad Ibisevic places the ball into the bottom corner after Davie Selke had been fouled in the box.

82' GOAL! Freiburg 2-1 Cologne (Bittencourt)

Bittencourt fires home on the half-volley from Jorge Mere's cross to get Cologne on the scoresheet,

78' GOAL! Bayern 2-1 Frankfurt (Haller)

Frankfurt are back in it! Just minutes after coming on, Sebastien Haller halves the deficit, flicking home at the near post.

77' GOAL! Wolfsburg 1-2 Hamburg (Brekalo)

What a finish we have on our hands now! Brekalo's rather weak free-kick somehow dribbles through a crowd of players and all the way in. The next goal here will be vital and the pressure is on ...

76' GOAL! Bayern 2-0 Frankfurt (Wager)

Sebastian Rudy plays in Wagner who wrong-foots Hradecky at his near post.

72' What a save! Bobby Wood crosses from the Hamburg left and Filip Kostic sends an acrobatic volley towards the far corner but Koen Casteels reacts brilliantly to save and keep Wolfsburg in the game.

66' Another great save from Timo Horn, this time from Kleindienst's effort, prevents further damage for Cologne.

61' GOAL! Hertha 0-2 Augsburg (Cordova)

Sergio Cordova with a lovely control, turn and shot into the bottom corner to double Augsburg's lead. Great finish!

60' How did that not go in? Blaszczykowski's cross drifts right across the face of the Hamburg goal but no Wolfsburg player can get a touch and HSV survive.

53' GOAL! Freiburg 2-0 Cologne (Petersen)

Petersen rounds Horn and taps the ball into the empty net to make it 2-0 in the Black Forest. That looks like the end for 1.FC Köln, who will officially be relegated for the sixth time since 1998.

We're back underway!

A dramatic end to the first halves! Late goals for Schalke and Bayern but the big story is taking place in Wolfsburg, where HSV are at it again. Bobby Wood's penalty and Lewis Holtby's header have put the Northerners two goals up at the break - and Tatsuya Ito was involved in both. The 20-year-old was brought down for Wood's penalty and it was his pin-point cross which set up Holtby's header too. The Japanese U21 international has been Hamburg's biggest threat from both wings.

--- HALF-TIME ---

Wolfsburg 0-2 Hamburg

Bayern 1-0 Frankfurt

Freiburg 1-0 Cologne

Schalke 1-1 Gladbach

Hertha 0-1 Augsburg

45+3' GOAL! Schalke 1-1 Gladbach (Caligiuri- pen)

Konoplyanka's cross strikes Kramer's arm and, although it's only a short distance away, the video assistant correctly awards a penalty which Caligiuri fires into the top corner.

45+1' GOAL! Wolfsburg 0-2 Hamburg (Holtby)

Incredible scenes! Ito with a perfect cross from the left and Lewis Holtby delicately glances his header into the far corner of the net. The dinosaur is ALIVE!

43' GOAL! Wolfsburg 0-1 Hamburg (Wood - pen)

It's not Hunt, it's not Holtby, it's Bobby Wood! The American steps up and calmly sends Casteels the wrong way. Hamburg lead!!!

42' PENALTY FOR HAMBURG

Tatsuya Ito is clearly fouled by Guilavogui and the referee points to the spot!

43' GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Frankfurt (Dorsch)

And that's what happens when you don't take your chances! Sandro Wagner unselfishly squares to Niklas Dorsch and the captain of Bayern's U23s taps home to give the champions the lead.

42' What a chance for Eintracht Frankfurt! Luca Jovic is sent clean through on goal by Wolf but the Serbian shoots straight at Ulreich.

38' Bad news for Lars Stindl. Just moments after setting up his team's goal, the Gladbach captain has to be helped down the tunnel by the medical staff after turning his ankle. That looked nasty and will raise doubts over his World Cup hopes.

32' GOAL! Schalke 0-1 Gladbach (Raffael)

A lovely move from the Foals. Hazard with a throughball into Stindl who immediately squares to Raffael and the Brazilian taps the ball into the empty net. Schalke find themselves a man and a goal down.

31' GOAL! Hertha Berlin 0-1 Augsburg (Gregoritsch)

This time Gregoritsch does give Augsburg the lead - and it couldn't be less spectacular! His shot takes a huge deflection off Darida and loops high into the air and into the net, wrong-footing Jarstein completely.

25' Augsburg's Michael Gregoritsch has clearly been watching replays of Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kick against Juventus. The Austrian leaps into the air but completely miscues his kick and the ball bobbles wide. Well, it's spectacular when it comes off ...

Michael Gregoritsch's overhead kick for Augsburg against Hertha Berlin. Ok, not quite ...

22' MISSED PENALTY - Günter (Freiburg)

After Höger fouls Petersen in the box, the referee correctly awards Freiburg a penalty. Christian Günter steps up but his low shot is weak and it's a fairly simple save for Timo Horn.

Cologne hero! A day after signing a new contract for the second division, Timo Horn saves Günter's penalty.

15' Chances in Wolfsburg! First, Paul Verhaegh's low cross from the right finds Steffen, who shoots over for the hosts. At the other end, Bobby Wood loops the ball across the face of goal but there is no HSV player in the six-yard-box to meet it.

14' GOAL! Freiburg 1-0 Cologne (Petersen)

The Freiburg captain heads home from Frantz's cross from the left wing to give the hosts the lead. As it stands, Cologne will be officially relegated.

13' RED CARD! Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke)

Bentaleb is shown a yellow card for a foul on Lars Stindl but then, when the Gladbach captain remonstrates with him, the Algerian slaps him in the face. It wasn't hard and there's no reason for Stindl to collapse to the floor, but you simply cannot raise your hands like that and the yellow card rightly becomes a straight red.

2' Early claims for a penalty in Wolfsburg as HSV's Bobby Wood goes to ground under challenge from Blaszczykowski, but the referee waves play on.

- KICK OFF! We're underway on a sunny Saturday afternoon across Germany!

- Before we find out more about who will be leaving the Bundesliga, we already know the identity of one addition to the league next season: Fortuna Düsseldorf are officially back in the top flight after a 2-1 win away at Dynamo Dresden.

Full story here: Fortuna Düsseldorf win early promotion to Bundesliga

- In today's other games, Bayer Leverkusen are looking to bounce back from a series of disappointing recent results and take another step towards the Champions League as they welcome Stuttgart. Hertha Berlin welome Augsburg in a mid-table clash.

- "To those who are above us, I wouldn’t want to be in your position,” said Hamburg midfielder Lewis Holtby ahead of today's game trip to Wolfsburg. A win for HSV would move them to within two points of the Wolves with two games to play. Anything less will effectively send them down.

We've been here before of course. On the final day of last season, Hamburg beat Wolfsburg at the Volksparkstadion to send their opponents into the relegation playoff. They'll be hoping for a similar result today.

- Eintracht Frankfurt are also fighting for a Europa League place but face a tough test away at champions Bayern Munich - the first of two meetings with Niko Kovac's future club, with the German Cup final between the two teams still to come. With the Champions League semifinal second leg in Madrid in mind, Jupp Heynckes hand debuts to three youngsters.

- At the other end of the table, Schalke can confirm their return to the Champions League with a win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, seven years to the week after facing Manchester United in the semifinal of Europe's top competition. The Foals are still aiming for seventh place, which should guarantee Europa League football.

- Cologne are good as relegated but Hamburg will be hoping that the Billy Goats can do them a favor against Freiburg. Incredibly, HSV can still save themselves. They came through their first big test last week with a 1-0 win over Freiburg and the stakes are just as high today. Once again, the Bundesliga dinosaur must win away at Wolfsburg.

- Guten Tag! Only three games remain in the 2017/18 Bundesliga season and it is getting oh so tight down the bottom. Welcome to DW's coverage of Matchday 32!