 Injury rules Lars Stindl out of World Cup | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.04.2018
Sports

Lars Stindl will miss three months after injuring his ankle in Borussia Mönchengladbach's draw with Schalke on Saturday. The injury takes the German forward out of the running for a spot in Germany's World Cup squad.

FC Schalke 04 - Borussia Mönchengladbach (picture-alliance/Fotostand/Ellerbrake)

Borussia Mönchengladbach confirmed on Sunday that their captain, Lars Stindl, will miss the last two games of the season as well as the upcoming World Cup in Russia after injuring his ankle.

Stindl, 29, picked up the injury during the Foal's 1-1 draw with Schalke in a collision with defender Thilo Kehrer. The Gladbach captain was immediately substituted and taken to the hospital.

Read more: Bundesliga Matchday 32 roundup

"To injure myself at this time is very tough to take," Stindl said as part of a Gladbach statement on the club's official website. "Not only can I not help the team at a crucial part of the season but also my World Cup dream is now over."

Fußball Chile v Deutschland - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Finale Torjubel (Reuters/G. Dukor)

Stindl impressed for Germany in the World Cup

 

The forward was part of the German team that won the 2017 Confederations Cup. He scored three goals in four appearances at the tournament, including the only goal in Germany's 1-0 win over Chile in the final.

Read more: Lars Stindl: 'It feels special every time I walk out onto the pitch'

German coach Joachim Löw has kept him in and around the Germany team since the tournament despite an underwhelming campaign with Gladbach. Stindl has scored just six goals in 31 appearances this term after scoring 11 in 30 in 2016-17.

Stindl's injury was the third to a German international this weekend. Serge Gnabry and Kerem Demirbay were both substituted off in Hoffenheim's 3-1 win over Hannover on Friday after suffering injuries. Hoffenheim say Gnabry has "torn a groin muscle, while Demirbay has suffered a minor capsular tear in his right ankle."

