 Brexit: UK upper house votes to stay in EU single market | News | DW | 09.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Brexit: UK upper house votes to stay in EU single market

The British government suffered the latest in a string of legislative defeats on Brexit when the House of Lords voted in favor of four amendments to a key Brexit blueprint — including remaining in the EU single market.

European Union logo as a euro sign (picture-alliance/prisma)

The unelected upper house of the UK parliament delivered a blow to UK Prime Minister Theresa May's government on Tuesday by voting in favor of four changes to the European Union [Withdrawal] Bill, bringing the total number of government defeats to 14.

The changes the House of Lords approved to the Brexit blueprint include requiring the government to negotiate staying in the European Economic Area, the EU's single market. That amendment was approved 245 votes to 218.

Both May and Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, have said they support the UK leaving the single market after their country leaves the bloc.

Read more: 2018: The year of Brexit decisions

The other amendments remove references to when the UK is set to leave the bloc — 11 p.m. on March 29, 2019 — from the bill and allow the country to continue participating in EU agencies after Brexit. A fourth amendment was to enable greater scrutiny of statutory instruments, which cover small changes to existing laws.
Watch video 05:32

Britain: Out of the EU, out with Europeans?

Potential rejection

After the House of Lords, the bill will return to the House of Commons where May has a slight majority, and it is possible that the amendments will be rejected. Both houses have to come to an agreement on the final wording of the bill before it can become law.

Read more: Opinion: Brexit – a year wasted

This is the penultimate session for the bill and members in the parliament's upper chamber have already voted in favour of several other amendments including to pressure ministers to seek a form of customs union with the EU.

The latest amendment is the 14th time in recent weeks that the government has lost  in the House of Lords on the draft legislation that will officially end the UK's EU membership.

Brexit date and EU agencies

Earlier on Tuesday, the House of Lords voted 311 to 233 in favour of removing a proposed fixed time for the Brexit departure next year.

It also voted 298 to 227 in favor of an amendment that means Britain should keep up relations with EU agencies after leaving the bloc.

The government has proposed keeping membership of some EU agenciets involving medicine, chemicals and aviation while leaving others after Brexit.

The UK is likely to leave the EU police agency Europol and lose automatic membership to bodies like the European Maritime Safety Agency and the European Environment Agency.

  • Hard and soft boiled eggs (picture-alliance/dpa/R.Vieira/W.Rothermel)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    Hard or soft options

    It's essentially a choice of a harder or softer Brexit. Harder prioritizes border control over trade. UK firms would pay tariffs to do business in the EU, and vice versa. The softest Brexit would see access to the single market, or at least a customs union, maintained. That would require concessions — including the payment of a hefty "divorce bill" — to which the UK has provisionally agreed.

  • People jumping off a cliff (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    A leap into the unknown

    Businesses have expressed concern about a "cliff edge" scenario, where Britain leaves the EU with no deal. Even if an agreement is reached at the EU bloc level, the worry is that it could be rejected at the last minute. Each of the 27 remaining countries must ratify the arrangements, and any might reject them. That could mean chaos for businesses and individuals.

  • Thumbs down and EU flag

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    No deal - better than a bad deal?

    If there is no agreement at all, a fully sovereign UK would be free to strike new trade deals and need not make concessions on the rights of EU citizens living in the UK or pay the financial settlement of outstanding liabilities. However, trade would be crippled. UK citizens in other parts of the EU would be at the mercy of host governments. There would also be a hard EU-UK border in Ireland.

  • A ring and scissors (Fotolia/Jens Klingebiel)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    Divorce-only deal

    The EU and the UK could reach a deal on Britain's exiting the bloc without an agreement on future relations. This scenario would still be a very hard Brexit, but would at least demonstrate a degree of mutual understanding. Trade agreements would be conducted, on an interim basis, on World Trade Organization rules.

  • Maple leaves (picture-alliance/All Canada Photos/L. Staples)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    Limited arrangement, like with Canada

    Most trade tariffs on exported goods are lifted, except for "sensitive" food items like eggs and poultry. However, exporters would have to show their products are genuinely "made in Britain" so the UK does not become a "back door" for global goods to enter the EU. Services could be hit more. The City of London would lose access to the passporting system its lucrative financial business relies on.

  • Swiss Cheese (picture-alliance/Anka Agency International)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    Bespoke deal: Swiss model

    Under the Swiss model, the UK would have single market access for goods and services while retaining most aspects of national sovereignty. Switzerland, unlike other members of the European Free Trade Area (EFTA), did not join the European Economic Area (EEA) and was not automatically obliged to adopt freedom of movement. Under a bilateral deal, it agreed to do so but is still dragging its feet.

  • Flash-Galerie Frauen-Fußball-WM 2011 Australien - Norwegen (dapd)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    The Norway way

    As part of the European Economic Area, Norway has accepted freedom of movement – something that no Brexit-supporting UK government would be likely to do. Norway still has to obey many EU rules and is obliged to make a financial contribution to the bloc while having no voting rights. Some see this as the worst of both worlds.

  • Trucks lined up near Dover (Reuters/N. Hall)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    A Turkey-style customs union

    Turkey is the only major country to have a customs union with the EU, as part of a bilateral agreement. Under such an arrangement, the UK would not be allowed to negotiate trade deals outside the EU, instead having the bloc negotiate on its behalf. Many Brexiteers would be unwilling to accept this. It would, however, help minimize disruption at ports and, crucially, at the Irish border.

  • UK - Protests against Brexit (Getty Images/AFP/O. Scarff)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    No deal, no Brexit?

    EU President Donald Tusk says the outcome of the talks depends on Britain, citing a good deal, bad deal or "no Brexit" as possible options. However, with both of the UK's major political parties – the Conservatives and Labour – committed to going ahead with Brexit, that looks unlikely.

    Author: Richard Connor


'Not about stopping Brexit'

Angela Smith, the opposition Labour party's leader in the House of Lords, said the amendments were "not about stopping Brexit but the fine print of when and how the agreements are concluded."

Earlier on Tuesday, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, an outspoken supporter of Britain's withdrawal from the EU, said the future customs plan backed by May would not fulfil many of the promises of Brexit.

"If you have the new customs partnership, you have a crazy system whereby you end up collecting the tariffs on behalf of the EU at the UK frontier," he told British newspaper the Daily Mail.

"If the EU decides to impose punitive tariffs on something the UK wants to bring in cheaply there's nothing you can do," he added.

law,amp/se (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Brexit Diaries 34: Brace yourself, Theresa May

Prime Minister Theresa May is gearing up for another tough week, while a new stealth Brexiteer has entered her Cabinet. Meanwhile, the Lords have inflicted another defeat on the government and beware the Irish border. (01.05.2018)  

Brexit Diaries 33: The House of Lords to the rescue

The Lords may save the day and the customs union. Meanwhile, the British Empire is returning, but it won't strike back, and Boris Johnson is looking to Hungary's Viktor Orban for an ally on Brexit. (16.04.2018)  

Brexit: Why South Asian students are looking forward to it

Many South Asian students in the UK believe that Brexit offers them more academic and economic opportunities. But aren't they worried about the racism and xenophobia that come with Britain's divorce from the EU? (07.05.2018)  

Brexit deal: What we know about the EU-UK agreement

The EU and UK have reached an initial agreement on Ireland, citizenship rights and a divorce bill. DW breaks down the details of the agreement. (08.12.2017)  

2018: The year of Brexit decisions

This year will decide Britain's future. Will there be a transition period after Brexit? What will the UK's economic relationship with the EU look like? And will all be "smooth and orderly," as Theresa May has promised? (02.01.2018)  

Brexit: UK House of Lords votes to let parliament block 'no deal'

The UK House of Lords has voted for an amendment allowing parliament to send ministers back to the Brexit negotiation table. The change, a government defeat, would provide an alternative to crashing out of the EU. (30.04.2018)  

Brexit will leave UK worse off in every scenario, leaked report predicts

A leaked UK government forecast reportedly predicts that the British economy will suffer no matter what trade deal is struck with the European Union. There are calls for a full disclosure of the report. (30.01.2018)  

Opinion: Brexit – a year wasted

Twelve months of Brexit negotiations have shown it is impossible to leave the EU without harming yourself. That is why it is clearly time to turn back, says Bernd Riegert. (29.03.2018)  

Angela Merkel kicks off Germany-wide EU promotion campaign

The German government is starting an initiative aimed at reinforcing its citizens' support for the European Union. But is increasing dialogue the right way to combat skepticism about the bloc? (07.05.2018)  

UK's House of Lords votes to amend Brexit bill over customs union

The House of Lords, the upper house of parliament, has inflicted two serious defeats on Theresa May's government at it attempts to get its EU withdrawal bill passed into law. More defeats are likely. (18.04.2018)  

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

There's a spectrum of options on Britain's future relationship with the EU, each with a distinct set of advantages and disadvantages. While euroskeptic purists favor a clean "hard Brexit," others favor a softer landing. (24.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Britain: Out of the EU, out with Europeans?  

What is protectionism?  

Related content

UK House of Lords

Brexit Diaries 33: The House of Lords to the rescue 16.04.2018

The Lords may save the day and the customs union. Meanwhile, the British Empire is returning, but it won't strike back, and Boris Johnson is looking to Hungary's Viktor Orban for an ally on Brexit.

UK Brexit - Oberhaus

UK's House of Lords votes to amend Brexit bill over customs union 18.04.2018

The House of Lords, the upper house of parliament, has inflicted two serious defeats on Theresa May's government at it attempts to get its EU withdrawal bill passed into law. More defeats are likely.

UK Theresa May entschuldigt sich bei karribischen Staaten für britische Politik gegenüber Migranten

UK's Theresa May apologizes to Caribbean 'Windrush Generation' for clampdown 17.04.2018

A storm over recent British hostility towards invited migrants has prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to apologize to Caribbean nations. Their leaders are in London for a Commonwealth summit later this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 