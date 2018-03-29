Opinion: Brexit – a year wasted

Exactly one year from now the United Kingdom will, by its own choice, leave the European Union. And for the past year the British government and the EU have been negotiating the framework for that exit. Admittedly, they have little to show for the effort. After months of discussions – one could also say chaos – within the British government, the only result so far has been an agreement regarding a transitional phase. Brexit will be delayed a bit, until December 2020, in order to allow the British to negotiate whatever it is they hope to achieve in the end.

And what exactly do they hope to achieve? Nobody knows. British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Brexiteer sidekick, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, wax poetically about the grand opportunities that the UK will have as soon as it frees itself of its European shackles. Yet even the prime minister doesn't seem to know just where those supposed opportunities lie. Most commerce associations, legal experts and reputable EU experts are unanimous in their assessment that the UK and Northern Ireland will be no better off for having left the EU. Different yes, but not better off.

Transition to what?

Since the United Kingdom wants out of both the customs union and the single market, the only option it has left itself is to come up with a comprehensive free-trade agreement. Yet such an agreement must first be negotiated. One year ahead of Brexit and three before the end of the transitional phase, it is impossible to see just how such an agreement would be more advantageous to the UK than the current system.

DW Brussels correspondent Bernd Riegert

So far, the British government has failed to achieve any of the aims staked out by "Leave" proponents: It hasn't saved money, for budget payments to the EU will continue until the transition phase has ended. It has not taken control of immigration into the UK from EU states, for the freedom of movement guaranteed to all EU citizens will be maintained until the very last day of the transitional phase. It has not won any legal independence, for the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) will continue to have the final legal say until the transitional phase has ended, meaning that EU law will supersede British law until the end.

The only thing that is clear is what the UK has lost: The right to have a say within the European Union. One year from now, not one British politician will be seated at the EU's Council of Ministers, nor will any be allowed to vote in the European Parliament.

That said, the European Union, which has shown unusual solidarity in defending and pushing forth its interests, will gain nothing from the situation either. The UK's withdrawal from the Union weakens the EU on the international stage, blows an enormous hole in its finances and unnecessarily complicates business activity with the British Isles. The EU has been managing the negative effects of Brexit and is constantly letting the UK feel the heat for it. So far, the EU has made no compromises. And that is the right course of action. The 27 remaining member states must stick together and cannot afford to worry about the needs of a soon-to-be third party like the UK.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2016: 'The will of the British people' After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit' The former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2017: 'We already miss you' May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2017: And they're off! British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline splits talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2017: May pays out? Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2017: Green light for phase 2 Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2. Talks will now focus on a transition period and the future trading relationship between the two sides. While the Britain's Theresa May expressed her delight, European Council President Donald Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks will be "dramatically difficult." Author: Alexander Pearson



Stop Brexit

After a year of political wrangling, it seems that both sides of the debate are somehow displaying a will to find the path to a softer Brexit. But they are showing nothing more. Nothing legally binding has been agreed upon. There have been declarations of intent but no draft contracts. The transition phase has not been effectively agreed upon either. It has only been provisionally agreed to in the event that the actual withdrawal date has been agreed to by the end of this year. Yet both sides are, in fact, far from agreement.

The touchiest unresolved issue at the moment is the EU's external border between the UK and EU member state Ireland. All parties agree that Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland should continue to co-exist as neighbors with an open border. Nevertheless, a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK is also impossible to imagine. So where exactly is the new EU external border – the Brexit defense wall – supposed to be installed? The British government has promised to put forth a workable proposal on the issue soon. The sooner the better.

So far, the economic ramifications of the proposed Brexit have been modest. Still, no one can say with any certainty what will happen when things really become final. The entire saga has become one frivolous political experiment. It would be better to just forget Brexit and do away with this nonsense. But the referendum trumps all that. There is still time enough to stage a second – and in light of the foreseeable effects of Brexit – more honest referendum. Yet such a referendum would likely divide the UK even more, eventually splitting it apart for good. But is that any reason to carry on blindly? There is still a year to call off the divorce.