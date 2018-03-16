UK lawmakers suggest postponing Brexit in committee report | News | DW | 18.03.2018

The UK must consider delaying the country's departure from the EU in the event that key issues are not resolved, said the House of Commons' Exiting the European Union Committee in a report published Sunday.

"If substantial aspects of the future partnership remain to be agreed in October 2018, the government should seek a limited extension to the Article 50 time," said the committee, which contains lawmakers from all parties represented in parliament.

Key issues

Labour lawmaker Hilary Benn, who chairs the committee, said the British government has yet to provide concrete solutions to major issues, including the Irish border. London and Brussels have agreed that Brexit should not undermine the island's peace by erecting a hard border.

"The government must now come forward with credible, detailed proposals as to how it can operate a 'frictionless border' between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland," said Benn.

"We know of no international border — other than the internal borders of the EU — that operates without checks and physical infrastructure. This is deeply concerning."

'Make us a vassal state'

Meanwhile, seven of the committee's members rejected the report and instead put forth an alternative publication that called for the UK to walk away from Brexit talks if they failed to progress.

"Extending Article 50 and the transition period delays our departure potentially indefinitely," Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg, one of the committee's members, said in a tweet. "Staying in the customs union or single market would make us a vassal state."

The group of lawmakers accused Brussels of undermining attempts to resolve the border issue, saying customs arrangements could be "streamlined" to create a frictionless border.

London and Brussels would like to finalize a deal by autumn so that the EU's national parliaments have a chance to vote on it before March 29, 2019, the day the UK is set to leave the bloc. The UK is expected to adhere to EU rules for two years after leaving the bloc.

Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues? Two phases EU leaders agreed to negotiating guidelines during a summit in April 2017 that divided the divorce talks into two phases. Phase I, in which both sides aimed to settle the basic terms of Britain's departure, started in July and ended with an agreement on "sufficient progress" in December. Officials are now holding Phase II negotiations on the post-Brexit relationship between Britain and the EU.

Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues? The "Brexit Bill" London agreed to a formula for calculating what it owes in its "divorce bill" to the EU in early December after months of haggling by British officials. The current EU budget expires in 2022 and EU officials have said the divorce bill will cover financial obligations Britain had committed to before triggering article 50. The final bill will reportedly total around £50 billion (€67 billion).

Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues? Citizens' rights Both sides agreed in early December that the 3 million EU citizens currently in Britain and the 1.1 million British citizens in the EU keep their residency rights after Brexit. British courts will have immediate jurisdiction over EU citizens living in Britain. But the EU's highest court, the ECJ, can hear cases until 2027 if British judges refer unclear cases to them.

Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues? The Irish border Britain and the EU also agreed in December that no border checks between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland would return post-Brexit. How feasible the commitment will be is unclear, as Britain's commitment to leaving the EU Single Market and Customs Union makes it difficult to avoid customs checks at the Irish border.

Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues? Transition period Theresa May envisages a two-year transition period after March 2019. Both sides still have to hash out the details of the transition period in Phase II, including the exact end-date, whether new EU laws passed during the period will apply to Britain, and whether Britain can negotiate its own free trade deals. British officials hope to agree on the terms of the transition by March 2018.

Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues? Trade May has repeatedly said Britain will leave the European Single Market and the EU Customs Union. Leaving both could disrupt British-EU trade, but allow Britain to negotiate its own free trade deals and restrict EU migration — key demands by pro-Brexit politicians. London has said it wants to negotiate a new EU-UK trade deal during Phase II to minimize trade disruption before March 2019.

Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues? Immigration Britain has also vowed to restrict EU migration into Britain after Brexit. However, some British lawmakers are wary that a sharp drop in immigration could lead to shortfalls in key sectors, including health, social care and construction. The EU has warned that Single Market access is out of the question if London decides to restrict the ability of its citizens to live and work in Britain.

Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues? Security Recent terror attacks across Europe including a string in Britain underline both sides' support for continued security cooperation after March 2019. But access to EU institutions such as Europol and programs such as the European Arrest Warrant require compliance with EU laws. Whether Britain will still be compliant after it leaves is unclear. Author: Alexander Pearson



