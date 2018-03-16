 UK lawmakers suggest postponing Brexit in committee report | News | DW | 18.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

UK lawmakers suggest postponing Brexit in committee report

A cross-party parliamentary committee has urged the government to consider a "limited extension" if key issues aren't dealt with. The committee's chair said "credible, detailed proposals" need to be put forward now.

An EU flags waves in London

The UK must consider delaying the country's departure from the EU in the event that key issues are not resolved, said the House of Commons' Exiting the European Union Committee in a report published Sunday.

"If substantial aspects of the future partnership remain to be agreed in October 2018, the government should seek a limited extension to the Article 50 time," said the committee, which contains lawmakers from all parties represented in parliament.

Read more: Remainers launch campaign for second Brexit referendum

Key issues

Labour lawmaker Hilary Benn, who chairs the committee, said the British government has yet to provide concrete solutions to major issues, including the Irish border. London and Brussels have agreed that Brexit should not undermine the island's peace by erecting a hard border.

"The government must now come forward with credible, detailed proposals as to how it can operate a 'frictionless border' between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland," said Benn.

Read more: The Irish border: What you need to know

"We know of no international border — other than the internal borders of the EU — that operates without checks and physical infrastructure. This is deeply concerning."

British Prime Minister Theresa May

'Make us a vassal state'

Meanwhile, seven of the committee's members rejected the report and instead put forth an alternative publication that called for the UK to walk away from Brexit talks if they failed to progress.

Read more: German industry needs clarity on Brexit by next week, says BDI

"Extending Article 50 and the transition period delays our departure potentially indefinitely," Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg, one of the committee's members, said in a tweet. "Staying in the customs union or single market would make us a vassal state."

The group of lawmakers accused Brussels of undermining attempts to resolve the border issue, saying customs arrangements could be "streamlined" to create a frictionless border.

London and Brussels would like to finalize a deal by autumn so that the EU's national parliaments have a chance to vote on it before March 29, 2019, the day the UK is set to leave the bloc. The UK is expected to adhere to EU rules for two years after leaving the bloc.

  • Britain and EU flags in Brussels.

    Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues?

    Two phases

    EU leaders agreed to negotiating guidelines during a summit in April 2017 that divided the divorce talks into two phases. Phase I, in which both sides aimed to settle the basic terms of Britain's departure, started in July and ended with an agreement on "sufficient progress" in December. Officials are now holding Phase II negotiations on the post-Brexit relationship between Britain and the EU.

  • Sterling notes

    Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues?

    The "Brexit Bill"

    London agreed to a formula for calculating what it owes in its "divorce bill" to the EU in early December after months of haggling by British officials. The current EU budget expires in 2022 and EU officials have said the divorce bill will cover financial obligations Britain had committed to before triggering article 50. The final bill will reportedly total around £50 billion (€67 billion).

  • A polish shop in Brighton

    Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues?

    Citizens' rights

    Both sides agreed in early December that the 3 million EU citizens currently in Britain and the 1.1 million British citizens in the EU keep their residency rights after Brexit. British courts will have immediate jurisdiction over EU citizens living in Britain. But the EU's highest court, the ECJ, can hear cases until 2027 if British judges refer unclear cases to them.

  • A lake in Northern Ireland

    Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues?

    The Irish border

    Britain and the EU also agreed in December that no border checks between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland would return post-Brexit. How feasible the commitment will be is unclear, as Britain's commitment to leaving the EU Single Market and Customs Union makes it difficult to avoid customs checks at the Irish border.

  • European Court of Justice (Imago)

    Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues?

    Transition period

    Theresa May envisages a two-year transition period after March 2019. Both sides still have to hash out the details of the transition period in Phase II, including the exact end-date, whether new EU laws passed during the period will apply to Britain, and whether Britain can negotiate its own free trade deals. British officials hope to agree on the terms of the transition by March 2018.

  • Container freight in England

    Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues?

    Trade

    May has repeatedly said Britain will leave the European Single Market and the EU Customs Union. Leaving both could disrupt British-EU trade, but allow Britain to negotiate its own free trade deals and restrict EU migration — key demands by pro-Brexit politicians. London has said it wants to negotiate a new EU-UK trade deal during Phase II to minimize trade disruption before March 2019.

  • UK border control

    Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues?

    Immigration

    Britain has also vowed to restrict EU migration into Britain after Brexit. However, some British lawmakers are wary that a sharp drop in immigration could lead to shortfalls in key sectors, including health, social care and construction. The EU has warned that Single Market access is out of the question if London decides to restrict the ability of its citizens to live and work in Britain.

  • Europol chief Rob Wainwright

    Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues?

    Security

    Recent terror attacks across Europe including a string in Britain underline both sides' support for continued security cooperation after March 2019. But access to EU institutions such as Europol and programs such as the European Arrest Warrant require compliance with EU laws. Whether Britain will still be compliant after it leaves is unclear.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


ls/rc (AP, AFP)

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Northern Ireland's fragile peace 'all about the border'

As the UK seeks to rejig relations with Europe after Brexit, the Irish border has become a sticking point. Dr. Katy Hayward, author of the report Bordering on Brexit, asked people living near the border what they think. (04.12.2017)  

Remainers launch campaign for second Brexit referendum

Brexit opponents have begun pushing for a new referendum in the hopes that British voters have had a change of heart about leaving the European Union. That may be the case, reports Samira Shackle from London. (06.02.2018)  

UK must give 'realistic solution' to Ireland border issue, says EU's Donald Tusk

The European Council president has warned the UK against destabilizing the peace process in Northern Ireland. If London failed to provide a "realistic solution" to the border question, Brexit talks would likely flounder. (08.03.2018)  

The Irish border — what you need to know

These days, the Northern Ireland peace process and free trade mean you'd hardly notice that there was a border separating two parts of the Emerald Isle. Brexit could make things complicated once again. (04.12.2017)  

BDI: German industry needs clarity on Brexit by next week

German companies have demanded that Britain agrees by next week to an interim phase for its exit from the EU. If no deal is reached at an EU summit, firms must begin planning for a worst-case "hard Brexit." (13.03.2018)  

Brexit cost study: 'Failing to prepare is preparing to fail'

Assessing the business costs of Brexit for both the EU27 and the UK hasn't been easy. A consulting firm and a law company have done exactly that, finding that the financial burden on all sides concerned will be huge. (12.03.2018)  

Brexit deal: What we know about the EU-UK agreement

The EU and UK have reached an initial agreement on Ireland, citizenship rights and a divorce bill. DW breaks down the details of the agreement. (08.12.2017)  

Brexit negotiations: What are the key issues?

Brexit talks began in June and both sides have been frustrated at the lack of progress. DW has taken a look at key issues being debated in Brussels as the clock ticks toward Britain's scheduled departure in March 2019. (14.06.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Belgien Europa Brexit Michel Barnier David Davis

Brexit: Michel Barnier says draft transition treaty mostly agreed 19.03.2018

Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has announced agreement on most of the issues that could allow the EU to offer Britain a transition deal. Some concerns about the Irish border still need to be resolved, though.

The Brexit Diaries.en

Brexit Diaries 31: See you later! 19.03.2018

UK leaders are finding their European friends in a time of need. Meanwhile, there is white smoke in Brussels for the transition deal and a Brexit joke from France has fallen flat in London.

Britain and the European Union plan for life after Brexit 19.03.2018

Britain and the European Union have laid out plans for a two-year transition period following Brexit. The deal includes concessions from the UK, which will allow it stay in the single market and customs union for the duration.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 