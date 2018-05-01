 Brexit Diaries 34: Brace yourself, Theresa May | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 01.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Brexit Diaries 34: Brace yourself, Theresa May

Prime Minister Theresa May is gearing up for another tough week, while a new stealth Brexiteer has entered her Cabinet. Meanwhile, the Lords have inflicted another defeat on the government and beware the Irish border.

The Brexit Diaries.en

On Thursday, Theresa May is likely to lose another election. It will only be a symbolic defeat, as the various votes taking place around the UK are only local. But if the polls are right, the prime minister's Conservatives are headed for a pretty heavy defeat, particularly in London. Even the eternal Tory districts of Westminster and Wandsworth might fall to Labour.

The capital voted 60 to 40 percent against Brexit and is the most diverse part of Britain. Nothing May has done and said in the last year is endearing her to Londoners. And the "hostile environment" ostracizing Caribbean immigrants will not play well either. Could it endanger her job? That's unlikely, but seeing her party suffer at the voting booth will hardly be a good day at the office for May.

Still struggling over the customs union

The prime minister lost her closest ally in cabinet. Home Secretary Amber Rudd had to fall on her sword after unsuccessfully trying to shield May against the fallout from her migration policy. And the PM watched impassively while Rudd dug herself into an ever deeper hole. Now she's relegated to the back benches but is free on Brexit and under no obligation to tow the government's line. Watch her vote next time around.

But the delicate balance in May's Cabinet has been tipped. Amber Rudd was one of the real Remainers and is now replaced by Sajit Javid, who is a Brexiteer in disguise. Just last week he confirmed that the UK should "leave the customs union, an intrinsic part of the EU." So much for May's attempts to get her colleagues to agree on a fudged solution. Her proposal is to enter into "a customs union," somehow collecting tariffs for the EU and still keeping "frictionless" borders after having left "the customs union." May is still hoping to get a bespoke deal with Brussels which will allow her a semantic double backflip at home. It all doesn't sound very likely.

Lords against the government, again

It is the seventh defeat the Lord's inflicted on the government within two weeks.  With a large majority, they voted for giving Parliament a decisive vote on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, including a "no deal" hard Brexit. This puts the lower house in the delicate position of having to vote down its own empowerment if it follows the government line on the EU withdrawal bill.

England House of Lords (Getty Images/AFP/C. Court)

When it comes to Brexit, the House of Lords has proven to be a thorn in May's side

In the Lords, the exchange between Remainers and Brexiteers was described as lively. One could even say pretty acrimonious. One liberal Peer equated May's attempt to block Parliament from having a meaningful vote on Brexit with Hitler's seizure of sweeping powers in the 1930s. "Let's just take a warning. We cannot let an enabling act in the UK lead to the catastrophe that happened in Berlin," said Lord Roberts of Landudno. This seems a bit farfetched. Still Lord Fairfax of Cameron ranted that Roberts and friends were a "cosy cabal of Remain." Those proposing and supporting the amendment were "a fifth column for Mr. Barnier and the EU negotiators." Given that the Lords are largely of pensionable age, they show quite a lot of fighting spirit and diverse historical knowledge.

The Brexit press of course howled "Treason" again and Brexit minister David Davis expressed his "strong disappointment." And the trade minister, Liam Fox, could hardly contain his fury: The unelected peers of the upper house were "trying to block the democratic will of the people." Which Fox as a totally unelected minister is of course uniquely placed to implement.

No deal unless Ireland is satisfied

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, had a truly heartwarming message in the Irish newspaper Independent. "No matter how big or small a country is in the EU, we stand by each other through thick and thin." You can hear the violins in the background.

Michel Barnier in Ireland (Reuters/C. Kilcoyne)

Barnier says it is up to the UK to come up with a solution to the Irish border issue

But the love does not stretch to Britain: "Brexit created a specific problem in Ireland, so it's the UK's responsibility to come forward with workable solutions," said Barnier, who set forth on another solidarity visit to the so far invisible Irish border with Northern Ireland. The EU demands rapid progress before June when the next European summit must reach another "stepping stone" on the road to the withdrawal agreement. And no pressure at all, of course: Under these circumstances "a real risk remained of Britain leaving the bloc without an overall deal." This would be the Brexiteers' finest hour but probably pretty miserable for everybody else — the carmakers, pharma companies, airlines and so on.

We have now heard the argument ad nauseam. Either Northern Ireland is kept in the customs union and accepts large chunks of single market regulation — the so-called backstop the EU put into the proposal for the divorce agreement — or there will be a hard border. "The backstop is there not to change UK red lines but because of UK red lines," says Barnier. If a hard border on land is to be avoided it must run in the Irish Sea. The argument has been turned in and out and upside down and logically there seems to be no solution to suit May's requirements.

The only proposal the UK side has offered since March is some untested and hazy IT solution: "The Harry Potter border, sheer magic," as one British MEP has scoffed. The Northern Irish DUP is up in arms because of the "backstop."

"We have tried to get him to understand the Unionist position for the people of Northern Ireland," the party's leader, Arlene Foster, complained about Barnier. But she has no solution to bring to the table either. The stalemate continues. See you next time at the Irish border.

  • Hard and soft boiled eggs (picture-alliance/dpa/R.Vieira/W.Rothermel)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    Hard or soft options

    It's essentially a choice of a harder or softer Brexit. Harder prioritizes border control over trade. UK firms would pay tariffs to do business in the EU, and vice versa. The softest Brexit would see access to the single market, or at least a customs union, maintained. That would require concessions — including the payment of a hefty "divorce bill" — to which the UK has provisionally agreed.

  • People jumping off a cliff (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    A leap into the unknown

    Businesses have expressed concern about a "cliff edge" scenario, where Britain leaves the EU with no deal. Even if an agreement is reached at the EU bloc level, the worry is that it could be rejected at the last minute. Each of the 27 remaining countries must ratify the arrangements, and any might reject them. That could mean chaos for businesses and individuals.

  • Thumbs down and EU flag

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    No deal - better than a bad deal?

    If there is no agreement at all, a fully sovereign UK would be free to strike new trade deals and need not make concessions on the rights of EU citizens living in the UK or pay the financial settlement of outstanding liabilities. However, trade would be crippled. UK citizens in other parts of the EU would be at the mercy of host governments. There would also be a hard EU-UK border in Ireland.

  • A ring and scissors (Fotolia/Jens Klingebiel)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    Divorce-only deal

    The EU and the UK could reach a deal on Britain's exiting the bloc without an agreement on future relations. This scenario would still be a very hard Brexit, but would at least demonstrate a degree of mutual understanding. Trade agreements would be conducted, on an interim basis, on World Trade Organization rules.

  • Maple leaves (picture-alliance/All Canada Photos/L. Staples)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    Limited arrangement, like with Canada

    Most trade tariffs on exported goods are lifted, except for "sensitive" food items like eggs and poultry. However, exporters would have to show their products are genuinely "made in Britain" so the UK does not become a "back door" for global goods to enter the EU. Services could be hit more. The City of London would lose access to the passporting system its lucrative financial business relies on.

  • Swiss Cheese (picture-alliance/Anka Agency International)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    Bespoke deal: Swiss model

    Under the Swiss model, the UK would have single market access for goods and services while retaining most aspects of national sovereignty. Switzerland, unlike other members of the European Free Trade Area (EFTA), did not join the European Economic Area (EEA) and was not automatically obliged to adopt freedom of movement. Under a bilateral deal, it agreed to do so but is still dragging its feet.

  • Flash-Galerie Frauen-Fußball-WM 2011 Australien - Norwegen (dapd)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    The Norway way

    As part of the European Economic Area, Norway has accepted freedom of movement – something that no Brexit-supporting UK government would be likely to do. Norway still has to obey many EU rules and is obliged to make a financial contribution to the bloc while having no voting rights. Some see this as the worst of both worlds.

  • Trucks lined up near Dover (Reuters/N. Hall)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    A Turkey-style customs union

    Turkey is the only major country to have a customs union with the EU, as part of a bilateral agreement. Under such an arrangement, the UK would not be allowed to negotiate trade deals outside the EU, instead having the bloc negotiate on its behalf. Many Brexiteers would be unwilling to accept this. It would, however, help minimize disruption at ports and, crucially, at the Irish border.

  • UK - Protests against Brexit (Getty Images/AFP/O. Scarff)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    No deal, no Brexit?

    EU President Donald Tusk says the outcome of the talks depends on Britain, citing a good deal, bad deal or "no Brexit" as possible options. However, with both of the UK's major political parties – the Conservatives and Labour – committed to going ahead with Brexit, that looks unlikely.

    Author: Richard Connor


DW recommends

Brexit: UK House of Lords votes to let parliament block 'no deal'

The UK House of Lords has voted for an amendment allowing parliament to send ministers back to the Brexit negotiation table. The change, a government defeat, would provide an alternative to crashing out of the EU. (30.04.2018)  

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier sets out tough stance for UK talks

The EU's Michel Barnier cited differences on citizens' rights, the bill to be paid by the UK and the issue of the Irish border. Barnier said he could hear the clock ticking towards the exit date of March 2019. (12.07.2017)  

Sajid Javid appointed as new UK home secretary after Amber Rudd resignation

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has named former Communities Secretary Sajid Javid as interior minister. The appointment comes after the previous home secretary stepped down amid an immigration scandal. (30.04.2018)  

UK's Theresa May apologizes to Caribbean 'Windrush Generation' for clampdown

A storm over recent British hostility towards invited migrants has prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to apologize to Caribbean nations. Their leaders are in London for a Commonwealth summit later this week. (17.04.2018)  

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

There's a spectrum of options on Britain's future relationship with the EU, each with a distinct set of advantages and disadvantages. While euroskeptic purists favor a clean "hard Brexit," others favor a softer landing. (24.10.2017)  

Related content

Großbritannien Sajid Javid neuer Innenminister

Sajid Javid appointed as new UK home secretary after Amber Rudd resignation 30.04.2018

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has named former Communities Secretary Sajid Javid as interior minister. The appointment comes after the previous home secretary stepped down amid an immigration scandal.

UK Theresa May entschuldigt sich bei karribischen Staaten für britische Politik gegenüber Migranten

UK's Theresa May apologizes to Caribbean 'Windrush Generation' for clampdown 17.04.2018

A storm over recent British hostility towards invited migrants has prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to apologize to Caribbean nations. Their leaders are in London for a Commonwealth summit later this week.

UK Brexit - Oberhaus

UK's House of Lords votes to amend Brexit bill over customs union 18.04.2018

The House of Lords, the upper house of parliament, has inflicted two serious defeats on Theresa May's government at it attempts to get its EU withdrawal bill passed into law. More defeats are likely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 