Armenian parliament elects protest leader Nikol Pashinian as prime minister

Armenia's parliament on Tuesday elected opposition lawmaker and protest leader Nikol Pashinian as prime minister, marking a dramatic, peaceful change in power after a weeks-long political crisis.

The parliamentary vote follows weeks of protests spearheaded by Pashinian that forced longtime Armenian leader Serzh Sarksyan to step down as premier last month.

Lawmakers voted 59 to 42 to approve Pashinian as prime minister.

He was the only candidate in Tuesday's parliamentary vote, the second to choose a premier after he received only 45 of the necessary 53 votes last week.

After blocking his bid on May 1, the majority Republican Party provided Pashinian with the support he needed to become premier. The Republican Party allied with Sarksyan still retains its parliamentary majority.

Now Pashinian faces the difficult task of ruling and implementing his reform agenda.

Ahead of the vote, Pashinian told the legislature he would fight corruption.

"There will be no privileged people in Armenia. Election results will no longer be falsified. No bribes will be distributed," he said.

"The leadership will not be a means to earn money. Corruption will be eradicated," Pashinyan said.

Celebrations in the streets

Thousands of jubilant Pashinian supporters celebrated in Republic Square and the streets of the capital Yerevan, having achieved a historic political change through the street mobilizations.

The protest movement was sparked when Sargsyan took up the premiership early in April after he reached a term limit of 10 years as president. It was also fueled by anger over alleged corruption within the Republican Party elite. The party has ruled the country since the 1990s.

Protesters accused Sargsyan of attempting a power grab under a new parliamentary system of government approved in a 2015 referendum that the opposition says was tainted by irregularities.

Events in the small state have been closely watched in Moscow, an ally of Armenia. Russia has a military base in Armenia and is wary of so-called color revolutions such as occurred in Ukraine and Georgia. Pashinian has vowed to have good relations with both Russia and the West.

cw/jm (AFP, Reuters, AP)

