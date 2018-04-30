 Parliament vote falls short for Armenia′s protest leader | News | DW | 01.05.2018
News

Parliament vote falls short for Armenia's protest leader

Armenia's parliament has voted 45-55 to block protest leader Nikol Pashinian from becoming prime minister. During lengthy debate, the ruling Republican Party signaled it would vote against his sole candidacy.

Armenien Oppositionsführer Nikol Pashinian (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Grits)

Pashinyan failed Tuesday to persuade individual lawmakers to cross party lines so he could amass the 53-vote majority he needed in the 105-seat legislature.

He described his setback as an "insult to the people" and said he was calling a campaign of civil disobedience from early Wednesday that would include blockades of key transport routes.

"Get sober until [before] it's too late, because your behavior could cause a political tsunami," he told Republican parliamentarians.
 

Follow-on vote next week?

The Armenian constitution stipulates that parliament convene next week for another vote on who should become premier of the Caucasus nation

Outside parliament in Yerevan thousands of Armenians had rallied in support of the 42-year-old dissident whose protest movement Elk (The Way Out) last month forced the resignation of president-turned-premier Serzh Sargsyan.

Pashinian, nick-named "Abrek" had claimed that Armenia would be plunged into crisis if he was not made replacement premier as sought by opposition factions.

Pashinyan speaking into a megaphone amongst crowd (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/A. Geodakyan)

Pashinyan with his megaphone during April's protests

Before Tuesday's vote, Pashinian had floored questions in the chamber where control has long been held by Sarksyan's Republican backers.

"We will do everything to eliminate the EU visa requirement for Armenian citizens," he said, while keeping ties with Russia.

During debate, Republican lawmakers accused Pashinyan of being an irresponsible rabble-rouser and of lacking qualities to command the Armenian armed forces.

Armenia, an ex-Soviet state still closely aligned to Russia, has been run by what Pashinyan has called an elite since the late 1990s.

ipj/rc (AP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)
