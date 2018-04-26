 Nikol Pashinian: The man behind Armenia′s protest movement | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 27.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Nikol Pashinian: The man behind Armenia's protest movement

Armenians are pinning their hopes on Nikol Pashinian, whose protest movement forced unpopular Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan to resign. Now, the opposition leader says he wants to reform the country.

Nikol Paschinjan Leiter der Proteste in Armenien (DW/A. Gazazyan)

Nikol Pashinian is a man who until recently was hardly known to anyone outside Armenia. He sees Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan's resignation this week as an important first step toward reforming the country, and now he wants parliament to make him Armenia's new leader in early May. Pashinian has repeatedly stated during rallies it is what the people want, and until then, the protests will continue.

Who exactly is the man who emerged from relative obscurity to become the star of Armenia's protest movement? And what does he stand for?

From a march to mass protests

Back in March, Pashinian, who serves as leader of liberal opposition coalition Jelk (Way Out), which won just 7.7 percent of the vote in last year's parliamentary elections, embarked on a long journey. Together with a handful of supporters, the 42-year-old set off from Gyumri, Armenia's second largest city, on a two-week march to protest Sargsyan's plan to run for prime minster — after having already served for 10 years as the country's president. Sargsyan's candidacy, which he had previously promised not to pursue, was made possible through a 2015 constitutional amendment that transformed Armenia's political system from a semi-presidential into a parliamentary republic.

Armenia protest (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Geodakyan)

Pashinian was a prominent figure during the street protests in Yerevan

Fiercely opposed to this, Pashinian and his backers took the protest march throughout the country, until finally reaching the capital, Yerevan, in mid-April. The movement began to grow, and when Sargsyan was elected as prime minster on April 17, mass protests ensued. Tens of thousands of angry Armenians took to the streets, bringing Yerevan to a standstill. The protests, which remained peaceful, ultimately forced Sargsyan to step down. It did not take long before people began referring to the event as Armenia's "non-violent velvet revolution."

Pashinian's long fight

Pashinian's opposition to Sargsyan dates back much earlier than March of this year, however. He began his career as a journalist in the 1990s before transitioning into politics. He ran for parliament in 2007, but his party failed to win any seats.

Nikol Pashinian (Getty Images/AFP/K. Minasyan)

Pashinian worked as a journalist before entering politics

Pashinian's emergence on the political stage marked his opposition to Sargsyan, an entrenched political elite who had for decades shaped Armenian politics, first serving as a minister, then prime minister and ultimately president. When Sargsyan won his first term as president in 2008, a protest followed. Its violent suppression left 10 people dead. Pashinian was blamed as one of the instigators and was jailed for more than a year. After he was freed, Pashinian proceeded to switch parties and was voted into parliament in 2012 and 2017. That same year, he ran in Yerevan's mayoral election, securing 21 percent of the vote as the runner-up.

Read more: Armenians must forge their own future

According to Armenian political expert Ruben Megrabjan, Pashinian is the protest movement's unrivaled leader. "He was at the right place and the right time, and got the ball rolling," he says, pointing out that people followed Pashinian's initiative not because of his popularity, but because "the situation in Armenia had become unbearable." Pashinian and his backers say they are out to reform the country and unseat the ruling Republican Party, which is blamed for Armenia's rampant corruption and widespread poverty. 

Native protest movement

Unlike in Ukraine, the Armenian protests are not viewed as being connected to country's relationship with Russia or the European Union. Armenia remains a close ally of Moscow and relies on it for protection, especially with regard to its conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. In 2013, Armenia backed out of EU association talks and instead joined the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), a bloc of former Soviet republics under Russian leadership.

Armenia protests (picture-alliance/dpa//PAN Photo/AP/N. Aleksanyan)

Pashinian and the protesters ultimately forced Sargsyan out of office

Pashinian recently told Russian newspaper RBK that the current protest movement was not a result of "any kind of geopolitical context." His election program, however, seems to contradict this claim at least somewhat. It calls for closer ties with the EU, and even considers the possibility of leaving the EAEU.

Read more: Serzh Sargsyan resignation a blow to Russia foreign policy

For now, Pashinian is focusing all his energy on domestic politics. He wants to take advantage of the momentum behind the street protests, but his status as Armenia's opposition leader has a flipside, too. Pashinian's coalition does not have sufficient support in parliament to command a majority, and is still dependent on backing from the previous ruling coalition, which fell apart after Sargsyan's resignation. If Pashinian fails to gain enough parliamentary support to become prime minister and fresh elections are called, he has said that his party may boycott the vote and urge Armenians to protest once more. After the initial victory of Sargsyan's ouster, the country may be gearing up for a protracted power struggle.

  • Armenien Ex-Präsident Sarkissjan trotz Protest zum Regierungschef gewählt (picture alliance/dpa/M. Metzel)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Sargsyan steps down

    Serzh Sargsyan, who ruled Armenia for 10 years, tendered his resignation after widespread public demonstrations against his attempts to hold onto power. The Armenian government named former Prime Minister Karen Karapetian, an ally of Sargsyan, as acting premier.

  • Armenien Massenproteste in Eriwan (picture-alliance/AP/PAN/D. Abrahamyan)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    An unpopular move

    The protests were sparked by Sargsyan's move to extend his rule. The 63-year-old was president of Armenia from 2008 until a term limit forced him out in March. But the parliament, which is controlled by ruling Republican Party, installed him as prime minister in April and curbed the powers of the president.

  • Armenien Massenproteste in Eriwan (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/A. Geodakyan)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Massive anti-government protests

    The shift to a strengthened parliamentary triggered massive anti-government protests in the capital of Yerevan on April 13, with thousands of people participating in rolling demonstrations against Sargsyan. Hundreds of Armenian soldiers also joined the protests.

  • Serzh Sargsyan und Wladimir Putin (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Metzel)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Clinging to power

    The parliament's move to keep Sargsyan in power echoed a maneuver by Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago. Leaders in several former Soviet republics have used similar methods to remain in power.

  • Armenischer Interims-Premierminister Karen Karapetian (picture alliance/AP Photo/T. Mehrabyan)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Acting prime minister

    Acting PM Karapetian too has close ties with Russia. He worked in Russia for five years as a senior executive of state-controlled gas giant Gazprom.

  • Armenien Yerevan - Armenischer Premierminister Sargsyan trifft Oppositionsführer Pashinyan (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/A. Geodakyan)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Jubilation

    Protesters in the capital Yerevan took to the streets to celebrate Sargsyan's resignation. A day after Sargsyan stepped down, the country's opposition called for a meeting with the caretaker prime minister to discuss a "peaceful transfer of power." In this photo, opposition leader Nikol Pashinian (R) is seen in a meeting with Sargsyan on April 22, urging him to step down.

  • Dmitry Peskov (picture-alliance/Sputnik/S. Guneev)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    A blow to Russia's foreign policy

    Russia, Armenia's closest ally, said on April 24 that it was not concerned about the political situation in Yerevan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not regard Armenia's political tumult as a Ukraine-style revolt against pro-Russia politicians. However, according to analysts, Sargsyan's resignation has unsettled Russian interests in Armenia.

  • Armenien Massenproteste in Eriwan (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/A. Geodakyan)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Parliament votes for new premier

    Armenia's parliament will vote for a new premier on May 1. Pashinian has said he is prepared to be a candidate, but it is unclear if he will get support. The ruling Republican Party holds a majority in parliament.

    Author: Shamil Shams (with AP, dpa, Reuters)


DW recommends

Armenia’s parliament sets date for prime minister vote

Opposition protest leader Nikol Pashinian has said he wants to become prime minister. It's unclear if he will get support from parliament where the Republican Party has a majority. (26.04.2018)  

Armenia: Serzh Sargsyan resignation a blow to Russia foreign policy

Street protests have forced the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan just days after he took up the post. The rapid turn of events could shake up Russia's interests in the region. (23.04.2018)  

Thousands protest in Armenia after talks between government, opposition collapse

Armenia's acting prime minister has suggested the country hold snap elections. The opposition demands a "people's candidate" who is not from the ruling Republican Party as prime minister. (25.04.2018)  

Opinion: Armenians must forge their own future

It's surprising how quickly Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan gave in to pressure from the streets and resigned. After such fast-paced change, it is not clear where the country is headed, says DW's Miodrag Soric. (24.04.2018)  

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan stepped down on April 23 after thousands of people took to the streets to protest his rule. What sparked this public outrage and how is Russia viewing this political change? (26.04.2018)  

Related content

Armenien Massenproteste in Eriwan

Armenia Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigns after anti-government protests 23.04.2018

The move follows days of protests against Sargsyan, whom protesters accuse of clinging to power. Earlier on Monday, opposition leader Nikol Pashinian, who was detained for his role in the protests, was released.

Armenien Proteste in Jerewan

Armenia's protest leader to meet PM Serzh Sargsyan to talk 'transfer of power' 22.04.2018

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinian said he will meet the president-turned-premier to discuss "his resignation." But hours before the announcement, Sargsyan said no one but he himself could navigate Armenia's issues.

Armenien Massenproteste in Eriwan

Armenia: Serzh Sargsyan resignation a blow to Russia foreign policy 23.04.2018

Street protests have forced the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan just days after he took up the post. The rapid turn of events could shake up Russia's interests in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 