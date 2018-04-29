Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan formally nominated for premier by supporters

Two weeks of protests have been suspended as Nikol Pashinian holds talks with other political leaders ahead of a key vote in parliament. He only needs six more votes from other parties to become prime minister.
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinian was formally nominated by his supporters for the vacant post of prime minister on Monday. He needs support from several more lawmakers to be assured of winning the vote on Tuesday in parliament.
The formal nomination is the latest step in Pashinian's progress from leader of the protests which forced unpopular Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan to resign, to becoming premier with a reform program for the former Soviet republic.
A new dawn
Pashinian held negotiations with all partiesi n parliament Monday, saying:
The reactions
The Republicans said on Sunday they would not block Pashinian's election if all opposition groups in parliament supported him. Republican leader Vahram Baghdasaryan said his party would not "impede the election of the people's candidate" if all three opposition factions supported him.
Political analysts think it is likely Pashinian will win Tuesday's vote: "I see practically no obstacles to Pashinyan becoming a prime minister tomorrow," Hakob Badalyan told AFP.
Political scientist Ervand Bozoyan said people now see political change is possible: "Nikol has become a hero."
How did it come to this? Two weeks of protests brought the resignation of long-standing leader Serzh Sargsyan just days after parliament had approved his appointment as prime minister after spending a decade as president. The broadbased opposition supporting Pashinian holds Sargsyan responsible for the poor state of the economy in the landlocked country, and for widespread corruption.
How likely is Pashinian to win? The sole candidate, Pashinian has support from 47 opposition-party lawmakers but needs six more votes to be elected in the 105-seat legislature.
