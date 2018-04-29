 Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan formally nominated for premier by supporters | News | DW | 30.04.2018
News

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan formally nominated for premier by supporters

Two weeks of protests have been suspended as Nikol Pashinian holds talks with other political leaders ahead of a key vote in parliament. He only needs six more votes from other parties to become prime minister.

Watch video 02:10

Nikol Pashnian to run for Armenian prime minister

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinian was formally nominated by his supporters for the vacant post of prime minister on Monday. He needs support from several more lawmakers to be assured of winning the vote on Tuesday in parliament

The formal nomination is the latest step in Pashinian's progress from leader of the protests which forced unpopular Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan to resign, to becoming premier with a reform program for the former Soviet republic. 

Read more: Nikol Pashinian: The man behind Armenia's protest movement

A new dawn

Pashinian held negotiations with all partiesi n parliament Monday, saying:

  • "We are facing the task of resolving the political crisis in the country," 
  •  "Our goal is to draw a line under animosity and create an atmosphere of solidarity,"
  • "If a prime minister is not elected tomorrow, this crisis will not disappear,"
  • "I don't have to and will not coax them," he said of the ruling Republican Party which holds a majority of seats in the assembly. 
  • Armenien Ex-Präsident Sarkissjan trotz Protest zum Regierungschef gewählt (picture alliance/dpa/M. Metzel)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Sargsyan steps down

    Serzh Sargsyan, who ruled Armenia for 10 years, tendered his resignation after widespread public demonstrations against his attempts to hold onto power. The Armenian government named former Prime Minister Karen Karapetian, an ally of Sargsyan, as acting premier.

  • Armenien Massenproteste in Eriwan (picture-alliance/AP/PAN/D. Abrahamyan)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    An unpopular move

    The protests were sparked by Sargsyan's move to extend his rule. The 63-year-old was president of Armenia from 2008 until a term limit forced him out in March. But the parliament, which is controlled by ruling Republican Party, installed him as prime minister in April and curbed the powers of the president.

  • Armenien Massenproteste in Eriwan (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/A. Geodakyan)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Massive anti-government protests

    The shift to a strengthened parliamentary triggered massive anti-government protests in the capital of Yerevan on April 13, with thousands of people participating in rolling demonstrations against Sargsyan. Hundreds of Armenian soldiers also joined the protests.

  • Serzh Sargsyan und Wladimir Putin (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Metzel)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Clinging to power

    The parliament's move to keep Sargsyan in power echoed a maneuver by Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago. Leaders in several former Soviet republics have used similar methods to remain in power.

  • Armenischer Interims-Premierminister Karen Karapetian (picture alliance/AP Photo/T. Mehrabyan)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Acting prime minister

    Acting PM Karapetian too has close ties with Russia. He worked in Russia for five years as a senior executive of state-controlled gas giant Gazprom.

  • Armenien Yerevan - Armenischer Premierminister Sargsyan trifft Oppositionsführer Pashinyan (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/A. Geodakyan)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Jubilation

    Protesters in the capital Yerevan took to the streets to celebrate Sargsyan's resignation. A day after Sargsyan stepped down, the country's opposition called for a meeting with the caretaker prime minister to discuss a "peaceful transfer of power." In this photo, opposition leader Nikol Pashinian (R) is seen in a meeting with Sargsyan on April 22, urging him to step down.

  • Dmitry Peskov (picture-alliance/Sputnik/S. Guneev)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    A blow to Russia's foreign policy

    Russia, Armenia's closest ally, said on April 24 that it was not concerned about the political situation in Yerevan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not regard Armenia's political tumult as a Ukraine-style revolt against pro-Russia politicians. However, according to analysts, Sargsyan's resignation has unsettled Russian interests in Armenia.

  • Armenien Massenproteste in Eriwan (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/A. Geodakyan)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Parliament votes for new premier

    Armenia's parliament will vote for a new premier on May 1. Pashinian has said he is prepared to be a candidate, but it is unclear if he will get support. The ruling Republican Party holds a majority in parliament.

    Author: Shamil Shams (with AP, dpa, Reuters)


The reactions

The Republicans said on Sunday they would not block Pashinian's election if all opposition groups in parliament supported him. Republican leader Vahram Baghdasaryan said his party would not "impede the election of the people's candidate" if all three opposition factions supported him.

Political analysts think it is likely Pashinian will win Tuesday's vote: "I see practically no obstacles to Pashinyan becoming a prime minister tomorrow," Hakob Badalyan told AFP. 

Political scientist Ervand Bozoyan said people now see political change is possible:  "Nikol has become a hero."
Watch video 00:54

Jubilant scenes as Armenia’s president resigns

How did it come to this? Two weeks of protests brought the resignation of long-standing leader Serzh Sargsyan just days after parliament had approved his appointment as prime minister after spending a decade as president. The broadbased opposition supporting Pashinian holds Sargsyan responsible for the poor state of the economy in the landlocked country, and for widespread corruption. 

How likely is Pashinian to win? The sole candidate, Pashinian has support from 47 opposition-party lawmakers but needs six more votes to be elected in the 105-seat legislature. 
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

