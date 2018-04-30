Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinian formally nominated for premier by supporters

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinian was formally nominated by his supporters for the vacant post of prime minister on Monday. Though he needs support from several more lawmakers to be assured of winning the vote on Tuesday in parliament, no other candidate had been registered as the deadline passed on Monday evening.

The formal nomination is the latest step in Pashinian's progress from leader of the protests that had forced unpopular Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan to resign to premier with a reform program.

"I think this is a unique and great opportunity to resolve the domestic political crisis and to register the victory of the people, the kind of victory in which there are no losers," the former journalist said.

A new dawn

Pashinian held negotiations with all parties in parliament Monday, saying:

"We are facing the task of resolving the political crisis in the country."

"Our goal is to draw a line under animosity and create an atmosphere of solidarity."

"If a prime minister is not elected tomorrow, this crisis will not disappear."

"I don't have to and will not coax them," he said of the ruling Republican Party which holds a majority of seats in the assembly.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Sargsyan steps down Serzh Sargsyan, who ruled Armenia for 10 years, tendered his resignation after widespread public demonstrations against his attempts to hold onto power. The Armenian government named former Prime Minister Karen Karapetian, an ally of Sargsyan, as acting premier.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign An unpopular move The protests were sparked by Sargsyan's move to extend his rule. The 63-year-old was president of Armenia from 2008 until a term limit forced him out in March. But the parliament, which is controlled by ruling Republican Party, installed him as prime minister in April and curbed the powers of the president.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Massive anti-government protests The shift to a strengthened parliamentary triggered massive anti-government protests in the capital of Yerevan on April 13, with thousands of people participating in rolling demonstrations against Sargsyan. Hundreds of Armenian soldiers also joined the protests.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Clinging to power The parliament's move to keep Sargsyan in power echoed a maneuver by Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago. Leaders in several former Soviet republics have used similar methods to remain in power.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Acting prime minister Acting PM Karapetian too has close ties with Russia. He worked in Russia for five years as a senior executive of state-controlled gas giant Gazprom.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Jubilation Protesters in the capital Yerevan took to the streets to celebrate Sargsyan's resignation. A day after Sargsyan stepped down, the country's opposition called for a meeting with the caretaker prime minister to discuss a "peaceful transfer of power." In this photo, opposition leader Nikol Pashinian (R) is seen in a meeting with Sargsyan on April 22, urging him to step down.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign A blow to Russia's foreign policy Russia, Armenia's closest ally, said on April 24 that it was not concerned about the political situation in Yerevan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not regard Armenia's political tumult as a Ukraine-style revolt against pro-Russia politicians. However, according to analysts, Sargsyan's resignation has unsettled Russian interests in Armenia.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Back to the streets After talks with acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan were cancelled, Pashinian and his supporters took to the streets again on April 25 to demand parliament choose a "people's candidate" who di not come from the ruling Republican Party.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Parliament votes for new premier Armenia's parliament will vote for a new premier on May 1. Pashinian has said he is prepared to be a candidate, but it is unclear if he will get support. The ruling Republican Party holds a majority in parliament.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Pashinian is the sole candidate for the post of prime minister As Nikol Pashinian's supporters staged further protests on April 29, the ruling Republican Party which holds a majority in parliament said it would not put forward a candidate for prime minister to stand against Pashinian. The party would not "impede the election of the people's candidate" if all three opposition factions voted for him, leader Vahram Baghdasaryan said.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Nikol Pashinian - deal maker Short of six votes, Pashinian met with other political leaders in parliament on April 30. "We are facing the task of resolving the political crisis in the country," he said. "If a prime minister is not elected tomorrow, this crisis will not disappear." The vote in parliament for a new prime minister was scheduled for May 1. Author: Shamil Shams (with AP, dpa, Reuters)



The reactions

The Republicans said on Sunday they would not block Pashinian's election if all opposition groups in parliament supported him. Republican leader Vahram Baghdasaryan said his party would not "impede the election of the people's candidate" if all three opposition factions supported him.

Political analysts think it is likely that Pashinian will win Tuesday's vote: "I see practically no obstacles to Pashinian becoming a prime minister tomorrow," Hakob Badalyan told AFP.

Political scientist Ervand Bozoyan said people now see political change is possible: "Nikol has become a hero."

How did it come to this? Two weeks of protests brought the resignation of long-standing leader Sargsyan just days after parliament had approved his appointment as prime minister after spending a decade as president. The broad-based opposition supporting Pashinian holds Sargsyan responsible for the poor state of the economy and for widespread corruption.

How likely is Pashinian to win? As the sole candidate, Pashinian has support from 47 opposition lawmakers, but needs six more votes to be elected in the 105-seat legislature.

Protests began again in the capital, Yerevan, on Monday evening after Pashinian had spent the day meeting with other political leaders.

