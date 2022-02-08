94. Oscar adayları belli oldu

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi, 27 Mart'ta Los Angeles'taki Hollywood & Highland'daki Dolby Theatre'da düzenlenecek törenle 94'üncü kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Oscar ödüllerinin adaylarını açıkladı. 23 kategorideki adaylıkların açıklandığı yayın oyuncu Tracee Ellis Ross ve Leslie Jordan tarafından sunuldu.

Biri "En İyi Film" olmak üzere 12 dalda ödüle aday gösterilen Netflix yapımı “The Power of the Dog” adaylıklar arasında başı çeken film oldu. Greig Fraser'in "Dune" filmi 10 dalda, "Belfast" ve "West Side Story" filmleri de 7'şer dalda Oscar'a aday oldu. "En İyi Film" adayları listesinde bu yıl ses getiren yapımlardan biri olan yine bir Netflix yapımı “Don’t Look Up” da bulunuyor. Oscarların bu yıl üç yıl aradan sonra ilk kez sunuculu bir törenle sahiplerini bulması bekleniyor. 2022 Oscar aday listeleri şöyle:

En İyi Film:

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

En İyi Yönetmen:

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Belfast'ın yönetmeni Kenneth Branagh "En İyi Yönetmen" dalında yarışıyor

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu:

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Lewis, King Richard

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu:

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jessie Plemmons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

En İyi Film Müziği:

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Netflix yapımı "Don't Look Up" dört dalda Oscar'a aday

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo:

Coda

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

En İyi Orjinal Senaryo:

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

En İyi Uluslararası Film:

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

En İyi Yapım Tasarımı:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

En İyi Kurgu:

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

En İyi Sinematografi:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

En İyi Saç ve Makyaj Tasarımı:

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı:

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

En İyi Animasyon Filmi:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

En İyi Ses Miksajı:

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

"The Power of the Dog" filminden bir görüntü

En İyi Özgün Şarkı:

King Richard

Encanto

Belfast

No Time to Die

Four Good Days

En İyi Kısa Film:

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

En İyi Belgesel:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Riding with Fire

