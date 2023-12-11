User-focused, trustworthy and diverse — these are Manuela Kasper-Claridge's guiding principles for DW's journalism.

Manuela Kasper-Claridge has been DW's editor-in-chief since May 2020. For her, DW's strength lies in its diversity and journalists' understanding of the global audience.

Diversity is the focal point of her editorship, and she created an advisory council of colleagues from different backgrounds to help her gain wide-ranging insight from across DW.

Before becoming editor-in-chief, Manuela was head of the Business and then the Business, Science and Environment departments for over 20 years. As a journalist, she has reported from around the world, focusing on social entrepreneurship, the effects of climate change as well as many business-related stories. "It's all about people" is her motto.