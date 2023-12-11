  1. ወደ ይዘቱ ዝለል
ማኑኤላ ካስፐር ካላሪጅ 
የDW ዋና አርታኢ ማኑኤላ ካስፐር ካላሪጅ ምስል DW/R. Oberhammer

Manuela Kasper-Claridge

User-focused, trustworthy and diverse — these are Manuela Kasper-Claridge's guiding principles for DW's journalism.

Manuela Kasper-Claridge has been DW's editor-in-chief since May 2020. For her, DW's strength lies in its diversity and journalists' understanding of the global audience.

Diversity is the focal point of her editorship, and she created an advisory council of colleagues from different backgrounds to help her gain wide-ranging insight from across DW.

Before becoming editor-in-chief, Manuela was head of the Business and then the Business, Science and Environment departments for over 20 years. As a journalist, she has reported from around the world, focusing on social entrepreneurship, the effects of climate change as well as many business-related stories. "It's all about people" is her motto.

ዘገባዎች በ Manuela Kasper-Claridge

የDW ድረ ገጽ እና መተግበሪያ ላይ የበለጠ የንድፍ (ዲዛይን) ማሻሻያ እየተደረገ ነው

የDW ዲዛይን : ለምን በመጠኑ መቀየር አስፈለገን?

የDW ዲዛይን : ለምን በመጠኑ መቀየር አስፈለገን?

አካታችነት እና ተደራሽነት ለወደፊቱ የድርጅታችንን መገለጫ ለማጎልበት ከፍተኛ ሚና ይጫወታሉ። ወደፊት ይዘቶቻችን ይበልጥ ያለምንም እንቅፋት የሚቀርቡ ይሆናል።
መገናኛ ብዙኃንሰኞ፣ ታኅሣሥ 1 2016
