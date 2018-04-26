'Wolf Pack' gang rape verdict sparks another day of protests in Spain

Thousands of people took to the streets across Spain on Friday for a second day of protest against a court's decision to acquit five men of gang raping an 18-year-old woman.

The controversial decision — which follows the spread of the international #MeToo movement — has prompted the Spanish government to consider reforming the country's rape laws.

Read more: Spanish 'wolf pack' sex gang jailed but cleared of rape

Friday's developments:

Protests broke out in Barcelona, Madrid and Seville, where the men are from.

Demonstrators also gathered in the northern city of Pamplona, where the crime took place, to protest outside the court that handed down Thursday's ruling. They held banners reading "palace of injustice."

A state prosecutor, Jose Sanchez, separately said he would appeal Thursday's conviction.

Spanish Justice Minister Rafael Catala has started consulting legal experts about whether to update the country's rape laws, according to government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo.

Watch video 00:41 Protests erupt after 'wolf pack' sex gang acquitted of rape

What were the reactions?

State attorney Sanchez said the men should be punished for "sexual assault and not only for sexual abuse."

Government spokesman Mendez de Vigo said: "I want to emphasise the engagement of this government with the victims, always with the victims. Gender-related violence is a scourge that we must end."

Chelo Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the 8M feminist group, said: "The problem lies with the institutions, which continue to be patriarchal and sexist." Referring to the protests, she said: "There is a change in awareness in Spanish society."

Read more: 100 days of #MeToo

Protests erupted quickly in Pamplona after Thursday's verdict was announced

What was the verdict? The Pamplona court convicted the five men, who referred to themselves as "The Pack," of sexual abuse rather than sexual assault. Under Spanish law, sexual abuse is deemed a lesser offense than sexual assault, which also includes rape. The five men were sentenced to nine years each in prison.

What happened in Pamplona? The men had been accused of dragging a woman into a building and raping her during the 2016 San Fermin festival in Pamplona. The men, who posted a recording of the attack in a WhatsApp messaging group, said she had consented to the encounter.

More to come: Pamplona's Woman's Movement said it was planning to stage a third day of protests on Saturday.

Read more: Why 2018 is the year of the woman

Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers Ashley Judd In 1997, upcomer Ashley Judd was invited to meet star-maker Harvey Weinstein at an LA hotel, whereupon he tried to coerce her into bed. Judd escaped but refused to be silenced. Many in Hollywood then said the producer's sexual misconduct was an "open secret." "There wasn't a place for us to report these experiences," said Judd, the first to call out Weinstein in the New York Times in October.

Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers Rose McGowan When actor Rose McGowan first told people that Harvey Weinstein had raped her, she says some in Hollywood threatened to end her career. "They threatened [me] with being blacklisted. I was blacklisted after I was raped, because I got raped, because I said something," she said in a January interview first published in the Observer. But that didn't stop her from later speaking out.

Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers Taylor Swift When Taylor Swift alleged that Denver radio DJ David Mueller reached under her skirt and groped her, he took her to court after it lead to his firing. "I'm not going to let you or your client make me feel in any way that this is my fault," she told his lawyer. Swift also told Time magazine that if Mueller was "brazen enough to assault me... imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist."

Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers Selma Blair Blair claims that writer/director James Toback invited her to his room and asked her to remove her clothing while she read a script before asking her for sex. When she refused, he blocked her way and masturbated against her leg. He then threatened to kill her if she dared to talk. "I didn't want to speak up because, it sounds crazy but, even until now, I have been scared for my life," said Blair.

Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers Alyssa Milano "Me Too" was first used in 2006 by gender equality activist Tarana Burke as a rallying cry for young sexual harassment and assault survivors. Actor Alyssa Milano was sent a screenshot of the phrase in October and later tweeted: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." She woke to find that over 30,000 people had used #MeToo and burst into tears.

Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers Wendy Walsh After Bill O'Reilly and Fox News spent millions on lawyers to settle, and silence, sexual harassment claims, Wendy Walsh, a psychologist and Fox contributor spoke out about O'Reilly after initial reluctance for fear of retaliation. "I felt it was my duty," Walsh told Time, "as a mother of daughters, as an act of love for women everywhere and the women who are silenced, to be brave."

Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers Megyn Kelly TV news anchor Megyn Kelly has accused Fox host Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment. "What if we did complain?" she said to Time, "if we spoke our truth in our strongest voices? What if that worked to change reality right now?" Perhaps that change has already started to come. "I always thought maybe things could change for my daughter," said Kelly. "I never thought things could change for me."

Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers Susan Fowler An Uber engineer, Fowler felt powerless with "a harasser in the White House" and decided to out sexual harassers at Uber in a blog post. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was subsequently forced to resign and 20-odd employees were fired. "There's something really empowering about standing up for what's right," said Fowler, who has been described as a whistle-blower — which she calls "a badge of honor."

Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers Terry Crews The actor and former American football star is one of a number of men who have said "me too." Crews has taken out a sexual assault lawsuit against talent agent Adam Venit, who he accuses of groping him at a party in Hollywood in February 2016. Also among Time's Silence Breakers is actor Blaise Godbe Lipman, who's accused talent agent Tyler Grasham of sexually assaulting him when he was a teenager. Author: Stuart Braun



amp/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)