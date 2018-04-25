Spanish 'wolf pack' sex gang jailed but cleared of rape

At 2016's world-famous San Fermin festival in Pamplona, an 18-year-old was found half naked and crying. A court's decision not to charge a group of men with rape has sparked protests.
A Spanish court on Thursday sentenced five men to nine years in jail for "sexual abuse" instead of the more serious charge of rape for their role in a 2016 incident at Pamplona's running of the bulls festival.
The fact the men were cleared of gang rape sparked major protests in Spain and condemnation of "patriarchal justice."
Details of the case
Massive protests
The decision sparked immediate condemnation, with demonstrators assembling outside the court and wider protests planned for later in the evening.
"I am outraged that after a gang rape you must suffer the violence of patriarchal justice," Barcelona mayor Ada Colau said in a Twitter message addressed to the victim.
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said the judges' decision should be respected, but that authorities must analyse what happened "to avoid such behaviour happening again in this country."
Former Secretary of State for Equality Soledad Murillo wrote in El Pais newspaper: "If five people surrounding a girl is not aggression, the question has to be what is wrong with our criminal code?"
National Police also shared their support support for the victim, saying in a Tweet: "No is no - we are with you."
