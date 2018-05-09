 Viktor Orban: Era of ′liberal democracy′ is over | News | DW | 10.05.2018
News

Viktor Orban: Era of 'liberal democracy' is over

The EU should give up "nightmares" of United States of Europe, said Hungarian nationalist leader Viktor Orban while starting his fourth term as prime minister. Orban won a landslide in a recent parliamentary vote.

Ungarn Viktor Orbans Amtsantritt (Getty Images/AFP/A. Kisbenedek)

Viktor Orban (front-center) won another four-year term

Kicking off his fourth term as prime minister on Thursday, Hungary's Viktor Orban declared the era of liberal democracy to be over.

"We have replaced a shipwrecked liberal democracy with a 21st-century Christian democracy, which guarantees people's freedom, security," Orban said during his acceptance speech before the lawmakers in Budapest.

"It supports the traditional family model of one man and one woman, keeps anti-Semitism at bay, and gives a chance for growth," he added.

Read more: Satire one of few remaining bastions in Orban's Hungary

The right-wing leader has been in power continuously since 2010 and had previously also served as the prime minister of Hungary between 1998 and 2002. He is known for his authoritarian style of ruling and his skepticism towards the EU, especially the permissive migrant policy spearheaded by Berlin.

Read more: Opposition supporters chant 'Vik- tator ' as tens of thousands protest in Budapest

During his speech on Thursday, Orban admitted Hungary needed the EU, but pointed the EU also needed Hungary. At the same time, he said the EU should give up "nightmares" of the United States of Europe.

The right-wing nationalist coalition gathered around Orban won 133 seats in the Hungary's 199-seat parliament last month. With over two-thirds of lawmakers, it gives his Fidesz party the possibility of changing the constitution unchallenged. During his speech however, Orban pledged to "serve the three-thirds" of citizens, according to statements carried by Hungary's MTI news agency.

Orban has also faced massive protests in the weeks since the electon day.
