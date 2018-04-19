Tens of thousands protest in Hungary against Viktor Orban

Protesters took to the streets of the Hungarian capital on Saturday in the second mass anti-government demonstration since Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a landslide election victory on April 8.

Many of the demonstrators chanted "democracy" and waved Hungarian and European Union flags as they marched through the city to a rally.

The protesters accuse Orban and his right-wing nationalist Fidesz party, which won two-thirds of parliamentary seats at the polls, of taking control of state media and using them to gain an election advantage.

Their criticisms have been echoed by observers from the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who said the election campaign was marked by media bias.

Tens of thousands already held an anti-Orban rally in Budapest last Saturday, and more demonstrations are planned in provincial cities in the coming weeks, organizers say.

The protesters fear an erosion of democracy under Orban

Fighting NGOs

Orban won his election victory on a vehement anti-immigration platform that has set him at odds with the European Union.

Read more: European right greets Viktor Orban's Hungary win

Since his win, Orban has also stepped up his campaign against non-governmental organizations linked to US billionaire George Soros, whom Orban accuses of wanting to destroy Europe through mass immigration.

Soros is Orban's particular bogeyman

The parliament is soon to vote on a controversial "Stop Soros" package of bills that would impose a 25 percent tax on foreign donations to NGOs that "support" illegal immigration.

The legislation would also see NGO staff possibly prevented from entering border areas and "security tests" introduced for the organizations.

Soros' foundation said on Friday it could leave Hungary if the laws were passed.

Read more: In Hungary, Viktor Orban's favorite mayor goes on a shopping spree

Watch video 04:27 Share Victor's Victory: What's next for Hungary and the EU? Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2vkRj Victor's Victory: What's next for Hungary and the EU?

tj/jm (Reuters, AFPE)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.