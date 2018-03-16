Vienna remains the world′s most liveable city | DW Travel | DW | 20.03.2018

Vienna thus leads the ranking for the ninth year in succession. Mercer praises, among other things, the quality of public transport and the wide range of cultural and leisure activities on offer.

Munich and the New Zealand city of Auckland share third place. In recent years, Munich has made great efforts to attract talent and companies by "continuously investing in high-tech infrastructure" and promoting cultural institutions, the consultancy explained.

For its ranking, Mercer examines the quality of life in 231 major cities around the world. It takes into account 39 criteria, including health care, transport, air pollution, safety and political stability. The study is aimed at governments and companies that send employees abroad.

The Iraqi capital Baghdad (ranked 231), the capital of the Central African Republic, Bangui (230), the Yemeni capital Sanaa (229) and Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince (228) ranked last. The reasons include political instability, poverty and the climate.

