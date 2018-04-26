Venice installs turnstiles to limit massive tourist flow

The city of Venice on Saturday unveiled new turnstiles designed to limit the massive flows of tourists in its streets ahead of a busy long weekend.

The World Heritage-listed city relies on tourism income, but residents have long complained about being overrun by tourists.

How the turnstiles operate

According to an official ordinance signed earlier this week.

Over the long weekend, tourists will be turned away from Piazzale Roma, parts of the Santa Lucia train station and Strada Nuova.

Access will only be granted to residents and regular visitors holding a Venezia Unica card.

Tourists heading to the Cannaregio district and to the part of the Castello district bordering San Giovanni e Paolo will be allowed to transit through.

The Ponte della Costituzione bridge will have gates to limit numbers. AP reported that by Saturday afternoon the gates remained open.

If crowds are too high, tourist boats cannot dock in front of St. Mark's Square.

Police can implement new restrictions if crowds become too heavy.

Obligation to maintain security

"I see nothing wrong" in the turnstiles, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro told ANSA news agency. He said tourists are also important guests, but that he had a responsibility to the security of the residents of Venice.

Local paper La Nuova Venezia reported some resistance from shopkeepers and major complaints from tourist boat operators forced to offload passengers in less-than-ideal locations.

Police commander Marco Agostini told the paper he welcomed the experiment as a necessary measure.

10 reasons to visit Venice City of canals Venice - known also as the "Floating City" - has no roads accessible by car. It is an archipelago of 118 islands connected by numerous canals and bridges. Therefore, ferries and boats are the means of transport around the city. The Grand Canal - the major waterway of Venice - is 3.8 kilometers long and sweeps through the whole city.

10 reasons to visit Venice Gondola rides At a leisurely pace, the gondolier maneuvers through the quaint canals of Venice, gliding by historical sights and buildings. Although a touristy experience, a ride in one of these long, slim boats is a memory one never forgets; especially if the Gondolier sings a song or two.

10 reasons to visit Venice Venetian Gothic architecture This intricate branch of architecture originated in Venice in the 14th century. It refers to the influence of Byzantine and Ottoman cultures in Gothic lancet arches in Venetian buildings. Glimpses of this style can be witnessed at the Doge's Palace, the Palazzo Cavalli-Franchetti and the Ca' d'Oro among others.

10 reasons to visit Venice Teatro La Fenice Venice is home to one of the most prominent opera houses in Italy. Teatro La Fenice - also known as "The Phoenix" - dates back to 1792 and has risen from the ashes after facing three fires. Adopting a modern approach to opera, this theater schedules regular shows of Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" and Giacomo Puccini's "Madame Butterfly" to attract tourists.

10 reasons to visit Venice City of masks Venice has multiple names but none as intriguing as "City of Masks." The name stems from the distinctive masks worn during the annual carnival in Venice. There is a large variety of Venetian masks to choose from depending on individual tastes and budget. The uniqueness of each mask is put to the test during the carnival each year.

10 reasons to visit Venice Seafood heaven Seafood lovers can definitely eat their way through Venice. With its unique location, the city has a fresh supply of fish and shellfish from its lagoon. One such traditional specialty of the region is Sarde in Saor, a simple but classic dish of sweet and sour sardines. Dating back to the 13th century, the dish is popular among the locals and is easily available throughout the city.

10 reasons to visit Venice Burano island A small fishing village located in the Venetian lagoon, Burano is a fun day trip. Its small houses are brightly painted, creating a rainbow colored backdrop - perfect for popping Instagram photographs. Burano is easily accessible by Venetian water bus from St. Mark's Square.

10 reasons to visit Venice Lido - the golden island The Lido is the barrier island between the Venetian lagoon and the Adriatic Sea. With golden sand dunes and private beaches, the Lido offers a relaxed vibe and is famous for hosting the Venice International Film Festival - the oldest film festival in the world - every year.

10 reasons to visit Venice Venetian glass Glass blowing is an old art in Venice, centered on the island of Murano. The skillful and intricate craftsmanship of the glassmakers stretches from glass vases to exquisite jewelry and chandeliers. These glass objects are the perfect souvenir to help support the local industry and take a part of Venice back home.

10 reasons to visit Venice Popular tourist destination Every year millions of tourists arrive in Venice on giant cruise ships. This has led to a dispute with the locals of Venice who consider the presence of cruise ships in their city an eyesore. There are also environmental concerns raised from the presence of the cruise ships in the lagoon and alternative docking facilities have been demanded. Author: Eesha Kheny



European problem: Popular cities around Europe have complained about the burden of overtourism, with neighborhood associations from 14 southern cities banding together to fight against mass tourism. Activists complain that mass tourism causes rents to soar, local shops to disappear, creates low wage jobs and generates pollution. Last year, Venice started the #EnjoyRespectVenezia campaign to encourage visitors to explore lesser-known parts of the city.

How many tourists visit Venice? More than 20 million visitors visit Venice each year, compared to its permanent population of 55,000. The crush has given rise to slogans such as such as "Tourists Go Home" and "Tourists Are Terrorists" being scrawled across the city and has even prompted UNESCO to consider placing Venice on its list of World Heritage Sites in danger.

Temporary measure: The measures imposed will initially only last for the weekend, but the city government is under pressure to manage crowd numbers throughout the busy summer season.

