 US: North Korea is open to ′discuss denuclearization′ | News | DW | 09.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US: North Korea is open to 'discuss denuclearization'

The message is said to have been delivered through communication channels between officials of the two governments. It is the first time Pyongyang has directly addressed Washington on the future of its nuclear arsenal.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un side by side (Reuters/K. Lamarque/KCNA)

Days after North Korea held a meeting with its southern neighbor to discuss logistics for an upcoming joint summit, Pyongyang extended an olive branch to the United States by offering to discuss denuclearization, US officials said on Sunday.

"The US has confirmed that Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," a Trump administration official told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Washington Post.

Read more: Is the world ignoring North Korea's 'crimes against humanity'?

The overture could make a planned summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump more likely.

The delivery of this message directly to US government officials, rather than through third parties, has created confidence in Washington that the unprecedented meeting should take place.

The Trump administration views denuclearization discussions as a condition to engage in any negotiation and as the basis for any possible meeting with Kim Jong Un.

Read more: Is a Trump-Kim meeting a recipe for disaster? Or so crazy it just might work?

  • Kim Jong Un's New Year's address 2017

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    January 2, 2017: Missile test imminent

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s address that his country was in the "final stages" of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). US President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration was set for January 20, said on Twitter: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US. It won't happen!"

  • Hwasong-14 public viewing (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    July 4, 2017: North Korea's 'gift packages'

    North Korea tested its first ICBM — the Hwasong-14 — on US Independence Day. Kim reportedly told his scientists that "the US would be displeased" by the launch. This, he said, was because "it was given a 'package of gifts' ... on its 'Independence Day.'" Trump wrote on Twitter in response: "North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

  • North Korean rocket test (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    July 28, 2017: US mainland threatened

    Pyongyang tested its second Hwasong-14 weeks later. Experts estimated the new rocket could reach the US mainland. Trump lashed out at North Korean ally China, writing in a Tweet: "I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk."

  • Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Anderson)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    August 8, 2017: 'Fire and fury'

    Trump appeared to threaten swift military action against Pyongyang when he told reporters: "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." North Korea responded by threatening to fire a medium-range ballistic missile into the waters around Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean. It did not follow through.

  • North Korea shoots a rocket over Japan

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    August 29, 2017: Japan rocket test

    Pyongyang sparked international outcry when it test-launched a mid-range ballistic missile — the Hwasong-12 — over Japan. The UN Security Council unanimously condemned the test. Trump said in a White House statement: "Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table."

  • Pyongyang celebrates successful nuclear test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    September 3, 2017: Hydrogen bomb test

    North Korea announced it had successfully tested its sixth nuclear weapon. Pyongyang said it was a powerful type of nuclear weapon called a hydrogen bomb and that it could be placed on top of a ballistic missile. Trump wrote on Twitter: "The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea."

  • Trump's first speech at the UN General Assembly (Getty Images/S. Platt)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    September 19, 2017: Threat to 'Rocket Man'

    In his first speech at the United Nations, Trump called North Korea a "rogue state" and said Washington "will have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea" if Pyongyang failed to stop its nuclear weapons program. Referring to Kim, he added: "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime." Kim called Trump a "mentally-deranged US dotard" two days later.

  • North Korea rocket test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    November 29, 2017: Third ICBM test

    North Korea test-fired its third ICBM of 2017. Pyongyang claimed it was a new missile, the Hwasong-15, which was superior to the Hwasong-14 and could hit any target on the US mainland. The US urged allies, including Germany, to break diplomatic ties with North Korea. Berlin ignored the call. Trump also called Kim a "sick puppy."

  • Kim Jong Un (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    January 3, 2018: Who's got the bigger button?

    Kim said in his 2018 New Year's address that the North had completed its nuclear weapons program and that a "nuclear button" was on his desk at all times. Trump wrote two days later on Twitter: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

  • Moon Jae-in and Kim Yo Jong (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Ju-sung)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    February 10, 2018: Tensions thawing?

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, at the presidential house in the South Korean capital. She handed a letter to Moon inviting him to meet the North Korean leader in Pyongyang. Tensions appeared to be thawing. Seoul and Pyongyang had already agreed to send a unified hockey team to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

  • North Korean delegation meets South Korean delegation (Reuters/Yonhap/Reuters/Yonhap/South Korean Presidential Blue House)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    March 6, 2018: Momentum builds

    South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong led a delegation on March 5 to Pyongyang to discuss the potential for peace talks. The next day, Chung said both sides had agreed to hold a joint summit in April and set up a telephone hotline between the two capitals. He also said Pyongyang would agree to stop its nuclear weapons and missile tests if the US agreed to hold talks with the North.

  • Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP/dpa/Wong Maye-E)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    March 9, 2018: Trump agrees

    Chung flew on to Washington, D.C. to speak with Trump. After the meeting, Chung told reporters the US president had agreed to meet Kim by May. Trump later wrote on Twitter: "no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!" Foreign leaders welcomed the historic breakthrough.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


The existence of at least two or three direct channels of information between officials of both countries had previously been confirmed by former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Still, the two officials that spoke with the WSJ and the Washington Post could not specify when or how the contacts between governments had taken place.

Read more: Opinion: With Tillerson's firing, White House loses a voice of reason

Trump took his own administration and other countries by surprise last month when he accepted an offer from Kim to hold a meeting.
This month, China also confirmed that Kim Jong Un would be open to discussing denuclearization.

But no public or private confirmation from the North Koreans had reached the US, which fueled doubts about the veracity of their pledge.
Watch video 00:51

North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to meet

jcg/rt (dpa, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Is the world ignoring North Korea's 'crimes against humanity'?

Rights activists have condemned a recent visit to North Korea by the Olympic Committee president as a sign that the international community is willing to overlook human rights abuses for the sake of dialogue. (06.04.2018)  

North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to meet

North Korea is willing to halt nuclear and missile tests, a top South Korean official has said. US President Donald Trump said he would meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. (09.03.2018)  

Is a Trump-Kim meeting a recipe for disaster? Or so crazy it just might work?

Could casting aside years of unsuccessful foreign policy help the US break what has become a dangerous impasse? Donald Trump believes he has what it takes to bring Kim Jong Un and his nuclear arsenal into line. (10.03.2018)  

Opinion: With Tillerson's firing, White House loses a voice of reason

Rex Tillerson's departure means Donald Trump's Cabinet is losing a moderate voice; his successor is a hardliner catering to the US president's taste. The move is not good news for Europe, says DW's Alexandra von Nahmen. (13.03.2018)  

Kim Jong Un pledges 'denuclearization' in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese and South Korean state media have confirmed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Kim told Xi his regime was "committed to denuclearization" ahead of talks with the US. (28.03.2018)  

North, South Korean officials meet to hash out logistics ahead of rare summit

Officials from North and South Korea have met to plan a landmark meeting between the two countries' leaders. One of the key issues is whether Kim Jong Un will cross the border by car or in a symbolic walk. (05.04.2018)  

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

North Korea's "rocket man" and America's "dotard" once threatened to fire nuclear weapons at each other. Now they want to discuss peace. DW charts the major events in the Trump-Kim story. (09.03.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to meet  

Related content

Peking China Nordkorea Gespräche Xi Jinping Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un pledges 'denuclearization' in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping 27.03.2018

Chinese and South Korean state media have confirmed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Kim told Xi his regime was "committed to denuclearization" ahead of talks with the US.

Nordkorea Tongilgak Gebäude Treffen Gespräche mit Südkorea

North, South Korean officials meet to hash out logistics ahead of rare summit 05.04.2018

Officials from North and South Korea have met to plan a landmark meeting between the two countries' leaders. One of the key issues is whether Kim Jong Un will cross the border by car or in a symbolic walk.

Nordkorea Kim Jong Un besucht Konzert von südkoreanischen Musikern in Pjöngjang | Red Velvet

K-Pop diplomacy as Kim Jong Un attends concert by S. Korean stars 01.04.2018

The North Korean leader has watched top South Korean musicians performing for the first time in Pyongyang. It is the latest sign of easing tensions on the Korean peninsula following Kim's visit to Beijing last week.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 