 US lawmakers frustrated with evasive Facebook CEO Zuckerberg | News | DW | 11.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US lawmakers frustrated with evasive Facebook CEO Zuckerberg

One congresswoman accused the billionaire of trying to "filibuster" the hearing by giving evasive, overlong answers. Zuckerberg admitted that he too had his data compromised by Cambridge Analytica.

Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the US Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced a second day of grilling on Wednesday as US lawmakers tried to figure out their next step in the wake of the social media giant's most recent privacy scandal.

The question and answer session was more heated and direct on the subject than Tuesday's hearing, which featured a grab bag of questions ranging from the Cambridge Analytica revelations to the basic facets of Facebook's business model.

When pressed, Zuckerberg defended his company's practices, saying: "Every time that someone chooses to share something on Facebook ... there is a control. Right there. Not buried in the settings somewhere but right there."

He added that users are able to view a list of what third-party apps that had downloaded that may have access to their data, and that the data-selling practices that led to Cambridge Analytica using people's information in attempts to skew elections had been shut down in 2015.

Zuckerberg appeared to have only recently grasped that Cambridge University was tangentially tied to the scandal. He made allusions to "something bad" happening at the institution, and implied that Facebook may sue.

Regulation 'inevitable'

The CEO promised that Facebook would be "proactive" about privacy in the future, and promised to cooperate with Congress on crafting regulations for the social media industry.
Watch video 02:14

Mark Zuckerberg goes to Washington to answer to Congress

"I think it's inevitable that there will be some regulation," Zuckerberg said, making rather vague promises to have "his team" get in touch with legislators.

At certain points lawmakers grew tired of Zuckerberg's evasiveness and rehearsed platitudes, with Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn accusing the 33-year-billionaire of trying to "filibuster" by wasting time with non-answers.

In an effort to come across as more personable, Zuckerberg admitted that he was one of the 87 million users whose data had been compromised by Cambridge Analytica, though he declined to provide further details.

Lawmakers questioned Zuckerberg on his repeated insistence that Facebook users have complete control over their data, saying that this was not consistent with the firm's practice of giving advertisers access to a person's "likes" and other behaviors.

Zuckerberg also gave characteristically nondescript answers when asked if Facebook had violated European privacy laws, saying simply "we're working on it."

He also insisted that Facebook did not "listen" to verbal communication, a common theory floating around the internet, and fervently denied hosting any data inside Russia.

es/jm (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testifies to US Congress over Cambridge Analytica scandal

The CEO told lawmakers that the misuse of Facebook data "was my mistake, and I'm sorry." Zuckerberg confirmed that his company is "working with" a probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. (10.04.2018)  

Facebook to notify users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook users are about to find out if their information was harvested by the political research firm. More than 70 million of the 87 million affected people reside in the US, but the scandal's impact spans the globe. (09.04.2018)  

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg admits responsibility for data misuse

Marks Zuckerberg has admitted Facebook failed to protect user data and prevent manipulation of its platform. Some 87 million users had their personal information harvested for political purposes by Cambridge Analytica. (09.04.2018)  

Opinion: Facebook's Zuckerberg's mea culpa is not enough

The public admission of wrongdoing by the Facebook CEO and his pledge to improve are welcome, but not sufficient. It's time to recognize that Facebook, Google and others are modern utilities — and treat them accordingly. (11.04.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mark Zuckerberg goes to Washington to answer to Congress  

Related content

USA Facebook-Chef Zuckerberg sagt vor Handelsausschuss des Repräsentantenhauses zu Skandal um Missbrauch von privaten Nutzerdaten aus

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testifies to US Congress over Cambridge Analytica scandal 10.04.2018

The CEO told lawmakers that the misuse of Facebook data "was my mistake, and I'm sorry." Zuckerberg confirmed that his company is "working with" a probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Mark Zuckerberg goes to Washington to answer to Congress 11.04.2018

Facebook's CEO, in suit and tie, fielded hours of questions from US senators. It was the first of two congressional hearings following revelations that data of 87 million Facebook users had been acquired by political consultants Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to face US Congress 10.04.2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will face US lawmakers, who want to know how Cambridge Analytica could harvest the profiles of Facebook users to aid Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Meanwhile, a mass exodus of angry users from Facebook continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 