 Opinion: Facebook′s Zuckerberg′s mea culpa is not enough | Opinion | DW | 11.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opinion

Opinion: Facebook's Zuckerberg's mea culpa is not enough

The public admission of wrongdoing by the Facebook CEO and his pledge to improve are welcome, but not sufficient. It's time to recognize that Facebook, Google and others are modern utilities — and treat them accordingly.

USA Facebook-Chef Zuckerberg sagt vor Handelsausschuss des Repräsentantenhauses zu Skandal um Missbrauch von privaten Nutzerdaten aus (Reuters/A.-P. Bernstein)

Ahead of the Congressional testimony of its top executive about its worst scandal yet, Facebook has been very busy. Last week the company said it supported a bipartisan bill, the so-called Honest Ads Act, which would require political advertising on the internet to publish the same disclosures that are required for radio and television ads.

Watch video 01:10

Zuckerberg: 'I'm sorry' for data abuses

Facebook also announced that independently of the bill, which has until now been stalled in Congress, it would require buyers of both election-related and political issue ads to disclose their identity and location as well as who paid for them. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg also vowed that the company would make the consent requirements and privacy protections of the EU's upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the most far reaching internet governance measures yet, available to users outside of Europe.     

On Monday, when Zuckerberg was already in Washington meeting with lawmakers ahead of his testimony, Facebook announced that it would provide a group of outside "international" scholars that represent "different political outlooks" access to company data with the goal of independently researching Facebook's role in upcoming elections in different countries. Bookending the company's public affairs push were repeated public admissions of guilt by Zuckerberg himself. And on Tuesday, the second day of his three-day apology tour that took him to the US capital, he reiterated to lawmakers that he was really sorry for Facebook's misconduct and promised to do better in the future.

Michael Knigge Kommentarbild App

DW US correspondent Michael Knigge

All of it was long overdue and warranted — Zuckerberg's mea culpa because he is not only Facebook's founder, chief executive and chairman, but he also controls nearly 60 percent of its voting stock. This makes him the company's unassailable leader who is ultimately responsible for its conduct. The company's sudden support for the Honest Ads Act, its newly found willingness to tighten ad rules and its sudden vow to extend the protections of Europe's GDPR globally was similarly overdue and warranted.

But make no mistake: the only reason why Facebook reacted now was because it was forced to do so. The steady drip of revelations concerning the platform's nefarious role in the Russia-orchestrated disinformation campaign during the 2016 US presidential election and its apparently massive privacy breach involving British data firm Cambridge Analytica were simply too egregious to be casually overlooked by the public and lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic.  

Read more: Facebook scandal: Data scraping knows no borders

But letting Facebook off the hook after its CEO's public admission of guilt and vague vows to do better by checking all of its apps and clamping down on politically themed ads is not good enough.

Harvesting and selling personal data

First, because this is not the first time that Facebook has faced a public firestorm for user privacy issues. In fact, as detailed by the watchdog group Electronic Frontier Foundation eight years ago, Facebook soon after its inception shifted away from privacy towards "a platform where you have no choice, but to make certain information public." 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify in Washington (Getty Images/AFP/J. Watson)

Mark Zuckerberg took responsibility for Facebook's woes

And second, because the Facebook scandal is just the tip of the iceberg. Other major internet players such as Google and Twitter have also been implicated in the spread of disinformation during the presidential election and have repeatedly shown that protecting users' privacy is no priority for them. To wit, on Monday, 20 consumer groups filed a claim with the US Federal Trade Commission alleging that Google's video platform violated US child protection laws by collecting personal data on users under 13 years of age.

That Facebook and Google are so eagerly harvesting and selling our personal data should not come as a surprise. While Zuckerberg touted again in the Senate hearing that Facebook is an "idealistic" company whose mission is simply connecting people and Google claims its mission is to provide information, the fact is that the core business of both companies is data mining and advertising on an unprecedented global scale. Both firms make the lion's share of their profits not by providing information or by connecting people, but by selling global bidders advertising that is as targeted to a person's personal profile as possible. If you doubt that Facebook and Google's core business is data aggregation, download your personal history — but set aside some time. It could take a while if you are an average user of both services.    
Watch video 04:07

Brent Goff speaks to DW's Carl Nasman

Read more: Who is Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg?

The argument made by some in defense of these companies that no one is forced to use them is disingenuous and unrealistic. In today's digital-based economy it is simply not a feasible alternative for most people to opt out of using the services of internet and social media giants Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple. These firms, for better or worse, have become de-facto utilities that are simply too large and important to do without.

Regulation, instead of promise to self-regulate

This assessment is not new, as are possible suggestions on how to deal with the consequences of the importance of these companies to today's societies and economies. They include using anti-trust laws to rein in what many consider quasi-monopolistic tendencies of these firms. There have also been calls to break them up or to force ad-driven companies like Facebook to provide users with the option of paying for the service in return for not having their personal information harvested and sold to advertisers.

Not surprisingly, Facebook's Zuckerberg rejected a paid and ad-free Facebook option in his testimony today. He also waffled and gave misleading answers on many other issues such as what Facebook does with all the personal data it gleans from users and when he said that Facebook does not allow fake accounts. While that is technically true, it is evident that this was and is not true. On the same day that Zuckerberg gave his testimony, Facebook announced that it had removed a fake Black Lives Matter page.                    

All of this shows that Zuckerberg's testimony and the company's actions are primarily geared toward preserving their business model and keeping it as unrestrained as possible. By saying sorry and promising to really do better this time Facebook and the other internet giants want to stave off being regulated by federal authorities. Congress and the EU should not take the bait. Facebook and the other internet giants need to be regulated. They are simply too important for the future of democracy worldwide not to be.

  • Glasses with Facebook logo reflected on lenses

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    The faces behind the scandal

    Facebook has been slammed for failing to protect the data of more than 50 million users. Their data was used to further conservative political projects, including Brexit and Donald Trump's presidential victory. From a former White House strategist to a Canadian whistle blower, here are the people involved in what some are describing as Facebook's largest data breach.

  • Christopher Wylie, the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Whistleblower who hacked Facebook

    A 28-year-old Canadian data analytics expert first blew the whistle on the scandal to Britain’s Observer newspaper. Christopher Wylie claims he set up the project for Cambridge Analytica and helped forge links with Donald Trump’s campaign team. He revealed that millions of Facebook profiles were hijacked to influence the election. CA says Wylie has been "misrepresenting himself and the company."

  • Alexander Nix, CEO of Cambridge Analytica

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Cambridge Analytica boss suspended

    Cambridge Analytica CEO, Alexander Nix, was one of several senior executives filmed by an undercover reporter from Britain's Channel 4. Nix claimed credit for Donald Trump's 2016 electoral victory. He also said his political consultancy could feed untraceable messages on social media. Executives bragged that the firm could use misinformation, bribery and even prostitutes to help win elections.

  • Dr Aleksandr Kogan, University of Cambridge

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Psychology academic behind Facebook app

    A Moldovan-born Cambridge University researcher developed a personality app that harvested the personal data of 30 million Facebook users. Aleksandr Kogan said he passed the information to Cambridge Analytica, under assurances that what he was doing was legal. But now he says the research firm and Facebook are scapegoating him over the scandal.

  • Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Facebook boss was 'deceived' over data use

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized for waiting for four days to respond to the scandal. His social media network claims to be the victim of the whole saga, insisting it was unaware of the how the data was being used. Still, Zuckerberg has been summoned by the British and European parliaments, while US consumer regulators have launched an investigation into the firm's use of personal data.

  • Donald Trump and Stephen Bannon

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Trump strategist with Cambridge links

    Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon helped develop the populist, anti-Washington message that helped the billionaire win the White House. A founding member of right-wing outlet Breitbart News, Bannon is a former board member of Cambridge Analytica and brought in wealthy businessman Robert Mercer as a financial backer. He left the White House last August and Trump has since cut him off.

    Author: Nik Martin


DW recommends

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testifies to US Congress over Cambridge Analytica scandal

The 33-year-old CEO told lawmakers that the misuse of Facebook data "was my mistake, and I'm sorry." Zuckerberg confirmed his company is "working with" a probe into Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential election. (10.04.2018)  

Facebook scandal: Data scraping knows no borders

It's not just the US: 310,000 Facebook users in Germany also had their data harvested without their knowledge — even though they weren't directly targeted. German politicians are calling for stricter regulations. (06.04.2018)  

Who is Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg?

Social media mogul Mark Zuckerberg ranks among the most powerful men in the world. As the head of Facebook, Zuckerberg became a billionaire at a very young age, but his rise was not without controversy. (24.03.2018)  

Cambridge Analytica causing trouble for Facebook in Southeast Asia

In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, Facebook is being forced to answer tough questions in Southeast Asian countries on whether its platform is being abused and if citizens' data has been misused. (06.04.2018)  

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg admits responsibility for data misuse

Marks Zuckerberg has admitted Facebook failed to protect user data and prevent manipulation of its platform. Some 87 million users had their personal information harvested for political purposes by Cambridge Analytica. (09.04.2018)  

Facebook tightens up rules for political advertising

The social media network says it will tighten the verification process for ad buyers after the Russia influence scandal. Moscow-sponsored groups used fake profiles to run divisive ads before the US presidential election. (07.04.2018)  

Facebook: 'The truth has been lost'

After the recent data abuse scandal, Facebook wants to make it easier for its users to protect their privacy. But big data entrepreneur and technology critic, Yvonne Hofstetter, doubts that anything will change. (03.04.2018)  

The companies and people unfriending Facebook

A number of companies have said they are either abandoning Facebook or pressing pause of their use of the social network. But the company said it hasn't seen a meaningful number of people ready to #deletefacebook. (28.03.2018)  

Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

Following revelations that Facebook user data was swiped to help influence the US election, five men are under the spotlight. As those linked to the scandal continue to trade blame, DW looks at what role each one played. (21.03.2018)  

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

Germany has passed a new law on social media in 2017, despite complaints from social media companies worried about the impact on their business. But how far is too far? DW examines the trends. (29.05.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: Cambridge Analytica and the data exploitation scandal  

Zuckerberg: 'I'm sorry' for data abuses  

Facing a grilling: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress. DW's Michael Knigge has the story  

Brent Goff speaks to DW's Carl Nasman  

Related content

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to face US Congress 10.04.2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will face US lawmakers, who want to know how Cambridge Analytica could harvest the profiles of Facebook users to aid Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Meanwhile, a mass exodus of angry users from Facebook continues.

USA Facebook-Chef Mark Zuckerberg sagt erstmals vor dem US-amerikanischen Kongress aus

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testifies to US Congress over Cambridge Analytica scandal 10.04.2018

The 33-year-old CEO told lawmakers that the misuse of Facebook data "was my mistake, and I'm sorry." Zuckerberg confirmed his company is "working with" a probe into Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential election.

Facing a grilling: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress. DW's Michael Knigge has the story 10.04.2018

Brent Goff speaks to DW's Michael Knigge on Capitol Hill about Mark Zuckerberg's testimony

ADVERTISEMENT
Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules. 