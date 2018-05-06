US embassy road signs go up in Jerusalem one week before opening

Israeli authorities in Jerusalem on Monday installed at least three road signs pointing to the new US embassy, ahead of the mission's controversial move from Tel Aviv next week.

The signs — which spell out "US Embassy" in English, Hebrew and Arabic — were put up on the southern side of Jerusalem by the US consulate. The building will be repurposed as the US's interim embassy when it officially opens on May 14, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of Israel's declaration of independence.

Read more: Israel at 70: What does the future hold?

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat hung the first road sign. In a statement, the mayor said: "This is not a dream, it's reality." Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people, and the world is beginning to recognize this fact."

Watch video 26:00 Share Trump's Jerusalem plan: A capital mistake? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2pN25 Trump's Jerusalem plan: A capital mistake?

Trump's contested Israel policy

Back in December, US President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem as Israel's capital and announced that the US would relocate its mission from Tel Aviv to the city.

Trump's announcement was largely met with applause inside Israel but otherwise drew global consternation. Palestinians, who see the eastern half of Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, reacted in outrage, while the UN General Assembly voted to reject the Trump's decision.

"This move is not only illegal but will also thwart the achievement of a just and lasting peace between two sovereign and democratic states on the 1967 borders, Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security," Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said in a statement ahead of next week's opening.

Read more: Palestinian Territories: Unraveling the knots

Israel annexed the eastern part of the city from Jordan during the 1967, although the international community had refused to recognize it as part of Israel.

Clinging to hope for a peace solution

The US, however, maintains that its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is merely a recognition of the current situation. The Trump administration has maintained that it remains committed to forging a peace settlement in the region.

Multilingual signs in Israel often fall victim to vandalism, both by Jews and Arabs.

"As President Trump has said in December, the boundaries of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem remain subject to negotiations between the parties, and we remain committed to achieving a lasting and comprehensive peace that offers a brighter future for both Israel and the Palestinians," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to Israel last week.

Multilingual street signs in Israel often fall victim to vandalism, with Jews of often erasing the Arabic script or Arabs erasing the Hebrew part.

Read more: Israel floats plans for 'Trump Station' by Jerusalem's Western Wall

However, Israeli police have played down the prospect of the US embassy signs being targeted. "We're not guarding the embassy signs but of course there is upgraded security around the embassy which is already being implemented," an Israeli police spokesman said. "There are also new CCTV cameras that have been set up in the area. The perimeter and all movement in the area are being closely watched."

The interim embassy will house the US ambassador and a small number of staff, while US officials still consider a site for the permanent location.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history Jerusalem, the city of David According to the Old Testament, David, king of the two partial kingdoms of Judah and Israel, won Jerusalem from the Jebusites around 1000 BC. He moved his seat of government to Jerusalem, making it the capital and religious center of his kingdom. The Bible says David's son Solomon built the first temple for Yahweh, the God of Israel. Jerusalem became the center of Judaism.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history Under Persian rule The Neo-Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II (3rd from the left) conquered Jerusalem in 597 and again in 586 BC, as the Bible says. He took King Jehoiakim (5th from the right) and the Jewish upper class into captivity, sent them to Babylon and destroyed the temple. After Persian king Cyrus the Great seized Babylon, he allowed the exiled Jews to return home to Jerusalem and to rebuild their temple.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history Under Roman and Byzantine rule The Roman Empire ruled Jerusalem from the year 63 CE. Resistance movements rapidly formed amongst the population, so that in 66 CE, the First Jewish–Roman War broke out. The war ended 4 years later, with a Roman victory and another destruction of the temple in Jerusalem. The Romans and Byzantines ruled Palestine for approximately six hundred years.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history Conquest by the Arabs Over the course of the Islamic conquest of Greater Syria, Muslim armies also reached Palestine. By order of the Caliph Umar (in the picture), Jerusalem was besieged and captured in the year 637 CE. In the following era of Muslim rule, various, mutually hostile and religiously divided rulers presided over the city. Jerusalem was often besieged and changed hands several times.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history The Crusades From 1070 CE onward, the Muslim Seljuk rulers increasingly threatened the Christian world. Pope Urban II finally called for the First Crusade, which took Jerusalem in 1099 CE. Over a period of 200 years a total of seven crusades set out to conquer the city as it changed hands between Muslim and Christian rule. In 1244 the crusaders finally lost control of the city and it once again became Muslim.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history The Ottomans and the British After the conquest of Egypt and Arabia by the Ottomans, Jerusalem became the administrative seat of an Ottoman administrative district in 1535. In its first decades of Ottoman rule, the city saw a clear revival. With a British victory over Ottoman troops in 1917, Palestine fell under British rule. Jerusalem went to the British without a fight.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history The divided city After World War II, the British gave up their Palestinian Mandate. The UN voted for a division of the country in order to create a home for the survivors of the Holocaust. Some Arab states then went to war against Israel and conquered part of Jerusalem. Until 1967, the city was divided into an Israeli west and a Jordanian east.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history East Jerusalem goes back to Israel In 1967, Israel waged the Six-Day War against Egypt, Jordan and Syria. Israel took control of the Sinai, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem. Israeli paratroopers gained access to the Old City and stood at the Wailing Wall for the first time since 1949. East Jerusalem is not officially annexed, but rather integrated into the administration.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history Muslim pilgrimage to Israel Israel has not denied Muslims access to its holy places. The Temple Mount is under an autonomous Muslim administration; Muslims can enter, visit the Dome of the Rock and the adjacent Al-Aqsa mosque and pray there.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history Unresolved status Jerusalem remains to this day an obstacle to peace between Israel and Palestine. In 1980, Israel declared the whole city its "eternal and indivisible capital." After Jordan gave up its claim to the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1988, the state of Palestine was proclaimed. Palestine also declares, in theory, Jerusalem as its capital. Author: Ines Eisele



Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dm/kms (Reuters, dpa)