UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigns over immigration scandal

Amber Rudd's resignation comes amid outrage over mistreatment of long-term legal residents from the Caribbean who have wrongly been labelled illegal immigrants. Just hours earlier, Rudd had vowed to stay in her job.
British Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned on Sunday amid a backlash against Prime Minister Theresa May's government, which has drawn flak for its treatment of long-term Caribbean immigrants, who were wrongly classified as illegal immigrants.
The prime minister's office said late Sunday that May had accepted Rudd's resignation.
Over the past several days, the British government has struggled to explain why some descendants of the so-called "Windrush generation," brought to the UK to help it rebuild after the devastation of World War II, had been labelled as illegal immigrants.
The government faced further trouble when the Guardian newspaper reported that the some of the Caribbean immigrants had recently been refused medical care in Britain or threatened with deportation for failing to produce paperwork proving their right to reside in the country.
"What has happened to the Windrush generation isn't an anomaly. It's not due to an administrative error. It's a consequence of the hostile environment created by this [Conservative] government," London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a member of the opposition Labour Party, said Sunday.
Repeated calls to resign
Rudd, who had faced repeated calls from the Labour Party to step down, had been due to make a statement to Parliament on Monday over the scandal.
Both Rudd and May have repeatedly apologized to the "Windrush generation" in the past few days.
"We have let you down and I am deeply sorry," May said on Thursday in a letter to The Voice, Britain's national Afro-Caribbean newspaper. "But apologies alone are not good enough. We must urgently right this historic wrong."
Rudd's position worsened after she told lawmakers last week that the government did not have targets for deporting people — only for a letter from her to May to emerge in which she stated an "ambitious but deliverable" aim for an increase in the enforced deportation of immigrants.
Rudd had resisted calls to resign and tweeted Friday: "I will work to ensure that our immigration policy is fair and humane."
Rudd, 54, one of the most pro-EU senior ministers in May's cabinet, was appointed home secretary in July 2016.
