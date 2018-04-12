 UK′s Theresa May apologizes to Caribbean ′Windrush Generation′ for clampdown | News | DW | 17.04.2018
News

UK's Theresa May apologizes to Caribbean 'Windrush Generation' for clampdown

A storm over recent British hostility towards invited migrants has prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to apologize to Caribbean nations. Their leaders are in London for a Commonwealth summit later this week.

UK Theresa May entschuldigt sich bei karribischen Staaten für britische Politik gegenüber Migranten (Reuters/D. Leal-Olivas)

Apologies to visiting Caribbean representatives visiting Downing Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May told representatives of 12 Caribbean nations at a hastily-convened meeting at Downing Street headquarters that she was "genuinely sorry for any anxiety that has been caused."

Any impression of an overstay clampdown must be dispelled, May said, following reports that Caribbean migrants invited to fill labor gaps in Britain after World War Two were later ostracized, some due to changes in the law during May's six-year term as interior minister.

Some of the invited migrants had reportedly been denied British passports and health treatment despite having paid taxes for decades.

Read more: May's 2017 election campaign, migration curbs

Britain 'has heard us'

Arriving in Downing Street, Barbados ambassador Guy Hewitt said: "We are now in discussion mode. The [British] government has heard us."

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said he looked forward to a "speedy implementation" of the British government's proposed solution.

Lacking documents

After World War II, Britain encouraged Caribbean citizens to come to the country to fill labor gaps and aid the rebuilding efforts. At the time, they were considered citizens of the British Empire.

The first ship to arrive was the "Empire Windrush" in 1948, hence the phrase Windrush Generation. In 1971, with most of the Empire disbanded, laws were changed to make it more difficult for citizens of Commonwealth countries to move to the UK. But many of the Windrush Generation remained in the UK, without British passports and with now-defunct documents from their home countries. 

Some of them were then later treated as illegal migrants, especially in the aftermath of reforms during May's tenure as interior minister designed to crack down on illegal immigration. The Guardian newspaper said a former House of Commons cook Paulette Wilson, who arrived in Britain aged 10, was sent to a migration detention center last year.

Read more: Brexit Diaries 33

Almost half a million people left their homes in the Caribbean to live in Britain between 1948 and 1970, according to estimates from Britain's National Archives.

Online petition

As May met the Caribbean leaders on Tuesday, calls for an amnesty had already drawn 136,000 signatories to an online petition and more than 140 parliamentarians had signed a similar letter.

On Monday, British interior minister Amber Rudd apologized and junior home minister Caroline Nokes admitted some might have been deported. Rudd promised to sort out their paperwork for free.

"Frankly, some of the ways they have been treated has been wrong, has been appalling and I am sorry," Rudd said.

On Tuesday May's spokesman claimed no deportations had taken place once the error was raised, adding that Britain had already voiced regret in a letter to the 12 nations.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "It's disgraceful that the rights of the Windrush Generation have been brought into question by this government and that some have been wrongly deported."

Meager share of UK trade with Commonwealth

On Monday, British Trade Minister Liam Fox acknowledged that the United Kingdom needed to "re-invigorate" its partnerships within the 53-nation Commonwealth as it prepares for its exit from the European Union next year.

Overall, the Commonwealth, even with Canada and India up front, accounts for only a 10th of Britain's trade. In contrast, Britain's trade with the EU via its single market makes up more than 40 percent of British exports.

The Commonwealth links 2.4 billion people over five continental regions, from Tonga and Vanuatu in the Pacific to wealthy Australia and vast India.

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    The former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline splits talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • Stock photo of euros in a hand (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2017: May pays out?

    Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2017: Green light for phase 2

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2. Talks will now focus on a transition period and the future trading relationship between the two sides. While the Britain's Theresa May expressed her delight, European Council President Donald Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks will be "dramatically difficult."

    Author: Alexander Pearson


ipj/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP)

