Trump-Macron friendship tree dug up and checked for parasites

Last week, photographs circulated showing US President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron, a close ally, shoveling dirt over a young sapling as their wives looked on. The oak had originally sprouted at the site of World War I's Battle of Belleau Wood in northern France, where about 2,000 US troops died fighting the Germans in 1918, and Macron wanted his counterpart to have the sapling on the occasion of his state dinner.

Concerns arose over the weekend, however, after White House photographers discovered that the presidential friendship tree had disappeared from the garden. A pale patch of grass now covers the spot where the symbol of the men's bond was meant to grow.

"It is in quarantine, which is mandatory for any living organism imported into the US," Gerard Araud, France's ambassador to the US, wrote late Sunday on Twitter. "It will be replanted afterwards."

Over several subsequent tweets, Araud sparred with users who pointed out that quarantining a tree after planting it was the opposite of a precaution and that Macron's oak could possibly have already transferred European blight and parasites to the US's flora — including the White House's pricey plants. The diplomat wrote, more than once, that officials had packed the roots in plastic.

On Monday, an official in Macron's office told reporters that Trump had insisted on planting the tree last week despite knowing full well that it would have to be uprooted. "It was actually a special favor from Trump to France to be able to plant the tree the day of the president's visit," the official said. "Don't worry," he added, "the tree is doing very well."

Politicians planting trees 'Make our planet great again' Politicians have often planted trees to symbolize reconciling differences. While US President Donald Trump has refused to accept the negative impact of climate change, French President Emmanuel Macron has called for more efforts to combat the phenomenon. By planting a tree together, perhaps Macron was hoping to reconcile his differences with Trump and "make our planet great again."

Politicians planting trees New beginnings North and South Korea have officially been at war since 1950. This photograph shows the first time a North Korean leader has stepped onto South Korean soil. To mark the event, North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in planted a tree as a sign of a new beginning. Hours after planting it, both sides vowed to end the Korean War.

Politicians planting trees Apple doesn't fall far from the tree But Kim Jong Un isn't the first North Korean leader to make an event out of planting trees. His father, the late Kim Jong Il (pictured above), once planted a tree with a North Korean soldier while visiting an army unit. It goes to show that even planting trees can be used as propaganda.

Politicians planting trees Roots run deep From the outset of her political career, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was planting trees. To mark the 1,000th anniversary of the founding of Mecklenburg in 1995, Merkel planted the first of 1,000 trees while serving as the youngest minister in the late Helmut Kohl's government. Since then, she's never looked back.

Politicians planting trees Tilling the soil In 2008, Merkel planted a tree alongside other political leaders for the G8 summit in Toyako, Japan. Her counterparts included former US President George W. Bush, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda. It marked her third G8 summit after becoming chancellor in 2005.

Politicians planting trees Some thrive, others wither Merkel returned to Japan in 2016 for G7 meeting. She managed to be the only political leader who was still in office since she planted a tree in 2008. But she didn't let that stop her from planting a tree with former US President Barack Obama, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Italy's ex-premier Matteo Renzi.

Politicians planting trees Turning over a new leaf In 2014, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the UK and US expelled Russia from the G8 due to its military intervention and subsequent annexation of Crimea in Ukraine. But that year, Russian President Vladimir Putin planted a tree in Beijing, China during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. For some, it meant turning over a new leaf.

Politicians planting trees Failing to bear fruit A year before war broke out in Syria, President Bashar Assad planted a tree with the late Saudi King Andullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud in Beirut, Lebanon. The move was unprecedented and aimed at easing tensions in the region. Since then, Damascus and Riyadh have supported opposing sides in the Syrian conflict.

Politicians planting trees A sign of peace In 2014, former Israeli President Shimon Peres hosted Pope Francis. They planted an olive tree together, a species that has come to symbolize peace. "Peace making calls for courage, much more so than warfare," Francis told Peres and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. "It calls for the courage to say yes to encounter and no to conflict."

Politicians planting trees The tree planter The UK's Queen Elizabeth II has planted dozens of trees throughout her lifetime. During her 1951 visit to Vancouver, when she was still a princess, she planted a tree to commemorate her visit to the city's Arboretum. For the queen, planting trees has been a way of honoring people, places and events. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



mkg/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)

