 Trump-Macron friendship tree dug up and checked for parasites | News | DW | 30.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Trump-Macron friendship tree dug up and checked for parasites

French officials say a tree President Emmanuel Macron planted with his US counterpart on the White House lawn has been put into quarantine. It's standard policy for plants and nonhuman animals brought into US territory.

Macron and Trump plant a tree

Last week, photographs circulated showing US President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron, a close ally, shoveling dirt over a young sapling as their wives looked on. The oak had originally sprouted at the site of World War I's Battle of Belleau Wood in northern France, where about 2,000 US troops died fighting the Germans in 1918, and Macron wanted his counterpart to have the sapling on the occasion of his state dinner.

Concerns arose over the weekend, however, after White House photographers discovered that the presidential friendship tree had disappeared from the garden. A pale patch of grass now covers the spot where the symbol of the men's bond was meant to grow.
Watch video 13:17

Bromance: Trump hosts Macron

"It is in quarantine, which is mandatory for any living organism imported into the US," Gerard Araud, France's ambassador to the US, wrote late Sunday on Twitter. "It will be replanted afterwards."

Over several subsequent tweets, Araud sparred with users who pointed out that quarantining a tree after planting it was the opposite of a precaution and that Macron's oak could possibly have already transferred European blight and parasites to the US's flora — including the White House's pricey plants. The diplomat wrote, more than once, that officials had packed the roots in plastic.

On Monday, an official in Macron's office told reporters that Trump had insisted on planting the tree last week despite knowing full well that it would have to be uprooted. "It was actually a special favor from Trump to France to be able to plant the tree the day of the president's visit," the official said. "Don't worry," he added, "the tree is doing very well."

  • French President Emmanuel Macron plants a tree with US President Donald Trump at the White House

    Politicians planting trees

    'Make our planet great again'

    Politicians have often planted trees to symbolize reconciling differences. While US President Donald Trump has refused to accept the negative impact of climate change, French President Emmanuel Macron has called for more efforts to combat the phenomenon. By planting a tree together, perhaps Macron was hoping to reconcile his differences with Trump and "make our planet great again."

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in watering a tree near the military demarcation line separating the two countries

    Politicians planting trees

    New beginnings

    North and South Korea have officially been at war since 1950. This photograph shows the first time a North Korean leader has stepped onto South Korean soil. To mark the event, North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in planted a tree as a sign of a new beginning. Hours after planting it, both sides vowed to end the Korean War.

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Il planting a tree in 2004.

    Politicians planting trees

    Apple doesn't fall far from the tree

    But Kim Jong Un isn't the first North Korean leader to make an event out of planting trees. His father, the late Kim Jong Il (pictured above), once planted a tree with a North Korean soldier while visiting an army unit. It goes to show that even planting trees can be used as propaganda.

  • Merkel planting the first of 1,000 trees in Mecklenberg

    Politicians planting trees

    Roots run deep

    From the outset of her political career, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was planting trees. To mark the 1,000th anniversary of the founding of Mecklenburg in 1995, Merkel planted the first of 1,000 trees while serving as the youngest minister in the late Helmut Kohl's government. Since then, she's never looked back.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel plants a tree next to former US President George W. Bush

    Politicians planting trees

    Tilling the soil

    In 2008, Merkel planted a tree alongside other political leaders for the G8 summit in Toyako, Japan. Her counterparts included former US President George W. Bush, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda. It marked her third G8 summit after becoming chancellor in 2005.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel plants a tree in Ise-Shima, Japan, next to former US President Barack Obama

    Politicians planting trees

    Some thrive, others wither

    Merkel returned to Japan in 2016 for G7 meeting. She managed to be the only political leader who was still in office since she planted a tree in 2008. But she didn't let that stop her from planting a tree with former US President Barack Obama, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Italy's ex-premier Matteo Renzi.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014

    Politicians planting trees

    Turning over a new leaf

    In 2014, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the UK and US expelled Russia from the G8 due to its military intervention and subsequent annexation of Crimea in Ukraine. But that year, Russian President Vladimir Putin planted a tree in Beijing, China during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. For some, it meant turning over a new leaf.

  • Syrian President Bashar Assad watering a tree next to the late Saudi King Abdullah

    Politicians planting trees

    Failing to bear fruit

    A year before war broke out in Syria, President Bashar Assad planted a tree with the late Saudi King Andullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud in Beirut, Lebanon. The move was unprecedented and aimed at easing tensions in the region. Since then, Damascus and Riyadh have supported opposing sides in the Syrian conflict.

  • Pope Francis and former Israeli President Shimon Peres planting an olive tree

    Politicians planting trees

    A sign of peace

    In 2014, former Israeli President Shimon Peres hosted Pope Francis. They planted an olive tree together, a species that has come to symbolize peace. "Peace making calls for courage, much more so than warfare," Francis told Peres and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. "It calls for the courage to say yes to encounter and no to conflict."

  • Princess Elizabeth planting a tree in Vancouver

    Politicians planting trees

    The tree planter

    The UK's Queen Elizabeth II has planted dozens of trees throughout her lifetime. During her 1951 visit to Vancouver, when she was still a princess, she planted a tree to commemorate her visit to the city's Arboretum. For the queen, planting trees has been a way of honoring people, places and events.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


mkg/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of news and features. You can sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

South Korea's Moon Jae-in: Give the Nobel to Donald Trump

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has put forth a surprising nominee for the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize: Donald Trump. The US president hopes to meet Kim Jong Un at the site where the Korean leaders held talks days ago. (30.04.2018)  

Trump tweet has internet asking: What's a 'covfefe'?

The world wonders anew as the US president can't seem to complete a social media sentence. Since becoming an early adopter of the form, Donald Trump has demonstrated an unprecedented approach to 140-character appraisals. (31.05.2017)  

Opinion: Bravo, Emmanuel Macron!

In the strange current reality of Washington, Macron's state visit was a success. His rousing speech in Congress showed that a personal bond won't keep him from standing up to Trump's policies, says DW's Michael Knigge. (25.04.2018)  

Trump and Macron highlight US-French alliance with public display of affection

US President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron addressed reporters after "a frank and productive private meeting." The alliance between their countries seems to have reached a new personal level. (24.04.2018)  

Emmanuel Macron's risky role as Donald Trump's best friend

The optics tell a clear story: French President Emmanuel Macron scored the first state visit of the Trump presidency the same week German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Washington for a working meeting. Will it pay off? (24.04.2018)  

Politicians planting trees

From German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Syrian President Bashar Assad, planting trees has been a way for leaders to mark new beginnings or commemorate past events. DW looks at some significant tree-planting moments. (27.04.2018)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bromance: Trump hosts Macron  

Related content

USA Capitol Hill in Washington | Emmanuel Macron, Präsident Frankreich

Opinion: Bravo, Emmanuel Macron! 25.04.2018

In the strange current reality of Washington, Macron's state visit was a success. His rousing speech in Congress showed that a personal bond won't keep him from standing up to Trump's policies, says DW's Michael Knigge.

Deutschland Hamburg - G20 mit Merkel Macron und Trump

Can Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron save the Iran nuclear deal? 23.04.2018

During separate talks with President Donald Trump this week, Macron and Merkel will urge the US to stick to the Iran nuclear deal. In an interview with Fox News, the French leader warned that there is no "plan B."

USA Mar-a-Lago US Präsident Donald Trump

Donald Trump warns countries against voting against North American World Cup 2026 27.04.2018

The US president issued a thinly veiled threat to nations lobbying against a joint North American bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In a tweet, Trump threatened consequences for supporters of the rival Moroccan bid.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 