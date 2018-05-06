 Tourism′s carbon footprint much bigger than estimated | DW Travel | DW | 08.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Tourism's carbon footprint much bigger than estimated

Domestic and international tourism account for eight percent of greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study by the University of Sydney.

Copa Airlines Embraer ERJ190 (imago/Aviation-Stock)

The multi-trillion dollar industry's carbon footprint is expanding rapidly, driven in large part by demand for energy-intensive air travel, researchers reported in the journal Nature Climate Change. 

International travel involving long-haul flights is among the fastest growing sectors, and could threaten efforts to reign in planet-warming carbon pollution. The total number of air passengers is expected to almost double by 2036 to 7.8 billion per year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The study quantifies tourism-related global carbon flows between 160 countries. As in past decades, the United States is the single largest emitter of tourism-related carbon emissions, with other wealthy nations — Germany, Canada and Britain — also in the top 10. But burgeoning middle classes have moved emerging economies up the ranking, with China in second place. 

"We see very fast tourism demand growth from China and India over the past few years, and also expect this trend will continue in the next decade or so," said Ya-Sen Sun, a professor at the University of Queensland Business School in Australia, and co-author of the study.

Curbing the growing appetite for tourism and travel may prove difficult. "Behavior change from travelers — travel less, stay close to home, pay carbon offset — are found to be slow and marginal," said Sun. "Carbon taxes or carbon trading schemes can help to put extra pressure to speed the process."

A carbon pollution abatement that covered environmental costs, for example, would tack on an additional $425 (360 euros) to offset emissions from a round-trip flight from Sydney to London, the authors calculated.

fm/eg (AFP)

 

DW recommends

'Fly rarely and travel light'

This year's "World Tourism Day" on 27 September is focusing on "Sustainable Tourism - a tool for development". Author Frank Herrmann explains what tourists should take into account. (08.03.2017)  

Tourism is booming - and so are its side effects

Worldwide tourism will be celebrating a record year in 2017. The UNWTO had wanted to counter tourism's negative consequences on local residents and environments with a Year of Sustainability. A preliminary stock-taking. (27.12.2017)  

Soccer star Lionel Messi becomes UN ambassador

The World Tourism Organization UNWTO has appointed football legend Lionel Messi as ambassador for responsible tourism. (10.04.2018)  

Ecotourism in Costa Rica

The UN World Tourism Organization likes to cite this Central American country between the Caribbean and the Pacific as a good example of sustainable tourism. Is that justified? DW reporter Lukas Stege investigates. (16.11.2017)  

Related content

Welttourismusorganisation Lionel Messi als Botschaftler ernannt

Soccer star Lionel Messi becomes UN ambassador 10.04.2018

The World Tourism Organization UNWTO has appointed football legend Lionel Messi as ambassador for responsible tourism.

Regenbogen-Berge in Peru

'Rainbow Mountain' attracts tourists in Peru 02.05.2018

Tourists gasp for breath as they climb for two hours to a peak in the Peruvian Andes that stands 16,404 feet (5,000 meters) above sea level. They're dead tired, but stunned by the magical beauty unfurled before them.

Check-in 28.04.2018

Münster: Cycling capital 27.04.2018

Münster has twice as many bicycles as residents. Check-in presenter Lukas Stege explores this city in North Rhine-Westphalia. It's considered a pioneer in sustainability and once hosted an event that shaped European history.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 