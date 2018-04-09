 Soccer star Lionel Messi becomes UN ambassador | DW Travel | DW | 10.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Soccer star Lionel Messi becomes UN ambassador

The World Tourism Organization UNWTO has appointed football legend Lionel Messi as ambassador for responsible tourism.

Tourism Organization chief Zurab Pololikashvili and Lionel Messi (right) (UNWTO)

Tourism Organization chief Zurab Pololikashvili and Lionel Messi (right)

The UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said Monday it has named FC Barcelona's Argentine star Lionel Messi as an ambassador to promote responsible tourism. 

"During my travels I have had the opportunity to know other cultures and societies as well as other ways to see the world and this is very enriching," Messi said in a statement released by the Madrid-based United Nations body announcing his nomination.

"I am happy I can join this mission of promoting responsible tourism," the five-time winner of the FIFA World Player of the Year award added.

The organization is boosting its campaign to minimize the harm tourism can cause to the environment and historical sites. Barcelona is one of the cities in Europe that suffers particularly from overtourism.

 The UN body defines "responsible tourism" as tourism that "helps maximize the sector's benefits while minimizing its potentially negative impact on the environment, cultural heritage and societies across the globe".

Tourism Organization chief Zurab Pololikashvili said it was a "great honor" to have Messi promote "the positive values and benefits that tourism represents."Messi is a unique sportsman and an example of how willpower and constant work yield good results," he added.

fm/eg (UNWTO, AFP)

DW recommends

Overtourism: where will it take us?

At the ITB travel trade show in Berlin "overtourism" is hotly debated. Majorca, Venice and Berlin — they all suffer from the excesses of tourism, even though tourists are an important economic factor. (07.03.2018)  

Tourism is booming - and so are its side effects

Worldwide tourism will be celebrating a record year in 2017. The UNWTO had wanted to counter tourism's negative consequences on local residents and environments with a Year of Sustainability. A preliminary stock-taking. (27.12.2017)  

Ecotourism in Costa Rica

The UN World Tourism Organization likes to cite this Central American country between the Caribbean and the Pacific as a good example of sustainable tourism. Is that justified? DW reporter Lukas Stege investigates. (16.11.2017)  

Related content

Italien Venedig Touristen auf dem Markusplatz

Overtourism: where will it take us? 07.03.2018

At the ITB travel trade show in Berlin "overtourism" is hotly debated. Majorca, Venice and Berlin — they all suffer from the excesses of tourism, even though tourists are an important economic factor.

Italien Luxus-Kreuzfahrtschiff Queen Victoria

Tourism is booming - and so are its side effects 27.12.2017

Worldwide tourism will be celebrating a record year in 2017. The UNWTO had wanted to counter tourism's negative consequences on local residents and environments with a Year of Sustainability. A preliminary stock-taking.

Bildergalerie beliebte Reiseziele Spanien Barcelona Strand

ITB 2018: World's largest tourism trade show opens in Berlin 06.03.2018

Travel bans, terror threats and political unrest haven't deterred holidaymakers — world tourism is booming. As the annual ITB trade show kicks off, 10,000 travel companies have gathered to broaden their horizons.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 