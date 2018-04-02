Thousands of flights delayed in Europe after Eurocontrol computer failure

The Eurocontrol agency has said that at least half of the flights across the continent had been affected. It stressed, however, that the problem did not pose any safety risks to passengers.
Nearly half of flights across Europe were facing delays on Tuesday after a flight plan glitch hit at the end of busy Easter holiday period.
"Today 29,500 flights were expected in the European network. Approximately half of those could have some delay as a result of the system outage," the Eurocontrol agency said in a statement.
They added that the root of the problem "has been identified and action is underway to return to normal operations" by the late evening.
The agency stressed that the glitch had not posed any safety risks.
The delays, which one Eurocontrol official described to French news agency AFP as unprecedented, reduced flight capacity across Europe by ten percent. Major airports like Amsterdam's Schipol warned passengers to check on the status of their flights.
Founded in 1960, the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation, commonly known as Eurocontrol, has 41 member states and has its headquarters in Brussels. The EU has delegated parts of its Single European Sky regulations to Eurocontrol. This makes it the central organization for the coordination and planning of air traffic control for all of Europe.
Travelers in France were hit particularly hard by the incident, as trains were already stopped due to a rail workers' strike called in protest of President Emmanuel Macron's labor policy reforms.
es/jm (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Almost half of French rail operator SNCF's train drivers and staff have begun months of strikes, on a day French media have dubbed "Black Tuesday." The strikes are expected to affect about 4.5 million commuters. (03.04.2018)
Air France staff are striking in the hope of salary increases. Unions want the airline to share its 2017 financial success, but management says more pay raises aren't possible. (30.03.2018)
A ban on night flights at Frankfurt airport in Germany will force flag carrier Lufthansa to withdraw its service to Cape Town this winter. Departure delays would have seen even more passengers stranded overnight. (04.07.2012)
Singapore Changi Airport was named the world's best airport at the 2018 World Airport Awards. At this year's Skytrax survey, airports worldwide were once again awarded in various categories. Here is the 2018 ranking: (22.03.2018)