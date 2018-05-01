 The mysterious world of Antarctic life | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 02.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Biodiversity

The mysterious world of Antarctic life

New scientific techniques are expanding our knowledge of terrestrial fauna in Antarctica. Kingdoms of tiny mites and bacteria might not have the penguin's charisma, but they take the prize for extreme survival.

Antarktis Forschung Biodiversität (R. McPhail)

This week, the United States and Great Britain launched a joint project to investigate the Thwaites glacier, whose collapse could trigger rapidly acceleratedsea-level rise. To understand the threat posed by the so-called "doomsday glacier," scientists will head to Antarctica, to see the impact humankind has had on terrains about as remote from civilization as this planet gets. 

Even within the animal kingdom, few make it this far. Whales, seals, sea birds and penguins inhabit the ocean and air around Antarctica or come ashore at certain times of year. But year-round inhabitants of the coldest continent are far harder to spot.

The largest permanent terrestrial creature is a wingless midge that lives in the relatively agreeable climate of the Antarctic Peninsula. Further inland, six-legged springtails are the size of a full stop, just visible to the naked eye. They share their patch with even tinier nematodes, rotifers and tardigrades.

But in this microscopic world, scientists are making surprising discoveries about the richness and diversity of Antarctic life. With the help of ever-more sophisticated DNA sequencing techniques, they have identified at least 15 ecological hotspots.

Library of life

Ian Hogg, a polar ecologist at Waikato University in New Zealand and Polar Knowledge Canada, spent last summer exploring Antarctica's Shackleton glacier in pursuit of a springtail that had been collected there during the 1960s but hadn't been seen since.

Antarktis Forschung Biodiversität (DW/V. Meduna)

Ian Hogg shows an image of the springtail he has been tracking down

Now, its rediscovery means its genetic fingerprint will be added to a growing database of Antarctic life.

"One of the things we've been doing for a while now is to build up a reference library to catalogue what lives where and what their genetic signal is," Hogg told DW. "This will allow us to go to any site, grab a random sample, analyze all DNA in it and to look at all the animals and plants in there by matching DNA in the sample against sequences in the library."

Antarctica's terrestrial fauna spends much of its time hovering in a state of suspended animation, either freeze-dried to a speck, or pumped full of antifreeze waiting for the few days, or even hours, during the Antarctic summer when there is enough liquid water and warmth to reignite their metabolism.

In such conditions, metagenomics – the study of DNA sequences extracted from an environmental sample such as a handful of Antarctic soil – has been a game-changer.

Antarktis Forschung Biodiversität (S. Hay)

Ceridwen Fraser may have found new species in the ice

Sub-glacial sanctuaries

Ceridwen Fraser, from the Australian National University, used molecular genetics to investigate soil samples collected from spectacular ice caves around Mount Erebus, the world's southern-most active volcano.

Like oases in the frozen desert, these caves below the ice are relatively warm and moist, shaped by volcanic steam rising up from vents.

Fraser's tests revealed traces of various mosses, nematodes and springtails, many of which didn't match any known genetic sequence.

Fraser says they could be previously documented species that little genetic work has been done on. "But I also think it is possible that there are species in these Antarctic caves that have adapted to these unique environments and are not found anywhere else," she told DW.

Antarktis Forschung Biodiversität (DW/V. Meduna)

Craig Cary and Don Cowan explore the McMurdo Dry Valleys, Antarctica's largest stretch of ice-free land

From an ecologist's perspective, Antarctica is like the deep sea, Fraser said. "We've only just scratched the surface of discovering what's there and starting to understand it. It's not at all unlikely that using environmental DNA, we'll stumble on new things."

Her discoveries support the idea that the volcanic caves act as ecological sanctuaries. "We have good evidence that plants and animals have survived in Antarctica for millions of years," Fraser said. "There's not a lot of space for them to live, and there was even less in the past, so these volcanic ice caves would have offered refuge."

Bacterial kingdoms

Fraser's samples were collected by Waikato University microbiologist Craig Cary, who first took a DNA sequencing kit to Antarctica nearly two decades ago to scour the geothermal areas around Mount Erebus for extremophiles – bacteria that thrive in conditions that would kill other organisms.

His focus has since shifted to the arid soils of the McMurdo Dry Valleys, the largest stretch of ice-free land on the continent. Cary teamed up with microbial ecologist Don Cowan from the University of Pretoria, and together they began overthrowing the long-held idea that only a few species of bacteria survive in Antarctica.

Antarktis Forschung Biodiversität (G. Kay)

Fraser takes in a breath-taking view of a landscape under threat

Before the arrival of DNA sequencing technologies, microbiologists relied on culture methods and microscopy, which limited discoveries to bacteria that can happily grow in a petri dish. This meant they saw only the tip of an iceberg.

"Considerably less than 10 percent of the microorganisms living in the soil, just in the habitat that we study in the Dry Valleys, have ever been seen growing on an agar plate and studied," Cowan told DW. Genetic methods revealed a far more complex and diverse microbial ecosystem, with many species lying dormant and undetectable by traditional methods.

Race against time

But the exploration of this surprising diversity of life is something of a race against the clock, as human activity changes Antarctica's unique ecosystems, both on land and in the surrounding ocean.

We don't yet know how long the Thwaites glacier will hold out. But smaller icebergs have already succumbed to climate change. Last year, a huge chunk calved off the Larsen C ice shelf, uncovering an area of the ocean floor below that had not seen daylight for 120,000 years.

Marine biologists from the British Antarctic Survey sailed south to capture the diversity of bottom-dwelling marine organisms. But their efforts were thwarted by sea ice and had to be postponed to the next southern summer, by which time some changes may have already taken place.

Ian Hogg has a similar sense of urgency about the conservation of Antarctica's terrestrial ecosystems. "How do you conserve something if you don't know what you've got? And if you don't know what you've got, it's easy to lose it."

  • Waves crash into a research ship at the Drake Passage as it heads towards the Antarctic Peninsula (Reuters/A. Meneghini)

    The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

    A stomach-churning voyage

    Photojournalist Alexandre Meneghini knew the voyage to Antarctica might be a bumpy ride. But he refused to take motion sickness pills. "That was a mistake," he later admitted. At times, he felt like he was inside a centrifuge. Especially here, in the infamous Drake Passage — a body of water near Cape Horn where the Pacific and Atlantic oceans converge.

  • A whale surfaces near a research ship in Antarctica (Reuters/A. Meneghini)

    The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

    Graceful travel companions

    But Antarctica's stunning natural beauty makes the rough seas worth enduring. On this voyage organized by Greenpeace, whales surfaced near the research ship multiple times. More than a dozen species of whale spend at least part of the year in Antarctic waters, including the blue, Minke, humpback and sperm whale.

  • A krill fishing vessel is spotted in Antarctica's Crescent Bay (Reuters/A. Meneghini)

    The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

    Krill(ing) me softly

    But Meneghini also saw more worrying activity on the horizon. This krill-fishing vessel was spotted in Crescent Bay. For a long time, krill was of little interest to humans. Now, they are being targeted by the fishing industry, which markets krill oil as a source of omega-3. That's a problem, according to Greenpeace, as almost all Antarctic animals in rely on krill as a staple food.

  • A colony of gentoo penguins on Curverville Island, Antarctica (Reuters/A. Meneghini)

    The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

    A colony with a view

    Meneghini's journey though the Antarctic featured some unforgettable moments, and encounters with penguins certainly ranked among them. Here, he came face-to-face with a colony of Gentoo penguins on Cuverville Island. Krill makes up the bulk of these birds' diet.

  • Gentoo penguins waddle across an ice-free spot on the shore of Cuverville Island in Antarctica (Reuters/A. Meneghini)

    The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

    Shore leave

    Gentoo penguins waddle across an ice-free spot in Neko Harbor. Meneghini said getting so close to penguins on shore made him feel like a kid in a sweet shop. "If you don't move, the penguins will stay close by for hours," the photographer said.

  • Antarktis: Seelöwen Pinguine die Schönheit des Eises (Reuters/A. Meneghini)

    The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

    Sitting on a rock in the bay

    A fur seal takes a break from the water in Maxwell Bay. Fur seals were hunted to close to extinction by the early 20th century. Since then, their numbers have recovered. Still, individual animals are at risk of getting entangled in shipping debris. And although they also feed on fish and even penguins, fur seals could come under pressure from krill fishing, conservationists warn.

  • Antarktis: Seelöwen Pinguine die Schönheit des Eises (Reuters/A. Meneghini)

    The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

    A global threat

    Of course, Antractica wildlife isn't only threatened by fishing. Climate change is eroding the continent's glaciers faster than expected. That's disrupting local species' habitat — and threatens to force global sea levels up to the point where some worst-case scenarios see all the world's coastal cities wiped out before the end of this century.

    Author: Sven Töniges


DW recommends

Antarctica is melting from below and that's bad news

So far, the Antarctic was seen as relatively stable. But a new study suggests that climate change is affecting the polar region on a much larger scale than previously believed – which could have devastating consequences. (03.04.2018)  

Scientists discover 'supercolony' of Adelie penguins in Antarctica

A team of researchers has found a massive supercolony of Adelie penguins on Antarctica's Danger Islands. The surprising discovery comes after warnings of an alarming population decline among penguins. (02.03.2018)  

New study links Antarctic ice-shelf melt to global sea-level rise

The melting of small ice shelves surrounding Antarctica could lead to even bigger melt of glaciers hundreds of kilometers inland, compounding sea-level rise. (12.12.2017)  

Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf: new rift detected

Where a trillion-ton iceberg calved last week, researchers have detected a new rift. The concern is that the Larsen C ice shelf will destabilize and collapse, releasing glacial ice into the sea. (20.07.2017)  

Colossal iceberg breaks off Antarctica

A chunk of ice the size of the US state of Delaware has broken off the Larsen C ice shelf, one of Antarctica's largest ice shelves. Scientists fear global warming is destabilizing Antarctic ice shelves. (12.07.2017)  

'Boaty McBoatface' loses out to 'RSS Sir David Attenborough' in final name decision

Despite winning the public vote, a UK government-funded research vessel will not be named "Boaty McBoatface." The humorous moniker will instead adorn a high-tech sub, onboard the "RSS Sir David Attenborough." (06.05.2016)  

The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic

Our planet's southernmost continent may be far from civilization — but that doesn't mean it's untouched. On a voyage to Antarctica, photojournalist Alexandre Meneghini captured the landscape's vulnerable beauty. (02.05.2018)  

Related content

Antarktis: Seelöwen Pinguine die Schönheit des Eises

The fragile grandeur of the Antarctic 02.05.2018

Our planet's southernmost continent may be far from civilization — but that doesn't mean it's untouched. On a voyage to Antarctica, photojournalist Alexandre Meneghini captured the landscape's vulnerable beauty.

Planet Erde

Gardening astronauts and CO2 detectives: Space exploration fights climate change 19.04.2018

Climate change is a global threat. So where to get the best perspective on the problem? Space! Scientists are monitoring Earth with satellites and running experiments in zero gravity to help save our fragile planet.

Antarktis: Seelöwen Pinguine die Schönheit des Eises

Antarctica is melting from below and that's bad news 03.04.2018

So far, the Antarctic was seen as relatively stable. But a new study suggests that climate change is affecting the polar region on a much larger scale than previously believed – which could have devastating consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

The Mpanga River Cleaners

Environmentalist Edgar Muganzi convinces farmers and school children to help him save the polluted Mpanga River.  

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa - Going organic in Morocco (DW)

Going organic in Morocco

Organic food in Morocco? There's an app for that. A startup from Casablanca wants to transform the niche market there.  