Steel tariffs: EU and US hold talks as deadline looms

The EU’s top trade official Cecilia Malmstrom was due to meet her US opposite number ahead of a deadline that could see tariffs imposed on EU metal exports. Brussels could impose levies of its own on some US products.
European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom was due to meet US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Monday, to discuss whether Europe will remain exempt from tariffs on metals being imported to the US.
The meeting takes place amid fears of a trade war and before the expiry of a deadline, at midnight US Eastern Standard Time (0400 UTC), that temporarily exempted the EU from aluminum and steel tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Talks to avoid tariff tit-for-tat
rc/rt (AFP, AP)