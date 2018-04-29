 Steel tariffs: EU and US hold talks as deadline looms | News | DW | 30.04.2018
News

Steel tariffs: EU and US hold talks as deadline looms

The EU’s top trade official Cecilia Malmstrom was due to meet her US opposite number ahead of a deadline that could see tariffs imposed on EU metal exports. Brussels could impose levies of its own on some US products.

European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom was due to meet US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Monday, to discuss whether Europe will remain exempt from tariffs on metals being imported to the US.

The meeting takes place amid fears of a trade war and before the expiry of a deadline, at midnight US Eastern Standard Time (0400 UTC), that temporarily exempted the EU from aluminum and steel tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Watch video 01:06

What could higher US steel tariffs mean for Germany?

Talks to avoid tariff tit-for-tat

  • The US imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum in March, but gave temporary tariff waivers to the EU, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea.
  • US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has said that only some countries that were given waivers would receive extensions to tariff relief.
  • The European Commission has said talks are under way with the US "at all levels" to avoid a tit-for-tat escalation, with Malmstrom and Ross scheduled to talk by phone later on Monday.
  • Ross is said to have previously requested that the EU voluntarily limit its exports of steel and aluminum to 90 percent of the average 2016/2017 level.
  • Europe has earmarked certain American imports — iconic items such as Harley-Davidson motorbikes, blue jeans and bourbon whiskey — for retaliatory levies.
  • South Korea has had the waiver extended after agreeing to revisions of its free trade agreement with the US.

Read more: German economy minister says he found 'open ears' in US on tariffs

rc/rt (AFP, AP)

