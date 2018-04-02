Spotify: How a Swedish startup transformed the music industry

Eleven years after it was founded, Spotify finally goes public on April 3. As the company's CEO and co-founder Daniel Ek explained on his blog a day earlier, Spotify seeks to put itself "on a bigger stage" by listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

"Spotify is not raising capital, and our shareholders and employees have been free to buy and sell our stock for years...The move doesn't change who we are, what we are about, or how we operate," he wrote in the blog post.

Read more: Spotify: Market unicorn prepares to go public

Analysts expect Spotify's first day on the NYSE to be volatile due to uncertainty as to whether the company — which has lost more than 2.4 billion euros ($3 billion) since it started — will be the next corporate chart-topper.

"One of the big questions about Spotify is whether they can take it to the next level like Netflix has," said Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager for Synovus Trust. He says the video streaming service has created a hugely successful subscription-driven franchise with "spectacular returns for the company's investors."

Music industry disrupter

Spotify was established in 2006 by Ek and Martin Lorentzon, two Swedish entrepreneurs who have since become billionaires. It was centered around the idea of a legal platform to distribute music online at a time when illegal file sharing sites dominated this market segment.

Daniel Ek, one of Spotify's co-founders

Spotify's popularity marked the music industry's shift from physical to digital, to embracing the internet rather than fighting it, with the platform has helped to spread the medium of streaming services in many parts of the world.

Spotify says it currently has 159 million monthly users, including 71 million paying subscribers. Its value is estimated to be as much as 19 billion euros ($23.4 billion).

Nonetheless, many competitors have since emerged, includingApple Music, Amazon or the local players such as Deezer or Saavn, which focuses on Hindi Music. They all aim to win a slice of the music streaming market, which grew by 60.4 percent in 2016 according to the annual report by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). That year, Spotify controlled 44 percent of the overall subscriber share.

€32,500 for 10 million streams

But while Spotify is undoubtedly the driving force of a turnaround in the music industry, the service has not posted a profit since it launched.

The company with full-year revenue of more than 4 billion euros ($4.95 billion) in 2017 said it aimed to boost its subscriber numbers from 30 to 36 percent this year.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift pulled out all her music from Spotify over fees, saying that "Music shouldn't be free."

Revenue is one of Spotify's key problems: The service has repeatedly come under fire for obscuring how much it actually pays to artists, which has caused the public question whether the service is fair.

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Perrin Lamb said in 2015 that he received $40,000 (€32,500) in royalties for 10 million streams of his single "Everyone’s Got Something," making the average per-stream payout around €0,0032.

In 2016, Forbes magazine quoted a report showing that there is no set fee for downloads, and that per play revenue allocation is highly variable, meaning a reliable "average" is almost impossible to ascertain.

Same old song

Spotify has not only changed the way artists are paid for their music — but also how they create it. With Spotify's focus on playlists, it has become much easier to find new music; but it has also made traditional albums almost irrelevant.

Read more: Spotify hit with $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit

Writing in The Guardian last year, music business and technology journalist Eamonn Forde said that recording companies tend to create single multi-format songs to "keep the plates spinning" in the Spotify age. The goal is to get more revenue from one composition, he noted, with Spotify's number one ranked song in 2017, "Despacito," having billions of hits due to the many different versions and remixes that have been released.



'Un-Islamic' Despacito silenced by Malaysian censors Striking the wrong note Denouncing the lyrics of hit Spanish-language single by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi, Islamic party Amanah, argued that "many young children were singing the song without understanding the words." Spanish is not commonly used in Malaysia, where English, Malay, and several Chinese and Indian dialects are spoken.

'Un-Islamic' Despacito silenced by Malaysian censors Missing the innuendo Bemused Malaysians took to social media to highlight songs with seemingly innocuous lyrics that have slipped past the censors and ruled the airwaves. These include "Milkshake" by Kelis, "Whistle" by Flo Rida, or the 1997 hit "Barbie Girl" by Aqua.

'Un-Islamic' Despacito silenced by Malaysian censors Like a scratched record Some local websites provided helpful lists of songs that should instead be taken off air for excessive airplay. This includes "Bang Bang" by Ariana Granda, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj, which one website underscored, "is not about gunshots."

'Un-Islamic' Despacito silenced by Malaysian censors Keeping it clean Sanitized versions of songs containing colorful language have also enjoyed airplay. For example, Cee Lo Green's "F*** You" became the more appropriate "Forget You."

'Un-Islamic' Despacito silenced by Malaysian censors Politics as usual Censorship is not limited to sex, drugs, alcohol or profanity. The word "Mazel Tov" (Hebrew for "good luck") from the Black Eyed Peas' "I Gotta Feeling" is censored in Malaysia during airplay. Malaysia does not recognize the state of Israel, has no diplomatic ties and prohibits its citizens from traveling to the country.

'Un-Islamic' Despacito silenced by Malaysian censors Keep faith out of it The mention of hallelujah in Justin Bieber's "As Long As You Love Me" was also cut by Malaysian censors - although Hozier's "Take Me To Church" was allowed to be aired. One local website quoted ex-state radio DJs in Malaysia as saying that as long as lyrics remain "vague enough," they'll pass muster.

'Un-Islamic' Despacito silenced by Malaysian censors Too Gaga for social mores Lady Gaga’s "Born This Way" which contains the line "No matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian, transgendered life, I'm on the right track, baby" was deemed "offensive when viewed against Malaysia's social and religious observances." It drew not just the singer's ire but also that of Malaysian LGBT groups.

'Un-Islamic' Despacito silenced by Malaysian censors We vote no In 2011, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission banned "Undilah" (Malay for "Go vote") because its content allegedly "offends certain segments of society." Mixing Malay, English and Mandarin, the song's video featured local personalities (and some opposition politicians) urging Malaysians to register and go vote.

'Un-Islamic' Despacito silenced by Malaysian censors Stick to one language In 2004, Malay songs containing English lyrics were banned after the government was criticized for allowing them to "corrupt the purity and sanctity of the Malay language." Ironically, the Despacito phenomenon has spawned covers and parodies worldwide, including "Incognito", a witty Malay version with English words about a jilted man singing to his faithless love. Author: Brenda Haas



The future of music?

"Spotify's model of letting people stream songs on demand is proving more popular than paid downloads, curated playlists, or internet radio broadcasting," said eMarketer principal analyst Paul Verna. "Spotify is a 'cool' brand, and teenagers especially love it. This bodes well for continued brand loyalty, which is a big factor in the stickiness of music services," he added.

However, Spotify's stock exchange debut may have been poorly timed as tech stocks are being dragged down by worries about privacy and Facebook's handling of private data. "Spotify will be lumped in with other tech stocks, which have been battered lately because of Facebook's data privacy issues," Verna said.

Read more: Facebook to change privacy controls amid data scandal outcry

The concern is justified since Facebook has been credited with playing into Spotify's success: In 2009, Spotify won the public backing of Facebook co-founder and chief Mark Zuckerberg, who posted: "Spotify is so good."

Meanwhile, the Recording Industry Association of America said that revenue grew 16.5 percent in 2017, which marks the biggest increase since the dawn of online music in 1999.

jt/sb (with APFE, Reuters)